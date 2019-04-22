The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday in Game 7 of a first round playoff matchup in the Eastern Conference. The winner will advance to face the Columbus Blue Jackets, which upset the Tampa Bay Lightning in a first round sweep.

Neither Toronto nor Boston have won consecutive games this series. After a 4-1 Toronto win in Game 1 in Boston, the Bruins responded with a 4-1 win of its own in Game 2. The series then moved to Toronto, where the Maple Leafs notched a 3-2 win in Game 3. Again, the Bruins staved off a two-game deficit with an offensive explosion in a 6-4 win in Game 4. The Maple Leafs subsequently earned a 2-1 win in Boston to go up 3-2 in the series, before the Bruins won 4-2 in Game 6 to force a decisive Game 7 in Boston.

In the first round of last year's playoffs, the Bruins beat the Maple Leafs 7-4 in a Game 7 in Boston.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's game:

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: You can watch the game on FuboTV. Sign up today for a seven-day free trial.