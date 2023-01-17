Like a good Neighbour(s), Jake is showing he can be there for Blues

2020 first-round pick figuring out his calling at NHL level, on display with another outing with goal, fight in 2-1 win over Senators

ST. LOUIS -- There just comes a time when the new guy that's wet behind the ears gets it.

It so happens to be Jake Neighbours' turn for the Blues.

Jake Neighbours (63) celebrates with linemates Noel Acciari (52) and Josh Leivo after scoring in a 2-1 win over Claude Giroux (28) and the Ottawa Senators on Monday at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

The Blues' first-round pick in 2020 (26th overall) has had a bit of a roller coaster this season by making the team out of training camp, getting sent down once, getting called up briefly again before going back down.

However on the most recent call-up, it looks like Neighbours, who surely has heard the State Farm jingle 'Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there', is figuring out his calling card in the NHL.

Monday was another step in that direction with a goal, his first NHL fight, which he handled himself quite nicely in, and just playing the right way, helping the Blues hold off the relentless Ottawa Senators, 2-1, at Enterprise Center.

Neighbours, who can't even legally buy his own drink yet at 20, played like a grown man Monday. Sometimes all it takes is a little tough love.

He scored in the season-opener, a 5-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and played 11 games, getting assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League at the tail end of an eight-game losing streak on Nov. 9 before being called back up Nov. 27 and played two games, then went back to Springfield Dec. 2.

Neighbours went down and was putting up points with the Thunderbirds, including nine points (seven goals, two assists) in the last nine games before being recalled back to the NHL on Jan. 2.

Neighbours has found a home since, and it's really showing.

"I think with more time comes more comfortability," Neighbours said. "I think I've said that all along. Just being up here and getting the minutes and being around the guys, the more you're around, the more comfortable you're going to get.

"I think just kind of getting into a steady swing of things and realizing that emotionally as a player, I need to be there wherever I'm playing, whether that's down in Springfield or up here with the Blues. That maybe took a little bit of an adjustment, my first couple times up and down. Obviously I'm young, it's my first year. I'm still trying to learn some things. It's been good and with time, it will only get better."

Monday, he scored a net front goal similar to the plays he's been making in recent games by driving the net and getting a stick on front on Calle Rosen's feed for a 1-0 lead 5:30 into the game. Then came what many of his teammates will remember him for: a fight.

Linemate Noel Acciari was cutting to the net with speed and was, in a manner speaking, chicken-winged by Parker Kelly. Neighbours wasted little time going after Kelly and, if there was a fight card on this one, Neighbours would have scored the TKO, getting in seven solid shots to Kelly's zero.

It was his first NHL scrap, but not first ever.

"I've had a few scraps in junior," Neighbours said, six being the official count according to hockeyfights.com. "Western boy, I guess it's kins of part of the league over there. I think I had eight, maybe nine in junior. It was about time I got one here.

"I just didn't like the way 'Cookie' went down. I didn't exactly see how the play happened, but he went down awkwardly and I didn't like the play. I thought (Kelly) was the man so I went right after them. I played against him in junior, so I know he's not shy to it. I knew I'd get a good answer.

"You black out in those moments. You don't really know what's going on, you start swinging, keep your head down."

Coach Craig Berube has been in a scrap or two in his time in the NHL and thought Neighbours handled himself well.

"He did great," Berube said. "I couldn’t really tell on the play but obviously maybe he thought that (Kelly) did something there to Acciari. That’s nice. Good teamwork, step in and take care of your teammate.

"He did a great job. I thought he had a heck of a game."

Sticking up for a teammate as a younger player, particularly when you're sticking up for a veteran, will go a long way on the bench and in the locker room.

"'Jakey', it was great," Acciari said. "I was kind of cutting in, I thought there guy just caught the back of my leg, I didn't really know what happened. But 'Jakey', good teammate stepping up. He was rewarded tonight, scored a goal, won a fight. He's been great since he's been back up.

"He handled himself really well. I was happy for him, and I owe him a nice little dinner."

Neighbours got the appreciation from the bench at the end of the major.

"A bunch of guys, a couple surprised faces," Neighbours said. "I don't think anybody knew I could hold my own in there. It was funny seeing the look on some guys' faces. It was funny, made me smile."

Remember when Neighbours stayed with mentor Brayden Schenn when he first came to St. Louis last season? That mentorship certainly paid off.

"You guys know how much I look up to him and what he's done for me," Neighbours said. "It's pretty important. At the same time, I think I've always prided myself in protecting my teammates and standing up for them."

Neighbours finished the game playing 13:56 but it seemed like it was 23:56. He was electric, all over the ice, skating, forechecking, contributing with linemates Acciari and Josh Leivo, making an impact in a game that Jordan Binnington had to be exceptional in and the Blues not particularly at their best.

"I think that’s big," Binnington said. "I think it’s important. I think we feed off that. He provided a lot of energy tonight, not just with the fight but being strong on pucks, getting scoring chances. I personally think that energy’s great."

There's a certain style Berube expects, especially from those players trying to ingratiate themselves into the system. Monday checked off all those marks.

"Just on pucks. Strong. Scored a goal at the net. Had a breakaway," Berube said. "He’s just competitive, strong on his stick."

Binnington played like the No. 1 star, but was fine with Neighbours being named it and said he deserved it.

"I think he does," Binnington said. "He was great and he provided a lot of energy and I think that goes a long way. That’s an important part of our game and the game as a team. I’m happy for him. Obviously a young guy. He could’ve had two or three (goals) tonight. He was in the great areas and playing great."

In a game where the top six forwards were challenged again and didn't provide anything on the scoresheet, Neighbours and the bottom six once again took the ball and ran with it, giving the team exactly what it needed.

"I think just energy, trust, a little bit of reliability," Neighbours said. "I think for the most part, you know what you're going to get when you throw us out there. It's predicated off hard work and doing the right things, playing the system well. I think us six understand that, we know our role and we're not going to try and get too outside of that role and just do what this team needs us to do."