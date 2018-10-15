Watch: KHL Team Surrenders Unluckiest Goal Imaginable on Delayed Penalty

There’s bad luck, there’s terrible luck, and then there’s this. 

By Dan Gartland
October 15, 2018

Allowing a goal after you’ve pulled your goalie on a delayed penalty situation is hardly unheard of, but rarely is it as unlucky as what happened to Avangard Omsk in KHL action on Sunday. 

A quick YouTube search brings up several examples of this happening in the NHL. In each instance, the own goal is the result of a careless play by the attacking team—an ill-advised no-look drop pass by Jiri Hudler; a pass with too much mustard by Loui Eriksson; a bank pass to an empty point by Patrick Kane; Dennis Wideman unable to corral a pass by the blue line. 

But Avangard’s own goal was the result of pure bad luck.

Mikhail Fisenko had the right idea to try to find Yegor Martynov for the one-timer. The puck just happened to glance off Andrei Stas’s skate at the exact right angle to send it down the ice toward the gaping net. 

That’s a brutal way to give up a tying goal in the third period, but Avangard bounced back to score two unanswered goals and win the game 5–3. 

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)