There’s bad luck, there’s terrible luck, and then there’s this.
Allowing a goal after you’ve pulled your goalie on a delayed penalty situation is hardly unheard of, but rarely is it as unlucky as what happened to Avangard Omsk in KHL action on Sunday.
A quick YouTube search brings up several examples of this happening in the NHL. In each instance, the own goal is the result of a careless play by the attacking team—an ill-advised no-look drop pass by Jiri Hudler; a pass with too much mustard by Loui Eriksson; a bank pass to an empty point by Patrick Kane; Dennis Wideman unable to corral a pass by the blue line.
But Avangard’s own goal was the result of pure bad luck.
Delayed penalty gone WRONG. pic.twitter.com/w4fIqSSjkR— KHL (@khl_eng) October 15, 2018
Mikhail Fisenko had the right idea to try to find Yegor Martynov for the one-timer. The puck just happened to glance off Andrei Stas’s skate at the exact right angle to send it down the ice toward the gaping net.
That’s a brutal way to give up a tying goal in the third period, but Avangard bounced back to score two unanswered goals and win the game 5–3.