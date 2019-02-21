When Is the NHL Trade Deadline?

The 2019 NHL trade deadline is scheduled for Monday, Feb. 25. Teams will have to complete their deals ahead of the 3 p.m. ET deadline.

With the NHL season entering its final stretch, teams are beginning to make key roster adjustments in hope of setting themselves up for a postseason run or to make way for future transactions.

A handful of teams have been active ahead of the league's trade deadline.

The Boston Bruins recently acquired center Charlie Coyle from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for center Ryan Donato and a draft pick. The Washington Capitals also traded for forward Carl Hagelin, shipping a third-round 2019 pick and a conditional sixth-round 2020 pick to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange.