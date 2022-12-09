After another concerning loss Thursday, 5-2 against Jets, it's evident Blues roster simply doesn't work

Doug Armstrong assembled 2022-23 roster to fit certain style, now it will be up to GM to make necessary changes to it, or else in the coaching staff, because as it's constructed now, it's simply not working

ST. LOUIS -- There may have been remnants of it in the past judging by the number of results this season, but it was as clear as day in another discouraging loss, 5-2 on home ice by the Blues against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

Blues center Robert Thomas (18) battles Winnipeg's Michael Eyssimont for a puck Thursday in the Jets' 5-2 win over St. Louis at Enterprise Center Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues are a train wreck right now and have no clue how to climb their way out of it.

Craig Berube is one of the most decorated coaches in Blues franchise history, of course the only coach to win a Stanley Cup just over three years ago. But the coach that helped pull the team out of the bottom of the league basement en route to a title in 2019 appears exhausted and near the end of the rope searching for answers in 2022.

And judging by some of the comments he made postgame Thursday, it smelled of a coach trying to send a message to management -- namely GM Doug Armstrong -- that something needs to be done to a roster that is obviously not conducive to the coaching style that has made Berube what he is and how he embodies the style and identity of the city of St. Louis.

When Berube arrived to rescue the Blues in November of 2018, he molded a group of underachievers at the time into a champion by getting them to work, check and physically impose their will on the opponent while enjoying the skillset the team possessed in the process.

The Blues had an identity then, and it embodied what their coach was. That identity is as much a mystery today as it was at the beginning of the season, and the roster certainly isn't one that imposes its will on the opponent.

Ask these very same Jets the Blues played on Thursday, many of whom duked and clawed with the Blues in an opening-round six-game series that laid the foundation of the Blues' title run.

With this particular group of underperforming Blues, who lost for the fifth time in six games and seventh time in nine games, there appears to be no imminent answer.

And from up above, the disjointed play was a telling sign that this group of players either doesn't get the message being delivered, which is hard to believe, or it is just not the kind of roster needed or desired under this coaching staff to succeed.

"As a coaching staff, we're preparing them, we tell them what they need to do against this team, look for it, this is what you've got to do, but we can't go out and play for them," Berube said postgame. "They have to go out and play, as a team, and right now, we're not doing it. We're not doing it enough, we're not consistent enough 100 percent. You lose in this league."

So the coach is saying they're doing all the preparation needed to execute, and if the players simply aren't executing or refusing to execute, what does that tell you? It tells you they're incapable and that the personnel doesn't fit the description.

Remember when the Blues were mean and nasty, but they also had guys that can be game-breakers at the same time? Seems like a distant memory.

Right now, the Blues are a comedy of errors, one that has the hardest time putting together a single tape to tape play, and the opponent knows it. It sniffs it out and pounces on every error made.

"It’s the same story every time," center Robert Thomas said. "Yeah, it’s frustrating."

Not long ago, the Blues were a four-line grinder that came at you in waves with not only bruisers and thumpers but also guys that can weave in and out with the puck on a string, and a defensive unit that would smother and bludgeon the opposition to death.

There are too many players on this current roster that don't embody what the Blues represent, one that's always been hard-working, one that will sacrifice the body for the betterment of the team and one whose only objective is to win at all costs, even if it sacrifices personal gain.

So until a change/changes are made, Berube's message is simple:

"If everybody doesn't come to the rink ready to really compete and move your feet and do things right and be detailed and attentive, we're not going to go anywhere," Berube said. "That's the bottom line.

"... If they don't come to the rink and think about the team and put the team first, we're not going any where and right now, I don't see that happening."

At 12-15-0, it's not even close. Losses are piling up, and they're piling up with relative ease.

Thursday marked the ninth -- NINTH! -- straight game in which the Blues allowed four or more goals. Hey, at least they broke the string of eight straight games of allowing three or more goals in a period.

But the end result was the same, and it all boils down to a lack of consistency.

"Pretty much. First shift of the second period, just mistakes by people, veteran guys, no reason, in our net," Berube said.

"Yeah, it’s very frustrating," said captain Ryan O'Reilly, whose line with Brayden Schenn and Josh Leivo was effective again. "To point the finger again, I was on for four of the five goals again, just defensive errors. I think we started the game pretty good, we had good pace, good jump, and then a couple errors, a couple mistakes defensively that just killed us. I think the Rangers game I was on for five of six again, tonight, four of five again, I just can’t defend like I want to or know how. It’s tough to say some other things, I’m just not doing my job now. It’s frustrating that way because we’ve got a lot of guys doing a lot of right things and playing hard and it just not what we need."

It's easy for O'Reilly to point the finger at himself; heck, it's what he does always, mostly unwarranted criticism of himself, but it is a microcosm of a bigger problem.

So what can Doug Armstrong do here? It's obvious he has to do something.

Do the Blues make an eye-popping trade, one that will raise the eyebrows of the locker room and send a jolt through it that management means business, and that if this trend continues, there will be more movement? Do they ship someone out and eat salary for the time being, perhaps looking at the bigger picture down the road? Or do they make a plethora of minors moves and bring some bodies up from Springfield, some of their draft choices and allow them to grow in the organization at the highest level?

If you look at some of the ice times on Thursday for players such as Tyler Pitlick (6:57), Nathan Walker (7:15) and Will Bitten (7:40), it doesn't spell that their time up here is long.

Leivo has turned into a revalation for the Blues, someone the Blues brough in on a $750,000 one-way contract who has played well in his time playing with some of the big boys, but let's face it, who had Leivo playing up in the lineup on their bingo cards at the start of the season? He was supposed to be depth for, at best, the third line. Bitten was playing on the Blues' third line tonight with Ivan Barbashev and Brandon Saad, and Walker, an AHL call-up, and Pitlick, a PTO signing out of training camp, made up half of the Blues' bottom forwards. And let's face it, some of these guys haven't been mainstays in the organization and don't have the full understanding of what it means to be a Blue and how they need to perform in order to succeed.

Berube has always demanded a certain style to be successful, and right now, this is a hodgepodge lineup that doesn't know what it is. And that's concerning with Christmas not far away, and a roster made up of players filling it at the cap ceiling on the outside looking in and slowly slipping downhill when it comes to the playoffs.

"It’s concerning but again, it’s not like there’s not something there," O'Reilly insisted. "We do see it at times, see what it looks like. It will come. We have to keep pushing, relying on each other to get out of this and go from there."

Brayden Schenn (10) and the Blues had a tough go of it against Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) and the Jets, a 5-2 victor on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Dubois had two goals and an assist to pace Winnipeg. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"I mean, we’ve talked about it all year," Thomas said. "Inconsistency. I don’t know, there’s not much else to it. Just the same message, and there’s no point to keep spitting the same message. So it’s just disappointing."

Which is why a change needs to be made, and if that change doesn't come in player personnel, perhaps ownership will give management the blessing of doing something with the coaching staff, but it's hard to believe it will allow Berube to go and pay him for the next two-plus seasons to do nothing. Which is why he's trying to relay the message publicly one way or the other.

"I think it's just the attitude of the team right now," Berube said. "It's creeped in here and it's just not good right now."

How did it get to this?

"Yeah, I don't know. Good question," Berube said. "That's where we're at."

And that's what someone with the authority has to change, or else this slippery slope will will continue to slide in the wrong direction.