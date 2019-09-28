Crosby Leaves Preseason Finale With Apparent Foot Injury

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby was “being evaluated.”

By Associated Press
September 28, 2019

PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby left the Pittsburgh Penguins’ preseason finale against Buffalo in the first period Saturday after appearing to take a shot off his skate.

Crosby played on 6:42 before leaving. Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby was “being evaluated.”

The Sabres won the game 3-2 in a shootout, with Casey Mittelstadt scoring in the sixth round.

Tage Thompson also scored for Buffalo in the shootout. Thompson’s goal in the second round drew Buffalo even, after Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang opened the round by scoring on a wrist shot. Letang was the only Penguin to score in the shootout.

Buffalo’s Linus Ullmark made 34 saves, and Marco Scandella and Zemgus Girgensons scored for the Sabres. Patric Hornqvist and Bryan Rust scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 28 saves.

