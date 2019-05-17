The NHL released the Stanley Cup Final schedule on Friday as the Blues and Sharks battle out West to face the Eastern Conference champion Bruins. Boston swept the Hurricanes in a dominant four-game performance to claim the conference crown, while St. Louis and San Jose are tied at 2–2 after the Blues' victory in Game 4 on Friday.

Boston will host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Monday, May 27. The Bruins have claimed the Eastern Conference twice since 2000, winning the Stanley Cup over the Canucks in 2011. The Sharks lost their lone Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016 while the Blues haven't reached the final since 1970.

Check out the full Stanley Cup Final schedule below:

Game 1 – Monday, May 27

San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC

Game 2 – Wednesday, May 29

San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBCSN

Game 3 – Saturday, June 1

Boston at San Jose/St. Louis – 8 p.m, NBCSN

Game 4 – Monday, June 3

Boston at San Jose/St. Louis – 8 p.m, NBC

Game 5 – Thursday, June 6 (if necessary)

San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC

Game 6 – Sunday, June 9 (if necessary)

Boston at San Jose/St. Louis – 8 p.m, NBC

Game 7 – Wednesday, June 12 (if necessary)

San Jose/St. Louis at Boston – 8 p.m, NBC