Blues' successful team culture is lost, finding it is key to recapturing success

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- There was no denying what kind of practice the Blues would hold on Friday, and it would include lots of skating with pace and structure.

But at the end, when the full ice sprints -- or bag skating as some like to call it -- there were plenty of skaters engaging in deep breathing, heads slumped from the tiredness.

Coach Craig Berube wants the Blues to get back to a worth ethic-like mentality to help them get out of recent slump that's seen remnants all season long. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

It was a clear message being sent by Craig Berube and the coaching staff.

"Work ethic. That's it. It's how hard you've got to work," Berube said. "... Listen, there's always breakdowns in games and mistakes that are made, whether it's missing an assignment, by a guy or a puck play, but effort gets you out of a lot of that stuff, work ethic. In the end, that's the biggest thing you can control.

"We're not good enough to think we can go in and play 50/50 hockey and get away with it and win. It happens, but it's not going to happen a whole lot. We're not built that way."

It's been a season-long saga, even mixed in during the seven-game winning streal the Blues (12-15-0) followed up after their eight-game losing streak, that's now been followed up by losses in six of seven and seven of nine. The roller coaster ride revolves around one thing.

"We just need to be more consistent," forward Jordan Kyrou said. "That's the bottom line. It's mental-ness, it's work ethic, it's compete. We've just got to work harder, everyone's got to work harder, including myself.

"Just got to work, we've got to work consistently. We can't just work for one period or half a period. It's got to be all game long.

"We don't want to work for a full 60, so everyone's just got to step it up. Everyone's just got to step it up, including myself."

The fact that this is still being talked about more than a quarter of the way into the season, especially for a veteran group, is puzzling, but this is where the Blues are.

Unless a roster or multiple roster moves are made, you work with what you have and attempt to make it work, which is what the coaching staff will continue to do unless told otherwise. But the Blues used Friday and will use Saturday to once again get on the front foot and work their way back towards respectability.

They don't want to bag skate it like they did for that lengthy session Friday at the Centene Community Ice Center.

"If I had the answer for you, I'd shoot you straight, but it's just one of those things that the consistency obviously isn't there," forward Brayden Schenn said. "It's not even game to game, it's period to period. You never know what kind of effort ... not even effort, it's style of play we're going to get on a period to period basis right now. We're letting up goals in bunches and special teams aren't good. We have one game here to focus on Colorado and change it one game at a time here.

"Work hard, battle hard, compete hard and if you don't do that, you're not going to win. You're at 26, 27 games or wherever we're at, we haven't done that too many games. The practice that was out there was nothing that we didn't deserve. If we get our mind right here in the next three days, we'll come back hard with a good, tough back-to-back here.

"It's not even about the losing streaks. You're going to lose games some nights, it's how you're losing them. Allowing four, five, six goals a game consistently game after game, you know you can't win like that. We're not built with superstars. We're built as a team competing and working every night and we're just not doing that often enough."

Coaching staffs at times have to go through these reminders for the players, and it's natural during the grind of an 82-game season, but it seems as if though Berube and staff are doing it often.

"It's actually too bad that you have to, to be honest with you," Berube said. "I think we have a great culture here that we've built and a team-first work ethic attitude. It's lost now, and we've got to get it back."

That culture of team first, work and play for each other seems as if it's turned into a me-first mindset. It wasn't that long ago when they had it and were challenging the Colorado Avalanche, Sunday's opponent, for the Stanley Cup last season. But it's been sliding in the wrong direction for some time now, and the pieces continued to get larger and larger and the results lately are self-explanatory.

"Blues hockey is blue collar, work hard, compete for a full 60 and we're just not doing that right now. We need to do that for a full 60," Kyrou said.

"I don't know why it is," Schenn said. "I don't know why we feel ... whether as a team or individually that we don't want to do that because if you look at the past 14 years, it's a recipe for success and if you look at the organization as the Blues, teams are trying to do what we're doing, and once you start going in the other direction and individualism and worrying about points and me, that's when you really get yourself in trouble and it's hard to dig out of that. It's on me, it's on Vladi, it's on Colton and 'Factor' to get everyone on the rope and pulling in the same direction again. We've got to get that Blues culture back, team culture back and like I said, when you have that, it's a winning formula and it's tough to beat.

"When you get caught in these ruts, and it's not even a rut, it's all season; you have high expectations and you demand a lot of yourself and as a team, I'm not going to give you a finger-pointing answer. It's on the four of us to get guys digging deep here and pulling in the same direction here."

What appears to look like a lost cause, isn't something that the Blues feel like they can't fox.

"I don't think it's that difficult," Berube said. "I think each individual as a player understanding the most important thing is the team and putting the team first and understanding that going into every game, every practice, you need to be a highly competitive, hard-working person. End of story. That's it. It's not that difficult. It's about people making the right decisions and wanting to do it. That's it.

Blues forward Brayden Schenn (10) battles Winnipeg's Michael Eyssimont for a puck Thursday in the Jets' 5-2 win at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"It's hard to focus on if it was slipping at some point. I think it does take backward steps at times and you correct it and you try and fix what's going on and you move forward. I really thought at the end of last year and throughout the playoffs the culture was really good (and) the work ethic was extremely high."

Holding one another accountable is a good place to start.

"Probably accountability, accountability from each other. That's first and foremost," Schenn said. "When you hold each other accountable in the locker room, everyone in the organization, it goes a long way. That's what happens when you're inconsistent. (But) I still feel we have good guys in here, good pieces, guys that want to buy in and it's nothing about that. It's trying to find the right formula or coming to the rink each night with the right attitude. That's what we have to find first and foremost in here even before we start to get wins.

"We fully believe in here we can do it. We've got good pieces, we've got good guys, we've got good team guys. We have guys that are willing to do it and that can do it. We don't feel like we're down and out by any means. You have a long way to go here, a lot of hockey left. You start with one game here against Colorado, two divisional opponents with Nashville and Colorado and go from there. We feel like we can dig out of this and get back to where we need to be because this league is so tight."

* NOTES -- Defenseman Torey Krug was a full participant in Friday's practice and Berube said, "Yeah, I think he's probably good to go," referring to Sunday afternoon's game against the Avalanche after missing two games with an upper-body injury.

As for forward Pavel Buchnevich, who has also missed the past two games with a lower-body injury, he did not skate, but Berube calls his availability questionable.

"I think he's making good progress there, but tomorrow will be the big day to see where he's at," Berube said. "(One practice) could be (good enough), depends on how everything works, but right now, he's questionable for sure."

As for center Logan Brown, who was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 9 with an upper-body injury, Berube didn't have any more of an update and didn't think Brown started skating.

"I haven't seen him too much so I doubt it," he said.