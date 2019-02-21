When Is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2019 NHL trade deadline is Monday, Feb. 25.

By Kaelen Jones
February 21, 2019

The 2019 NHL trade deadline is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25. Teams will have to complete their deals ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

With the NHL season entering its final stretch, teams are beginning to make key roster adjustments in hope of setting themselves up for a postseason run or to make way for future transactions.

A handful of teams have been active ahead of the league's trade deadline.

The Boston Bruins recently acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Ryan Donato and a draft pick. The Washington Capitals also traded for forward Carl Hagelin, shipping a third-round 2019 pick and a conditional sixth-round 2020 pick to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange.

You May Like

More NHL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message