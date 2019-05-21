The Sharks will be without forward Tomas Hertl and defenseman Erik Karlsson on Tuesday in St. Louis when they play in Game 6 of the Western Conference final–their fifth elimination game of the postseason–against the Blues, who hold a 3–2 lead in the series. Neither made the trip to St. Louis with the team.

San Jose lost captain Joe Pavelski, Hertl and Karlsson to injuries during a 5–0 home loss to the Blues on Sunday that left them trailing the best-of-seven series going into Tuesday night’s game. Joonas Donskoi also left the ice early on Sunday after taking a puck to the mouth but returned in the final minutes of the game.

Karlsson aggravated a groin injury in Game 4 but played more than seven minutes in the first period of Game 5. He played just three minutes in the second period and was not on the bench at all in the third. Hertl took a hit to the head from Ivan Barbashev in the first and was also missing from the bench at the start of the third. Pavelski joined them shortly after the third started after a hit from Alex Pietrangelo in the opening minutes of the final frame.

Pavelski's status will be a game-time decision, coach Peter DeBoer said on Tuesday. Neither Pavelski nor forward Timo Meier participated in the morning skate, although Meier is expected to play in Game 6. DeBoer said the team will have to rely on its depth to survive Game 6.

"We've relied on our depth all year," DeBoer said. "This isn't new to our group. We have depth and we have guys that can come in and get the job done."

The potential series finale between the Sharks and Blues will begin at 8 p.m. ET.