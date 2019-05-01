Brad Marchand sucker punched Scott Harrington in the back of the head at the end of the Bruins' 2–1 Tuesday loss to the Blue Jackets in Game 3 of the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The punch occurred with just over a minute left in the game after Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made a save. Marchand then skated behind Harrington, who was kneeling and punched him in the back of the head. Harrington was not hurt, but the referees missed the play while breaking up other players.

The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reported the NHL has reviewed the incident at the final buzzer on Tuesday and expects that no supplemental discipline will be coming from the league.

Marchand has a history of taking cheap shots at opponents. He notoriously made headlines last postseason when he would not stop licking opposing players.

This season, he had a career-high 96 penalty minutes. He started the season by punching the Capitals' Lars Eller for celebrating the score in the Bruins' 7–0 opening night loss.

The two teams meet again in Game 4 on Thursday. Columbus leads the series, 2–1.