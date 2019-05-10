Watch: Vladimir Putin Wipes Out on Ice After Eight-Goal Performance in Sochi Exhibition

Putin scored eight goals in the exhibition before his postgame accident. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 10, 2019

Russian president Vladimir Putin took a break from international affairs on Friday to play in an annual exhibition hockey game in Sochi. Putin reportedly tallied eight goals in the contest, but he couldn't avoid an embarrassing moment postgame. 

Putin waved to the Sochi crowd as he prepared to exit the ice but was unaware of a red carpet that sat in his path. The 66-year-old tripped over the carpet and tumbled to the ice before his teammates rushed to help him up.

The trip marked the lowlight of an otherwise impressive performance from Putin, albeit against some, well, relaxed competition. His eight goals on Friday marked a sharp increase over his five-goal effort in the 2018 contest

Watch Putin light the lamp with a backhand below:

It may be unfair to label Putin's eight-goal evening a farce, but let's just say his athletic exploits are more similar to Kim Jong-Il's famed 38-under round than Alexander Ovechkin's performance in last year's Stanley Cup.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message