Blues lose grip of game late, lose point in 3-2 OT loss to Avalanche

Coach calls it good point, feels like lost point after losing lead in waning seconds; when chasing playoff position, can't afford slip-ups against opponent there to be had

ST. LOUIS -- This one sure had the makings of a happy ending -- finally -- for the Blues on Sunday afternoon.

Brandon Saad just capped off one of the best penalty kill games for the Blues, scoring a clutch shorthanded goal with just 1:36 left on the clock against the shorthanded defending Stanley Cup champs.

The goal put the Blues ahead by a goal with just 96 ticks left to kill off, including another 56 seconds of Brayden Schenn's interference penalty, which they did.

But when things aren't going right, and they certainly haven't been for the Blues for the most of the season, gut-wrenching moments normally go against you. This one certainly did, and it was not only gut-wrenching but a straight-up gut punch when Mikko Rantanen scored the tying goal with 8.1 seconds on the clock, then completed the hat trick 29 seconds into overtime of the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 win to burst the bubble of the Enterprise Center faithful.

OK, in the grand scheme of things, the Blues (12-15-1), who are 1-5-1 in their past seven games and 2-7-1 in their past 10, got a point. Great.

Coach Craig Berube is supposed to spin it that way. It's been a group trying to find its way through a never-ending maze searching for its confidence. Results haven't been nearly competitive.

And under normal circumstances, I would agree, even though they were less than 10 seconds from securing a nice win, the Blues are in no position for consolation points. They need two points, they needed two points, and didn't get two.

Kind of like making up the perfect pie and someone coming in with a knife, cutting it in half and taking it and you have no say in the matter.

But let's look at this from a broader perspective: the Avalanche were without some mega stars in their lineup, including all-world Nathan NacKinnon. Gabriel Landeskog has been missing from the start of the season, they were without rugged defensemen Josh Manson and Kurtis McDermid, up-and-comers Bowen Byram and Shane Bowers and veterans Darren Helm and Evan Rodrigues.

Sure, they still had Rantanen, Makar, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin on the ice, very formidable stars in their own right, but the Blues were facing a lineup fit for Colorado's American Hockey League squad. They were also facing the Avalanche backup Pavel Francouz, who wasn't exactly lighting it up with a 2-5-0 record, 3.03 goals-against average and .907 save percentage. They needed to pounce on the opportunity and didn't.

Saad's goal should have been the capper of a nice push in the third period, first started by a sharp-angle Vladimir Tarasenko power-play goal at 8:01, then Saad's power move to cut in front and outmuscle J.T. Compher, who had lost an edge before regaining his footing, and beat Francouz with the shorty and a 2-1 lead.

"Huge play. Our penalty kill did a good job," Berube said of the 3-for-3 game with one shorthanded goal. "That's a big goal for sure. Yeah, we're feeling good."

They were feeling good, until they weren't.

Rantanen was able to deflate the building when he tapped in a loose puck in the blue paint that followed a series of events: Blues forward Ivan Barbashev left the ice as the seconds were dying down after an unfortunate collision with teammate Noel Acciari. Barbashev's helmet came off, and instead of trying to grab it and put it back on in the heat of the moment, he tried to race off, Ryan O'Reilly came on as quickly as possible, but by then, the Avs were able to work the puck to the right circle and the outer hash marks when Toews put a puck towards the net that caromed off defenseman Niko Mikkola, hit Compher in the midsection in a mad scramble and Rantanen knocked it in, sending the game to overtime.

"Yeah, would've been nice (to win)," said goalie Jordan Binnington.

Could Barbashev have just stayed on the ice at that particular time, even though a penalty would have been issued for playing without a helmet. Hard to say he should have in the blink of an eye.

"Yeah, but the rule is you need to get off right, or put your helmet on quickly," Berube said. "He doesn't know how much time's left, I'm sure. It's a bang-bang play, it's tough."

It didn't take long for it to end in OT. The Blues never touched the puck. Colorado made one dash up the ice and Rantanen put the finishing touches on his hat trick driving the net and beating Colton Parayko to the back post.

Ballgame.

Berube was asked if his two biggest horses, Parayko and Mikkola, should have boxed out better. He was split on his decision.

"On the first one, that's not what happened because it goes off Mikkola's skate, hits Compher in the crease and drops down," the coach said. "It's probably going in anyhow. It didn't look like we got outmuscled on the play, it's a broken play. 'Mikks', we were in pretty good position. It's an unlucky play. On the other one, yeah, we've got to box a guy out better going to the net."

Instead of talking about a building block, and against a team you're chasing in the standings, it's one less game remaining to try and make up ground, because let's face it, the Blues have quite a bit of ground to make up. Not in terms of points, but in terms of teams they're chasing and competitors right there with them chasing themselves.

"Yeah, it's part of the ups and downs," said Binnington, who made 28 saves but fell to 0-6-1 in his past seven starts still searching for elusive win No. 100 in the NHL. "You just have to stay with it; when there are tough times, you have to fight through it, just keep picking yourself up and keep progressing."

"It's always tough to lose," Saad said. "We did a good job battling back, obviously comes down to overtime, it's anyone's game and it's definitely tough but we got a game tomorrow so we've got to regroup here."

A frustrated Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko (left) breaks his stick as Colorado's Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar (8) celebrate a 3-2 overtime win in St. Louis on Sunday at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

That seems like a repetitive theme, and the players will stick by each other.

The Blues are five points out of the wildcard but they have to leapfrog four other teams to get there. Sure, they're not even to Christmas yet, and as Berube said before the game today that all it takes is one winning streak to get right back in it. But when does that start? Sunday's game would have been a good marker to begin with, trying to follow it up with another against one of those teams right there with you, the Nashville Predators on Monday at home.

A point doesn't sound like much, but when the Blues have only picked up five out of a possible 20 the past 10 games, they can't afford to fritter away even a point, and it felt like they did Sunday.

If the Blues were one of those teams off to a roaring start, a slip-up like this can be overlooked. In their position currently, it's magnified.

"We have a very good group of guys. Guys care for each other," Tarasenko said. "And I think there's a lack of confidence, yes, but confidence comes through hard work, and keep working, keep believing. If you don't believe, nothing's going to happen. So I think we have belief. We should play better. But I don't know what else to say.

"It's been tough meetings, tough talks, frustrating. But we need to find a way to get energy, to get going, and start winning. And it's on us."