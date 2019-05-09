Boston sports talk radio host Fred Toettcher aired some regional hostility toward The Raleigh News & Observer's Chip Alexander on Wednesday by kicking the Hurricanes' reporter off the air for his southern accent.

"He had a southern accent. I can't take it. Hockey and southern accents," Toettcher said on WBZ-FM's Toucher and Rich.

Alexander appeared on Toettcher's program to preview the Hurricanes upcoming series with the Bruins in the Eastern Conference finals. The Raleigh reporter attempted to call into the show again after Toettcher's first hang up, but the Boston hosts ignored the call and continued with their afternoon program.

"I didn't think he was saying anything particularly interesting, and it was getting on my nerves," Toettcher later added.

Toettcher hung up on Alexander at the 21:20 mark below.

Game 1 between the Bruins and Hurricanes will take place on Thursday night. The matchup at TD Garden in Boston is slated for 8 p.m. ET.