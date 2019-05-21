The Blues look to close out their series against the Sharks Tuesday, May 21 in St. Louis in Game 6 of the West finals.

In Game 5 on Sunday, the Blues ran through San Jose and picked up a 5-0 win on the road to hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The teams split the two previous games in St. Louis, with each squad winning by a single goal in its victory.

Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick in Game 5 after having just one goal over the first four games. Schwartz was also held scoreless during the two contests in St. Louis.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

