Rod Brind'Amour Calls for Expanded Video Review After Stanley Cup Playoffs Officiating Controversy

Officials blew another call during the Sharks 5-4 victory over the Blues in Game 3's overtime matchup.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 16, 2019

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour is calling for an expanded video review after yet another officiating controversy in this year's Stanley Cup playoffs.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Brind'Amour strongly advocated for replay changes, citing the NHL's latest mistake in counting the San Jose Sharks' overtime winner in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. Erik Karlsson's goal should have been whistled down since the assist was off a hand pass from teammate Timo Meier. Instead, the Sharks walked off with a 5–4 win.

"It's been time forever," Brind'Amour said Thursday. "It's time to get the calls right because it's just too important. Games matter so much. That was tough last night to watch."

NHL series director Kay Whitmore told a pool reporter that Wednesday night's incident was a "non-reviewable play."

"You can read between the lines. You can figure out what you want," Whitmore said. "You watched the video. But it's just non-reviewable. I know that sounds like a cop-out answer, but that's the truth."

Brind'Amour admitted that it is "way too hard" for referees to make the right calls all of the time, but suggested that the league make changes to help them out.

"Take two refs off the ice," Brind'Amour said. "Put them in the penalty box—have their skates on if they want. One guy can be watching the calls. The linesman can be watching the offsides. Get them out of the way. They're getting in the way. It's hard, the game is so fast. You watch how often the puck hits them. To me, you can get these calls done quickly and done right, and that's all you want. As a player, as a coach, as a fan. You just want to make sure you get the calls right. I think. But we'll see."

Game 4 between the Blues and Sharks will take place on Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

