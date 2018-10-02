Philadelphia Flyers' Mascot Gritty Becomes an Anti-Trump Symbol at Philadelphia Protest Rally

Demonstrators used Philadelphia Flyers' mascot Gritty to protest President Trump's speech in Philadelphia.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
October 02, 2018

Warning: Images in this story contain explicit language.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot, was adopted by some demonstrators as the face of anti-Trump protests in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Protesters rallied outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of President Trump's address at the National Elecrical Contractors Association gathering, where Trump was in attendance to promote his new North American trade agreement. Many of those on the streets embraced Gritty as a political icon and showcased signs with mascot's likeness.

Gritty made his national debut last week and immediately took the country by storm by making appearances on morning and late night talk shows like Good Morning America and The Tonight Show within days of his unveiling. Most recently, Gritty portrayed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in an appearance on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight. 

The actual Gritty mascot was not at the protest on Tuesday.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)