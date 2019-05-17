The Bruins will face the winner of the Sharks battle with the Blues in the Western Conference Final.
The NHL released the Stanley Cup Final schedule on Friday as the Blues and Sharks battle out West to face the Eastern Conference champion Bruins. Boston swept the Hurricanes in a dominant four-game performance to claim the conference crown, while St. Louis and San Jose are tied at 2–2 after the Blues' victory in Game 4 on Friday.
Boston will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 27. The Bruins have claimed the Eastern Conference twice since 2000, winning the Stanley Cup over the Canucks in 2011. The Sharks lost their lone Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016 while the Blues haven't reached the final since 1970.
Check out the full Stanley Cup Final schedule below:
Game 1 – Monday, May 27
San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC
Game 2 – Wednesday, May 29
San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBCSN
Game 3 – Saturday, June 1
Boston at San Jose/St. Louis – 8 p.m, NBCSN
Game 4 – Monday, June 3
Boston at San Jose/St. Louis – 8 p.m, NBC
Game 5 – Thursday, June 6 (if necessary)
San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC
Game 6 – Sunday, June 9 (if necessary)
Game 7 – Wednesday, June 12 (if necessary)
San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC