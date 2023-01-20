In one of more complete games of season, Blues handle Predators 5-2 by doing what they set out to do

Better puck play, more sustained offensive zone time drove to team's strengths in Central Division battle; four lines, three sets of defensemen implement game plan to perfection

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues know all their games have meaning. Two points are of utmost importance each time they step onto the ice.

But after Monday's home win against the Ottawa Senators, it was evident that the Blues needed to sustain more offensive zone time. They simply weren't working the puck in there and allowing the Senators to build momentum. The Blues needed Jordan Binnington in every facet to pull out those two points.

On Thursday against the Nashville Predators, the script was flipped.

In arguably one of the more complete games of the season, the Blues turned the tables on the Predators, who had been playing really well and lockdown defensively, with a 5-2 win at Enterprise Center.

Blues forward Brandon Saad celebrates his second-period goal of a 5-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues (23-20-3) were able to overcome an early first period goal against by winning a goalie interference challenge, then they turned up the intensity in the second period and just kept elevating their game.

They were sharper with the puck, crisper with their play and they were able to sustain shifts and wear the Predators (21-18-6) down with their play.

"I think up and down the lineup, everybody played awesome right from the get-go," said Blues center Robert Thomas, who had a goal and an assist. "I think we were better on the forecheck, quicker in our D-zone and I think we made a lot of smart plays out there. And everybody contributed to that."

It started with Brayden Schenn's goal 11 seconds into the period, a good transition play that led to the lead and continued on despite a brain fart of a line change that led to a tying goal, the Blues weren't fazed this time and grabbed the lead when Brandon Saad scored a beautifully crafted goal with a power move to the net coming around the left edge.

"A good start obviously, a nice play off the face-off with Schenner's goal and then followed it up," coach Craig Berube said. "We stayed aggressive in the second period. I thought that put us in a good spot for the third."

But the Blues kept coming in waves and then got a Jordan Kyrou power-play goal to make it 3-1, their first man-advantage goal in 10 chances. And it was a thing of beauty:

But it all comes down to puck possession, not giving it away and no one-and-done's.

"I think we worked on it the last couple days in practice and stuff," Kyrou said of the offensive zone time. "Today, I think we had a lot better second, quick on the puck and possessing more and getting to the net more. So I think we did a good job of that, for sure."

"Yeah, it was good," Berube said. "We shot the puck, we got it through. A lot of shot attempts. It was good, 33 shots on net there, but we controlled the game in the offensive zone for sure."

They sure did, and it continued into the third period when the Blues put the game away instead of sitting back and allowing the Predators to come at them in waves.

Thomas scored on a redirection just 1:03 in, and Alexey Toropchenko made it 5-1 just 58 seconds later, rewarding the fourth line for their continued strong efforts, including Tyler Pitlick, who had two assists, and Nathan Walker.

"Very important. We know they're going to come out with everything they've got," Thomas said. "We got two quick goals in the first (two) minutes. ... Good start for us and that's what you need to do at the start of the third period, especially against a dangerous team like them."

Berube felt the fourth line deserved their tic-tac-toe goal.

"Yeah, they had a great game," he said. "I thought they really worked hard, just were on top of the other team. The other team never had no time and space, cycled the puck well, controlled it down there. A lot of effort from them, and it was good to get it. They got rewarded with a goal."

Not only did the Blues drive offensive zone time, they drove the net with authority for a change. It's been a missing element in their game, but they were around the crease and making life tough in front of Juuse Saros. Their 33 shots on goal was the most in a game since they had 34 against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 27.

"We've been working on (driving the net) in practice quite a bit just getting around the net and driving harder," Berube said. "We do work on it in practice quite a bit. This team's been pretty stingy for a while and if you want to get goals, you've got to get on the inside on them. We did a good job of that.

"Again, we stayed aggressive (to start the third). Guys were really good about understanding what we need to do in the third period and they went and did it."

It was all capped off by Tyler Tucker's second NHL fight after he got his first NHL point on Schenn's goal.

"Yeah, obviously, something I incorporate in my game quite often," Tucker said of his fight. "Nice to get that as well. ... I’m not too sure (what led to it). I think (Cole Smith) was looking for one. So kind of just answered the bell there.

"It’s nice obviously (to get the point). 'Saader' made a great play there driving the wing and slipped one five-hole. It’s nice."

It was an impressive display in a much-needed game. Now the challenge is to replicate that performance and try to become more consistent as more bodies become healthy.

"Definitely big games coming up," Kyrou said. "Like I said, we’re pretty much in playoff (mode) right now, so we want to continue to grab these points."