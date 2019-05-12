U.S. Rebounds With Big Win Over France, Canada Tops Britain at World Championship

Lukasz Laskowski/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

The United States rebounded from an upset loss to Slovakia in the opening game by routing France 7–1, while Canada churned out an 8–0 win over Britain.

By Associated Press
May 12, 2019

KOSICE, Slovakia — Anthony Mantha and Kyle Turris both scored twice as Canada bounced back from a defeat to Finland by trashing Britain 8-0 at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday on a day of big wins for big teams.

Mantha added three assists and Mathieu Joseph, Dylan Strome, Dante Fabbro and Sean Couturier contributed a goal each as Canada cruised through the Group A game in Kosice, outshooting their opponents 56-12.

Britain returned to the top division after a quarter of a century.

Canada plays host Slovakia on Monday.

In the Group B game in Bratislava, Nico Hischier scored a late winner for Switzerland before Simon Moser added an empty net goal to beat Latvia 3-1.

Earlier Sunday, Anton Lander scored a hat trick to put Sweden’s title defense back on track after demolishing Italy 8-0.

Coming off a 5-2 loss to the Czech Republic, Lander opened the scoring on a rebound in the first period and added two in the final period, including a short-handed one, in Group B.

Patric Hornqvist scored twice for the two-time defending champion Swedes who scored six in the third period.

They outshot the Italians 58-13.

Italy remains the only team yet to score a goal at the tournament after conceding 17 goals in two games.

In Group A, Matthias Plachta and Frederik Tiffels’ goals lifted Germany to a 2-1 victory over Denmark.

The United States rebounded from an upset loss to Slovakia in the opening game by routing France 7-1.

After losing 4-1 to the hosts, the U.S. was not ready for another upset. Alex DeBrincat scored twice and Frank Vatrano added one in less than two minutes to set the pace early in the opening period for the U.S. to take command of the Group A game in Kosice.

Colin White also had two while Patrick Kane, who captained the Americans to the bronze medal at last year’s worlds in Denmark, scored his first goal in Slovakia and added an assist.

Chris Kreider added one for the U.S. while Anthony Rech had a consolation goal for France.

The U.S. next faces Finland on Monday.

In Group B, star-studded Russia recorded its second straight win after blanking Austria 5-0. Evgenii Dadonov led Russia with two goals for the second consecutive game and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist. Alexander Georgiev made 15 saves for the shutout.

You May Like

More NHL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message