Sharks vs. Blues Game 6 Live Stream: How to Watch NHL Playoffs Online, TV Channel, Time

The San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues face off Tuesday, May 21 in Game 6 of the West finals in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 21, 2019

The Blues look to close out their series against the Sharks Tuesday, May 21 in St. Louis in Game 6 of the West finals.

In Game 5 on Sunday, the Blues ran through San Jose and picked up a 5-0 win on the road to hold a 3-2 advantage in the series. The teams split the two previous games in St. Louis, with each squad winning by a single goal in its victory.

Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick in Game 5 after having just one goal over the first four games. Schwartz was also held scoreless during the two contests in St. Louis.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

      Modal message