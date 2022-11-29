Blues continue up and down season, fall to Stars 4-1

Lack of an attack mentality in third period, continued 'hope' plays are are problems that won't solve themselves until players start to solve them

ST. LOUIS -- This was a chance to show your mettle, to compare yourself to an emerging team in the Central Division, one that has risen to the top of the pack and asserted itself, at least through the first quarter of the season, that it was taking its place among the division's elites.

Ryan O'Reilly (90) and the Blues fell to Roope Hintz (24) and the Stars on Monday, 4-1 at Enterprise Center. Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

For the Blues, the up-and-down Blues through its first quarter of the season, had its chance to show the Dallas Stars they are in the bunch.

On this night, the Stars showed they are part of the standard, dissecting and smothering the Blues, 4-1 on Monday at Enterprise Center.

It was the third loss in four games for the Blues (11-11-0), whose record reflects just who they really are right now, a mediocre, .500 team that has been as up and down as any Blues team in recent memory.

So far, it's been win three, lose eight, win seven, lose two, win one and now lose one, and had it not been for that miraculous comeback Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win at Florida, in which the Blues overcame an early 3-0 deficit and 4-1 third-period deficit, they would have come in here on a four-game losing streak.

Coach Craig Berube was asked if this is the most unpredictable team he's ever been around.

"At times it can me for sure," Berube said. "I just think that the mindset's got to change a little bit. You can't play 'hope' hockey. What I mean by that is with your puck play and hoping the play works out, and it's going to be a tough play to make because there's people and sticks and things like that. In the third period (Saturday) we got that out of our game and we're a good team. But that stuff has to stop. That's what causes issues, whether it's out of your own end, whether it's in the neutral zone or whether it's in the offensive zone. If we clean that up and keep cleaning that up, we're going to be fine. It's just the decision-making with the puck more than anything."

Those final 11 words of Berube's answer are as important as anything, the decision-making with the puck. Against a team like Dallas, which improved to 13-6-4, that plays as structured as anyone in the league right now, making smart puck plays is vital.

Heck, against any team in the upper tier especially, those qualities are especially vital.

But it didn't seem to change a whole lot Monday.

Just in the first period alone, the Blues were credited with nine defensive zone giveaways, and were at least a Joe Pavelski open net crossbar away from being down 1-0, which would have been an improvement over the past three games when they were down 1-0 at Buffalo (18 seconds in), and 3-0 each to Tampa Bay and the Panthers.

The Blues improved as the first period progressed and actually did some nice things that kept it a one-goal game through 40 minutes and were a bit unlucky not to have scored on a few occasions, notably Pavel Buchnevich, who was robbed by a Scott Wedgewood glove save with 6:23 remaining in the first.

"We were solid. I thought we played 40 minutes," Berube said.

"It was a pretty tight-checking hockey game," said forward Brandon Saad, who scored the lone Blues goal in the third period on a redirection of a Josh Leivo shot. "They have a good team over there and for the most part I thought we managed the game pretty well. But obviously we need to create a little bit more action. Their goalie made some good saves that we could’ve found the back of the net with. They capitalized and we didn’t tonight."

Down a goal in the third period, it would have been tough to replicate what they did in Florida when they outshot the Panthers 19-4, but here, down 1-0, five shots on home ice just doesn't cut it.

And that was a problem. The Blues just simply didn't get enough pucks to the net and at Wedgewood, a surprise starter for Jake Oettinger, who came down with the flu before the game.

"The third, we didn't quite grab a hold of play enough," Berube said. "A couple broken plays that went in our net.

"I would have liked to see us have more of an attack mentality in the third period and try to really get some action at the net. We didn't have the puck enough in the third. First two periods were good hockey. I thought we played a disciplined game, had our chances. We didn't score."

Going back to the early portion, there were too many broken plays again, too many passes that didn't connect, and when the Blues would get into positions where they should have kept the puck or put it into an area where they could go in and win it and keep it, they threw it away, feeding into Dallas' transition.

"We could definitely be a little bit cleaner on execution, that’s something we preach here, coming out of our end has been kind of the bread and butter of this team for a while," defenseman Robert Bortuzzo said. "That’s something that should be addressed, and just something we need to clean up."

It's guys that have the puck a lot that continue to

"Yeah, we talked about that before," Saad said. "There’s times when we can kind of have some more zone time and manage the puck, and we try like (Berube) says to make a ‘hope’ play in the slot. And teams are so tight in the middle there that they kind of pick it off and go the other way, and it kind of deflates our offense.

"We could definitely do a better job of managing the puck.​"

Until those issues are solved or curbed down quite a bit, these drastic up and down results are going to continue, and with the lack of shot mentality, it seems to be an up and down issue, and on Monday, it was down again.

"Yeah, I think we need to (shoot). We had some chances," Saad said. "You don’t get too many Grade A’s in this league, and any time we get those chances we could fire the puck a little bit more. Sometimes we try to be a little bit too cute, and against good-checking hockey teams, you’re not going to get a lot of those."

Stars forward Tyler Seguin (91) looks to keep possession of the puck while being defended by Blues defenseman Calle Rosen (43) on Monday in St. Louis. Joe Puetz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensemen at the point don't seem to get shots through or are willing to shoot for either one or two reasons. One, a lack of a net-front presence, which the Blues are guilty of quite a bit, or they're either looking for a better, or like Berube said, a 'hope' play that doesn't work.

Calle Rosen is an exception to this example, and he's one of the d-men that shoots the puck as quickly as it hits his stick, but the forwards are guilty of this too, either getting plays broken up because of their lack of awareness to shoot to score or to create rebounds or looking for a 'hope' play. Josh Leivo, who had six shots on goal Monday, also seems to be the exception.

Other that Leivo (6) and Saad (4), the remaining nine Blues forwards combined for nine -- yes, nine -- shots on goal, and Jordan Kyrou had three of those.

"Yeah, I think so for sure. There's probably opportunities that we'll look at where we could have shot the puck more," Berube said.