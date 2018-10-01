Capitals Unveil Championship Rings From 2017-18 Stanley Cup

The Caps' rings are made of 14-karat white and yellow gold. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 01, 2018

The Washington Capitals saw their names etched into the Stanley Cup on Monday, and earned another championship rite of passage on the same day. 

The Capitals received their Stanley Cup rings on Monday night, commemorating the organization's first-ever championship. 

"We have always had one single, unwavering goal for the Washington Capitals: to build a team as great as our fan base," Capitals owner Ted Leonsis said in a statement on Monday. "These rings will now forever be a reminder for the players, coaches, and fans: we did it. We are thrilled today to be able to unveil this beautiful ring, which will always be a proud symbol of the Capitals' incredible 2018 Stanley Cup run and the unbreakable bond they created among all Caps fans who shared in the joy of that moment together."

Washington's championship rings are made of 14-karat white and yellow gold per the team's press release, featuring 230 round diamonds. Alexander Ovechkin and his No. 8 are featured on one side of the ring sitting next to the Washington D.C. Capitol building. 

The Capitals will begin their title defense on Wednesday, hosting the Bruins. Gametime at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. 

