Players hated to lose Montgomery, glad to see coach thriving with Bruins

New Boston coach, an assistant in St. Louis past two seasons, used job with Blues to get himself in better place again, get back to being a head coach again

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- For at least one day, that day being on Monday, the Blues are wanting and hoping Jim Montgomery fails.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery (top) was an assistant with the Blues the past two seasons before being hired in Boston, his second NHL head-coaching position. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

But other than that, the man they called 'Monty' for the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Blues will be on the opposite bench Monday when the Blues go up against Montgomery's Boston Bruins at TD Garden.

"Tomorrow's when you root against the guy," Blues center Brayden Schenn said with a smile.

It'll be the first matchup against Montgomery since he joined the Bruins as their head coach on July 3, and he's off to a roaring start with the B's at 10-2-0, second-best points percentage in the league (.833) behind only Vegas (.846), which is coached by the man Montgomery replaced, Bruce Cassidy.

Montgomery's to get back on top of the coaching ranks again is an inspiring one, considering he had to hit rock bottom before rising to the top again. He was hired by the Blues on Sept. 16, 2020 after being fired as head coach of the Dallas Stars on Dec. 10, 2019 for what was "unprofessional conduct." He admitted he checked into rehab for alcohol abuse and at the time of his hiring, had been sober for nine months.

But the Blues gave Montgomery, who was 61-43-10 in two seasons with the Stars that included a second-round matchup against St. Louis that went seven games, a second chance in the coaching ranks and to not only better himself, help the Blues.

"He's a great person," said Blues coach Craig Berube, who trades phone calls and text messages with Montgomery. "He really is, great teammate, very well liked by everybody. Things happen in life, mistakes. We all do it. Everybody deserves a second chance and he made the best of it."

In his time in St. Louis, where Montgomery played in 1993 when he signed as a free agent out of the University of Maine, Montgomery helped a power play in 2021-22 that was sixth in the NHL at 23.2 percent and then moved to the other side and helped the penalty kill go from 25th in the NHL (77.8 percent) to fifth last season at 84.1 percent.

"I really enjoyed the time working with 'Monty,'" Blues goalie Jordan Binnington said. "He had a good balance of being able to keep it light and also a very, very smart hockey IQ coach. He had a good read, good feel of the group.

"He has a great sense of humor and I just feel like there's a time and a place, right, it's not all the time. Sometimes you just need someone to break the ice and he would work that in a meeting or something. At the same time, I thought he was a really good coach, really good for our guys, our young guys."

Said forward Brandon Saad, "For me, he was a great coach. I think he did a great job of teaching and keeping it light in here and keeping the attitude positive. I always thought he was a great guy and great coach and definitely happy to see him have some success.

"He was always there if you had questions or to talk to whether it's things around the league or with the team. I think he's a very knowledgeable guy, so I always chatted with him on the side and picking his brain."

The situation presented itself for Montgomery at the time and general manager Doug Armstrong added someone with quality and experience to the staff that included at the time, Steve Ott, Mike Van Ryn, David Alexander and Sean Ferrell.

It was the best recipe all things considered, and Montgomery's wife, Emily, is from St. Louis so it was a good family move for the couple and their four children.

"First year, COVID year, it was tough to get to know people, but we really got to know him last year," Schenn said. "Intelligent guy, he was good with the PK, good with the young guys, good with veterans, really embraced being an assistant coach and helped a lot of guys. I think guys are excited for him to get the opportunity in Boston, obviously doing a good job.

"You've heard what he's done for a lot of college kids and getting the next level and really helping people along the way. For him to get a second chance here, for 'Army' to come and bring him in and help us and help the team, guys learned off of him and now he's doing the same thing in Boston. It just says a lot about the guy. He was very intelligent, very fun to be around, always joking around, always having fun, lots of laughs with him. Happy for him to get the opportunity in Boston and obviously he's got a great team there and he's making the most of it."

The infectious smile and laugh in the locker room and around the guys is what made the relationship between coach and players something that clicked. It worked in Dallas, and it certainly worked with the Blues. Seems like it's now working in the Boston locker room around a cast of veteran players.

"He knew when to be serious and you kind of knew when to push the right buttons, you knew when to challenge the guy and we'd have fun with him," Schenn said. "That's the good thing about coaches these days. They work both angles and he's very good at it. Short time, two years, but obviously had a lot of fun with him and enjoyed being around him."

The Blues hated losing Montgomery, who replaced Marc Savard at the time of his hiring, but understand he belongs at the top running his own coaching staff.

"He had an opportunity to move up and take on a bigger role, which he is capable of," Binnington said. "We're grateful for the time we had with him here but I think it's both ways. He was happy to be here, enjoyed his experience, but as time goes along, he took the opportunity.

"Stuff happens in life. It's how you handle it. He put himself in a great position."

The Blues now are faced with the daunting task of ending a six-game losing streak against one of the hottest teams run by someone that knows them very well.

"There's a chance for us to in there against a very good team," Schenn said. "We know we'll have to show up or else it's going to be a long night. This could be good for our team to go play a good, solid Bruins team, a veteran team that's not going to give you anything for free. That's what we expect out of them tomorrow and out of the game."

* NOTES -- Berube said there's a chance Saad could return to the lineup Monday after the forward participated in his second full practice on Sunday before the team departed on a two-game trip to Boston and Philadelphia on Tuesday.

"He does," Berube said. "He's got through two practices that were pretty intense, especially on Friday. He got through there OK and he feels fine today. It's a good sign and hopefully he's a player tomorrow."

Saad has been skating on a line with Ryan O'Reilly and Ivan Barbashev, hoping to give some stability to O'Reilly's line.