Warning: Images in this story contain explicit language.

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers' new mascot, was adopted by some demonstrators as the face of anti-Trump protests in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Protesters rallied outside the Pennsylvania Convention Center ahead of President Trump's address at the National Elecrical Contractors Association gathering, where Trump was in attendance to promote his new North American trade agreement. Many of those on the streets embraced Gritty as a political icon and showcased signs with mascot's likeness.

Here’s the sign I made for the Trump protest in Philly today pic.twitter.com/gKi2zsDEbA — Brodfard (@bthny) October 2, 2018

And yes the banner LEADING the protest is Gritty themed. Number three pic.twitter.com/RcC9L62IEg — Michaela Winberg (@mwinberg_) October 2, 2018

Gritty made his national debut last week and immediately took the country by storm by making appearances on morning and late night talk shows like Good Morning America and The Tonight Show within days of his unveiling. Most recently, Gritty portrayed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in an appearance on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight.

The actual Gritty mascot was not at the protest on Tuesday.