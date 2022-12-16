Blues' 4-3 shootout win over Oilers is evidence enough that NHL season will have plenty of ups and downs

Improbable win comes just four days after team lost late lead against Colorado, shows that anything can happen at any time, these things even themselves out

Just five short days ago in this space, I wrote about how the Blues left a point on the table, a point against the defending Stanley Cup champions playing them at one of their most vulnerable points, and the Blues could regret leaving such a point on the table by losing it and allowing Colorado to gain two in the waning moments.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou (right) fires a shot past Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner during the shootout in St. Louis' 4-3 win at Rogers Place on Thursday. Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

But in the course of an 82-game season, these things tend to level out.

No, the Blues will never be able to erase the two points the Avalanche gained last Sunday afternoon and get back the one they left when they allowed the tying goal with under nine seconds left before losing in overtime, but then again, who saw them getting a point on Thursday at Edmonton, let alone getting two?

Especially when they went down a man with just over a minute left on what looked like would be the bookend of bad penalties throughout their 4-3 shootout win over the Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

I wasn't going to write off this game, but I felt compelled to, especially when the Blues did to the opposition mere days what the opposition did to them.

My column last Sunday was more focused on how the Blues frittered away a point, looking more in the moment instead of the big picture. Little did I know that big picture would come into some focus just four nights later.

Sure the Blues played a really good game and were about to get nothing out of it when they trailed 3-2 late. But an improbable Vladimir Tarasenko shorthanded goal, his first in the NHL, with 20 seconds remaining in regulation stole them a critical point but also helped them get a critical second one in a shootout after a Leon Draisaitl goal in overtime was overturned on an offside call against Connor McDavid, which is a topic of discussion for another day.

The Blues (14-15-1), who are 3-1-1 their past five games after losing four straight and five of six, were seconds away from kicking themselves for losing a tight game in which they, for all intents and purposes, gave away two Oilers power-play goals on calls that shouldn't happen. One was a rare call against them at the outset when coach Craig Berube flubbed the starting lineup, having Brayden Schenn listed instead of Brandon Saad with Ryan O'Reilly and Josh Leivo but having Saad out there that cost them a goal, and two too many men penalties, one in which led to a McDavid goal in the second.

The special teams were going to be the topic of discussion, and when Pavel Buchnevich was called for tripping with 1:02 to play, was there even any point in the Blues pulling the goalie? Well sure there was, but instead of 6-on-5, they would have to somehow find a way 5-on-5, which they did when Tarasenko, with an alert stick, knocked down a Darnell Nurse outlet pass, and Jordan Kyrou, who was terrific the entire night with a goal, two assists and the lone shootout goal, picking McDavid's pocket, bodying him off before feeding Tarasenko in the slot for the one-timer to tie the game 3-3.

Truth be told, the Blues deserved at least a point. Their 5-on-5 game was outstanding against Edmonton's star power. They outshot the Oilers 25-19 at even strength, but things looked bleak when they fell behind 3-1 midway through the third on Kailer Yamamoto's tip-in goal. But they kept fighting, and when Robert Thomas quickly got it back 49 seconds later making it 3-2, it was game on again.

That's when Jordan Binnington came to the rescue. The Blues' tendy made three straight saves at point blank range, then was able to go 3-for-3 in the shootout against Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid and Draisaitl.

It was the consummate team win, one that can fuel a team moving forward. I thought the same when the Blues made that improbable comeback a couple weeks ago against the Florida Panthers when they overcame a 4-1 third-period deficit to win 5-4 in overtime -- on Kyrou's goal, but all that one did was keep the Blues from losing seven in a row.

This one hits a little differently. It gives them at least a point in four of five games. It was the start of a five-game trip that takes the Blues to Christmas, and they want to make as much a push as they can before heading into the holiday break.

The point to all this is there will probably come another time or times when the Blues lose games when should win or lose points late when it appears they have victory secured. And there's going to be games, like tonight, when they snatch a point or points when all appears bleak. An 82-game season is a marathon, not a sprint, and the past few days is proof positive that you can give, and you can take away all in an instant.

With a game in Calgary Friday night, let's see if the Blues can continue to build, because they still have to keep climbing.