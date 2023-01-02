Perunovich skating, hoping to get on the ice with Blues by season's end

Defenseman's latest injury happened in preseason, feels like he's letting people down with third injury in past three years

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Scott Perunovich sat back at his locker stall for a moment by himself and seemed to just be reflecting.

Then the Blues defenseman was congregated by a media delegation that seems to be asking him all-too-familiar questions.

Injuries.

Blues defenseman Scott Perunovich (48) has resumed skating after breaking his left clavicle Sept. 27 in a preseason win against Chicago. Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The latest being a broken left clavicle suffered Sept. 27 in a 4-1 preseason win at the Chicago Blackhawks.

After a torn labrum that forced the left-handed d-man to miss the 2020-21 season, then missed two months after needing wrist surgery before returning for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

He was hoping to use this season as motivation that he's not just damaged goods after the Blues selected the 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner with the in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

"I was going to try and do that this year until I got hurt again," the 24-year-old said. "I'll try and stay motivated and have good thoughts and not let that get into you mentally because it fefinitely can. Just do my best I guess."

It hasn't been easy, however.

Since coming out after his third season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth following the 2019-20 season, Perunovich has played a total of 36 regular-season games (17 with the Blues, 19 with Springfield in the American Hockey League) seven games in the playoffs.

The mental mindset has certainly been put to the test.

"I'll tell you what, there's dark times with these injuries," Perunovich said. "You're rehabbing, you're away from the team a lot. We have a good group of guys that come up and talk to you, kind of keep you motivated and keep you happy and let you know it's alright, even when you have tough feelings. You're emotional, that's just part of the game and just always having your back. They do a great job and having me over, keeping me involved. A lot of credit goes out to that. Friends and family stay in touch, even sometimes when I don't stay in touch as well as I should with them, they're always checking in. Big support team around me, which definitely helps a lot."

But it doesn't lessen the feelings of thinking you let someone down, which Perunovich felt, and feels.

"I don't know. I've just been hurt over and over again," he said. "It's like, 'Are you serious?' You get sick of this feeling and everyone's used to you being hurt the last few years. I just want to go out and be healthy and try to do the best you can."

Perunovich skated back into his own zone retrieving a puck and was checked into the back boards. It ended the majority of his season, much like the previous past seasons.

"I kind of felt something, a little bit," Perunovich said. "I think my adrenaline was going too, so for the first maybe minute or so, I didn't know if anything was wrong. Once the adrenaline wore off, I kind of knew right away. I just walked down the tunnel, I knew something was up.

"Once I was in the tunnel when I was walking down, it kind of set in on me, pretty disappointing feeling. I was just disappointed in myself and I feel like I let my family down, team down, fans down. Obviously I don't want to be hurt and just kind of a tough feeling, but I guess that's how it goes sometimes."

The wrist and torn labrum injuries, according to Perunovich, were fluky injuries. He felt this one wasn't. But it's an injury nonetheless that is forcing him to rehab.

"This one wasn't fluky at all," Perunovich said. "I just put myself in a bad spot kind of. I'm not really sure what I did. I saw the video once right after in the locker room with Ray (Barile). I didn't really want to look at it again. I think I just kind of stuck my arm out for some reason, I don't really know why. I kind of got pinched in the boards and there was nowhere for my shoulder to go. All the other ones were fluky. This one was not fluky. This one was on me."

The silver lining is Perunovich, who was slated to be reevaluated in six months and is expected to return sometime late in the season, has been skating with the Blues and can at least get his skating in. He's been wearing a red no-contact jersey.

"I'm feeling good. Still got time to go," Perunovich said. "I had a great surgeon, did a great job. All the medical teams here, they were great too. But I've still got some time to go. It's nice to get on the ice and skate with the team. I'm feeling good."

* NOTES -- The Blues signed goalie Joel Hofer on Monday to a two-year, one-way contract that begins with the 2023-24 season.

Hofer, a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, is 10-8-4 with a 2.39 goals-against average and .922 save percentage in 22 games with Springfield this season.

The expectation is for Hofer to take over the backup role and team with Jordan Binnington next season. Veteran 36-year-old Thomas Greiss is the backup this season.

"A guy like Joel Hofer, he's been fabulous down in the American Hockey League this year," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said. 'You look at his numbers, they're off the charts."