Blues have to clean up their mistakes; it has to start with their veterans

In light of absences of Buchnevich, Saad, top-end are guys making far too many mistakes in recent three-game losing streak, the most recent a 6-2 loss against Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There's a fine line with the Blues right now, and at the moment, it isn't pretty.

A third straight loss -- second in 24 hours -- this time against Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday, 6-2, was the Blues' third in a row.

Blues forwards Jake Neighbours (63) and Ryan O'Reilly look on as the Nashville Predators celebrate a goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blues at Bridgestone Arena. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Remember those three wins to open the season? They seem like a distant memory right now.

A common denominator continues to creep into the game that is plaguing the Blues at the moment: poor puck play, and it's leading to prime scoring chances for the opposition ... and right now, winding up in the Blues' net.

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers, a plethora of them.

"Maybe offensively you're forcing plays," forward Brayden Schenn said. "Defensively, I don't think we are. Those mistakes are happening at the wrong time, whether it's missing a pass or an assignment or whatever it may be, ended up in the back of your net. I made a couple tonight and it resulted in a couple goals."

The Blues had a pretty good grip on this game, even though it was a one shot game at 2-1, in the second period. They were peppering Juuse Saros around the Nashville net, Schenn's goal at the top of the right circle gave them a 2-1 lead.

This, after another first period in which they seemed to be playing on their heels and in their zone a lot despite getting an opening goal from Robert Thomas 1:07 into the game.

But it was a Schenn turnover in the d-zone on a chance to exit the zone where his pass to Jake Neighbours was intercepted by Michael McCarron, who eventually scored a net front goal that tied the game 2-2 at 15:47 of the second period.

This is what's happening right now. It's not so much the plug-and-play guys that are beating this team at the moment, it's the veterans asked to carry the load while two important pieces (Pavel Buchnevich and Brandon Saad) are out of the lineup due to injury.

"I don't think it was a 6-2 hockey game," Schenn said. "We played good at times, we had chances there at the beginning of the second period, made a mistake, I did, didn't get the puck out and before I know it, it's 2-2 and kind of chased the game after that.

"Even before my goal, we had another power play there or just one after anyways and we had chances. Our guys were getting some good looks and just not burying it right now, probably gripping your sticks a little bit. We're not scoring a lot of goals and you have to try and bear down on the chances you do get. Sometimes it only makes it worse. We have a lot of guys that are capable of scoring goals in here, we know the goals are going to come. We're not worried. You've just got to keep on fighting and battling through it. You're going to hit adversity throughout the year many times and obviously it happened a little bit earlier than we wanted this year, but guys have to keep on battling and pushing through and the wins will come and the offense will come and guys will start feeling better about themselves."

And after Nashville tied the game, former Blue Zach Sanford scored his first of the season for the Predators on an individual move to the net 37 seconds later, and his backhand wraparound caromed off Torey Krug's stick and off Thomas Greiss, who couldn't cover the post in time.

All of the sudden, the Blues were trailing but for a third straight game, still in it, in the third period.

But yet again, a turnover early, this one a Vladimir Tarasenko intercepted pass trying to find Justin Faulk on a seam play that had little chance getting through two sticks. It led to a 3-on-1 odd-man rush and Ryan Johansen made it 4-2 at 1:11 of the third.

"The third period, that goal, that's a forced play," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "Can't give that goal up in the third. It's right there, we're in the game, it's 3-2, but we had complete control of the game, we're up 2-1. Two goals were around our net, we've got to be a little harder there.

"... We've got to be smarter. Giving up that goal to make it 4-2, that's a killer. That's a killer. Just forced plays."

But this is happening a lot, and often recently. Yes, the Blues are trying top piece together a forward group with two of their top six out of the lineup, but that doesn't excuse the top-end players from performing adequately, and right now, it's not happening.

Too many offensive zone forced plays, too many pucks missing sticks, passes off the mark, intercepted passes, forced plays, and they're getting punished for it.

"Yeah, we're forcing it," Krug said, "and I think whether it's early in the season or not, I think we feel the pressure to score goals 5-on-5, and I think we're just trying to make something out of nothing rather than sticking with a game plan and letting our process dictate the game. So we have a lot of work to do."

And then on Mikael Granlund's empty-net goal, it was Jordan Kyrou, behind the Nashville goal with a forced puck play that was easily intercepted by Cody Smith. These are the plays the skilled players on this team are making right now, and it's hurting them immensely by players getting paid lots of money to execute.

"Yeah, absolutely, absolutely. Every guy's kind of taking their turn right now," Schenn said. "Little mistakes, as we know, are going to end up in the back of the net. Got to clean those up, get back to the drawing board and be ready to play on Saturday."

Easier said than done, but it's got to be a mindset for this group to simplify the game to the point where it may look boring, but it's effective.

"Yeah, it's a mindset," Krug said. "I mean, that's part of the DNA of the team is realizing that what makes us good is overwhelming other teams and sticking to our game plan and we play a great system. So that's how we win hockey games and we have to get back to it."

There's no mistaking that these are most certainly correctable problems.

"Yeah. And we've done it before in years past and we know this group in here is capable of it," Krug said. "So stick to the process. We have a game plan. We know how things work in this league. We've all been through before it so we've just got to be calm and composed and realize that there is a sense of urgency that needs to be played with so that we can win hockey games."