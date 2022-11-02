O'Reilly hopes different look to line can boost scoring output

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is hoping a new linemate can help get him going.

Captain Ryan O'Reilly is shouldering a lot of the blame for the Blues' recent five-game losing streak; The center has one goal and is a minus-11 in eight games. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Off to the worst statistical start to his 14-year NHL career with one goal and a minus-11 in eight games, the Blues captain will have Noel Acciari flanked on his right wing, along with Brayden Schenn when the Blues (3-5-0) look to snap a five-game losing streak when they host the surging New York Islanders (6-4-0), winners of four in a row, on Thursday at Enterprise Center.

"Hopefully we can defend well," O'Reilly said. "Obviously I haven't been doing that a lot this year. Hopefully he can give me a little help there. Hopefully not get scored on.

"I think it's going to be a good fit for us. He's obviously playing great. I think his energy, his physicality, he's making something happen every shift. Its something we hope we can generate. We'll be a hard-working line, hopefully be hard to play against and generate some offense. ... The way he's playing right now. hopefully is something we can feed off of it. Hopefully it sparks something."

So does coach Craig Berube.

"Just trying to find some line combinations," he said. "I think (Acciari's) a heavy player down in the offensive zone and could be a good complement to O'Reilly."

A day after general manager Doug Armstrong addressed the team on its current plight, O'Reilly shouldered a lot of the blame for what has been ailing the Blues, who have been outscored 25-8, during their losing streak.

"I've been absolutely horrible right now," O'Reilly said. "I'm not really doing anything. I'm kind of fighting for my life right now. I've got to fight to stay in this league, I guess, but I've got to do a lot more, leadership-wise, my own play. If I can do that, just that small thing, I think I can make a big difference.

"For myself especially, it's pretty pathetic."

Whether fair or not, this has been O'Reilly's MO since the day he arrived in St. Louis. Heck, he's always shouldered the blame, it seems, wherever he's been, whether it he the Buffalo Sabres in his previous stop or Colorado Avalanche, where his career began.

"He's a leader and he's the captain of our hockey team," Berube said. "That's what he does, but it's on everybody."

Rest assured that O'Reilly and the rest of the team feels at ease that Armstrong expressed his belief in the group that they can get themselves out of their current funk, but they know it has to come down sooner rather than later.

"Oh yeah. I think that's good to hear. I think we know," O'Reilly said. "We've seen it. We saw our game against Edmonton (a 2-0 win Oct. 22). We know what we're capable of. We know we can compete with anyone. It's nice to hear from him that he believes in us. Again, it's on us now. It's on myself mainly. It's time to get something going.

"It's pretty much time to figure it out. I don't want to say too much about it. ... I think Doug's message was clear. This is unacceptable what's going on and he's absolutely right. We all obviously have to look inside and find our own way out of what's going on."

Berube said the message can be good coming from someone else for a change.

"I've seen it before. It's not unusual," he said. "I just think it's good for the team to hear the boss and what he has to say.

"It's a good message. Nothing wrong with it. It's direct, it's the truth. I thought it was a great message."