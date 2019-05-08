Blues left wing Pat Maroon sent the St. Louis crowd into a frenzy on Tuesday night with his game-winning goal to beat the Stars in a double-overtime Game 7 classic. But perhaps no fan was more excited with Maroon's goal than his son Anthony.

Anthony Maroon burst into tears upon seeing his father's goal at the Enterprise Center, burying his face into his No. 7 jacket bearing his dad's number.

“I was looking at the page with all the players, where they’re from and all that stuff,” Anthony told The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford. “All I heard was everybody scream. My friend turns around and says, ‘It’s your dad!’ I just started crying.”

Everyone remembers when Maroon broke down while talking about his son watching him tie a game 2 years ago. But watching lil rig break down after watching his dad score a GM7 OT winner is even more emotional. pic.twitter.com/NT5gG0Mbgn — Jordan Elford (@Flelford) May 8, 2019

The father-son duo spent considerable time apart over the past few years as the elder Maroon played for Anaheim, Edmonton and New Jersey from 2015-18. But the St. Louis native signed a one-year deal with the Blues in July 2018 and returned to his hometown to spend more time with his son.

St. Louis will face the winner of Colorado and San Jose in the Western Conference finals. Game 7 between the Avalanche and Sharks will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET.