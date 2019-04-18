Blue Jackets, Islanders Surge on Latest Stanley Cup Odds

The Tampa Bay Lightning entered the 2019 NHL playoffs as the clear favorite on the odds to win the Stanley Cup this spring. Less than the two weeks later the Presidents' Trophy winners have been bounced from the postseason, and the Columbus Blue Jackets find their position on those NHL futures considerably improved.

As they await their second-round opponent, the Blue Jackets have jumped to +600 on the Stanley Cup odds (wager $100 to win $600). Columbus had little trouble dispatching Tampa Bay in a sweep in the first round, outscoring the Lightning 19-8 in the four games to run their current winning streak to six games. The Blue Jackets are also 11-1 in their last 12 outings.

Columbus will face either the Boston Bruins or the Toronto Maple Leafs in the second round, with those two teams tied up at 2-2 in their first-round series with Game 5 set for Friday night. The Bruins, who won Game 4 on Wednesday night on the road, are listed as -150 home favorites (wager $150 to win $100) on the NHL odds for Game 5. Boston is at +850 on the latest Stanley Cup odds, while Toronto is a step back on those futures at a line of +950.

The New York Islanders also pulled off a sweep in the first round, knocking out Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins to boost themselves atop the NHL futures at +550 on the odds to win the Stanley Cup. The Islanders will next face either the Carolina Hurricanes or the defending champion Washington Capitals in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Over in the Western Conference the Calgary Flames were among the leaders on the Stanley Cup odds heading into the playoffs, but now find themselves down 3-1 against the Colorado Avalanche in their first-round matchup. The Avalanche are now at +1000 on those futures, while the Flames sit on the brink of elimination from the playoffs at +1800 Stanley Cup odds.

The Flames and Avalanche will meet in Game 5 on Friday night, with Calgary looking to break a three-game losing streak as -175 home favorites. Colorado is the +155 road underdog.

Another Western division winner, the Nashville Predators, is also having a tough time in its first-round matchup, tied with the Dallas Stars at two wins apiece heading into Game 5 of their series on Saturday afternoon. That's pushed Nashville to +1200 on the Stanley Cup odds board, with Dallas at +1600. The Predators are -145 home favorites for Saturday's matinee.