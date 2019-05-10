Russian president Vladimir Putin took a break from international affairs on Friday to play in an annual exhibition hockey game in Sochi. Putin reportedly tallied eight goals in the contest, but he couldn't avoid an embarrassing moment postgame.

Putin waved to the Sochi crowd as he prepared to exit the ice but was unaware of a red carpet that sat in his path. The 66-year-old tripped over the carpet and tumbled to the ice before his teammates rushed to help him up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin took a fall as he waved to the crowd during an ice-hockey game in Sochi. He scored eight goals during the exhibition match in what has become a yearly tradition. https://t.co/x0mN62qQoY pic.twitter.com/l6XCRrwsIB — ABC News (@ABC) May 10, 2019

The trip marked the lowlight of an otherwise impressive performance from Putin, albeit against some, well, relaxed competition. His eight goals on Friday marked a sharp increase over his five-goal effort in the 2018 contest.

Watch Putin light the lamp with a backhand below:

14:7 - Команда Путина и Шойгу победила в гала-матче Ночной хоккейной лиги команду Звезд лиги pic.twitter.com/DlxxxuFBzm — Дмитрий Смирнов (@dimsmirnov175) May 10, 2019

It may be unfair to label Putin's eight-goal evening a farce, but let's just say his athletic exploits are more similar to Kim Jong-Il's famed 38-under round than Alexander Ovechkin's performance in last year's Stanley Cup.