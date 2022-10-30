Another game littered with poor puck play, turnovers, leads to 7-4 loss to Canadiens

ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko didn't mince his words.

The Blues forward, with a look of anger and frustration and words of frustration, wasn't about to sugarcoat another mistake-prone game and outcome, this time, a 7-4 setback against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at Enterprise Center that sent the Blues (3-4-0) to their fourth straight defeat after starting the season with three straight wins.

Pavel Buchnevich (89) returned to the lineup for the Blues Saturday, but they lost their fourth in a row, 7-4 against Kaiden Guhle (21), David Savard (58) and the Montreal Canadiens at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"I don't see the reason to talk how we lose a game," an upset Tarasenko, who scored in the third period, said. "It's unacceptable to play like this. We have some time before next game to figure out and we have to play better at home."

It was another game littered with errors by the home side, and their veterans doing it over and over and over, again and again.

It begs the question: how can these players, the very same ones that are paid the most, play the most and have the most experience, continue to make the same mistakes over and over again? Do they really love this misery?

When he was asked if it's too many mistakes, Tarasenko scoffed, "I said it before. You seen the game. We can't play like this. I don't see the reason to find any issues right now. It's unacceptable and we should fix it."

In other words, the Blues veteran sniper didn't want to dissect the mistakes. It's over, done with, so we'll do it here.

But let's first say the Blues appeared to be in control of the game. They started it off good, with Jordan Kyrou scoring the first of two goals to help him come out of the foxhole he had built for himself with just one goal in six games, and then scoring twice in the second period, Noel Acciari's first as a Blue and Kyrou's power-play goal to make it a 3-1 game. But then all hell broke loose.

Let's dive in:

* On Montreal's first goal in the first period, when the Canadiens (5-4-0) had literally nothing going on, Nick Suzuki was the beneficiary of a goal when veteran defenseman Nick Leddy threw a puck up the middle of the ice that was picked off moments before Suzuki tipped Jordan Harris' left point shot past Jordan Binnington to tie the game 1-1 at 15:08.

"You don't need to make them," Blues coach Craig Berube said of the turnovers. "We've got to simplify for sure. He could've went up the wall with it and been out of the zone.

"We're not simple right now. We complicate things. It was a good first period, I thought, and from then on, like in the second (period), we've got complete control in my opinion and then we let it slip away."

* On Montreal's second goal, scored by Cole Caufield, it was a fortuitous bounce for sure when the puck in the Blues zone bounced off the side of the net, the back boards and finds its way onto Caufield's stick alone in front of Binnington, but at the other end before that, the Tarasenko tries to make a low-percentage cross ice pass to Pavel Buchnevich that goes off a skate and heads the other way after Robert Thomas throws a blind pass behind the net.

* On Juraj Slafkovsky's power-play goal that tied the game 3-3, Ivan Barbashev takes a lazy hooking penalty that wasn't much, but evident once he stopped moving his skates. And on the goal itself, Berube said, "The one-timer, we've got to be tighter on them. You've got to be up on that shot and be in that shooting lane."

* On Caufield's second of the game that gave Montreal the lead for good, Colton Parayko took what Berube dubbed a frustration tripping penalty when he got beat along the boards, and the Blues were in zone for the entire penalty kill.

"I mean, it was just a loose puck and he just chipped by and I just went for swipe for the puck and unfortunately just got him under skates. Yeah was unfortunate, I guess," Parayko said. "I don’t know just where we're at right now, I don't know if there's really this or that but it just seems the way it's going right now. Little adversity, like I said, but just kind of the strength is getting everybody together, is holding together and just being together and sticking through it. So just the way it seems to be going and we've just got battle through it together."

For the fourth game in a row, it's a one-shot game or tie game going into the third, and the Blues, for the fourth game in a row, wilt.

Outscored 11-1 in the past four third periods now after the Canadiens outscored the Blues 3-1 Saturday, and it started with two Christian Dvorak goals, one at 41 seconds in to make it 5-3 and then at 1:21 that made it 6-3.

On the first one, a brutal exchange between Justin Faulk and Ryan O'Reilly trying to transport the puck out of the zone turned into a turnover, and the puck is in the back of the net.

On Dvorak's second, it started with Kyrou's stretch pass to Brayden Schenn into the skates neat center ice that gets turned over, then Niko Mikkola fumbles a puck behind the net.

"Yeah, I mean we got the game in complete control and we let it slip away for sure," Berube said. "Mistakes, puck play at times, simple plays. They're there and we're just not sharp.

"How do you fix it? Practice is going to help fix it for sure. We haven't had much practice time lately with the games, so we need the practice starting tomorrow, and we need to be a lot sharper than we are."

Teams go through these things during the course of the season, and the Blues are no strangers to it. It's happened before, no better example than in 2018-19 when they were dead-last in the league before rising from the dead to win it all.

But for the first time in the Berube era, they've dropped four straight in regulation, and the message seems to be the same one as the previous game: puck play and turnovers.

Until the players get it out of their systems, these results will become common.

"Working on our mistakes. Stay close as a team," Tarasenko said when asked how to fix the issues. "This is a long season. We cannot only go up every time we win a game, but as long as we stay together as a group, I think we'll be fine.

"This is not a stretch. It has been a few rough games for us. Obviously losing sucks, but I've seen worse. Like I said, we're confident in ourselves. The main thing is we should play better at home and away games. We're about to fix it, that's it."

And its going to have to start with the leaders, because they're the ones that seem to be making these glaring errors.

Don't look at Acciari, Tyler Pitlick, Alexey Toropchenko and Nathan Walker, guys who skated well and hard and put in really good minutes.

"It's starts with them," Berube said. "It starts with the leaders for sure. They've got to play better. They've got to do a better job and we all do. We all got to be better.

"First, they've got to want to change and play a different brand of hockey right now. Like I said, practice, we've got to practice and we've got to work on things and get better.

"It is a mindset for sure. We're just too cute a lot of times. I thought that Acciari's line did a great job tonight. They forechecked hard, they really took the play to them. They got a goal. We missed four empty nets tonight. We're just not sharp."

Let's talk about those missed shots to end this.

During their four-game losing streak, the Blues have missed the net 53 times.

Fifty-three.

And a lot of those chances are Grade A scoring opportunities.

Just looking at Saturday alone, Pitlick had one in the first period off a 2-on-1 with Acciari, albeit it was a tough one on a bouncing puck. In the third period, Walker, Robert Thomas and Kyrou each missed Grade A chances.

It's one thing to not convert scoring opportunities, but to miss the net as often as the Blues are doing is inexcusable. Counting the three games they began the season they won, it was another 32, so it's 85 total in seven games, or 12.1 per game.

"I don't know how many times we went down, where we have a real good shooting opportunity and we miss the net," Berube said. "Maybe I'll tell you tomorrow when I look at it."

Coach, that might take you through an entire Sunday.

You can't argue the chances they're generating, but you can argue with the execution. At least make the goalie make the majority of the saves, or score. To miss the net as often is losing hockey. And right now, combined with the turnovers and the poor puck play, this is losing hockey.