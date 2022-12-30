Walker, Toropchenko, Leivo have handprints in Blues' 3-1 win over Blackhawks

Fourth line forwards, despite limited action, made most of ice time in a positive way, helped team collect two important points with impactful shifts

ST. LOUIS -- The ice time is usually limited, as was the case again on Thursday, so when they do get the chance, the fourth line skaters for the Blues -- whoever it may be -- have to make the most of those opportunities.

Forward Josh Leivo (17) scores early in the first period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead over the Blackhawks after an assist from Nathan Walker (26) on Thursday at Enterprise Center. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Alexey Toropchenko, Josh Leivo and Nathan Walker, the same Nathan Walker who wasn't even supposed to play Thursday night in a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks in a game the Blues (17-16-3) desperately needed, accounted for the fourth line tonight.

None of the three reached 10 minutes of ice action. Walker, who was inserted into the lineup when Vladimir Tarasenko came down ill and was a late scratch, played a grand total of 6:49. Toropchenko led the way at 9:47 and Leivo, who had been playing with Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad, came in at 8:21.

It didn't matter.

When the Blues' top skaters couldn't make an imprint against the league's worst team, the fourth line came to the rescue.

It accounted for two goals, one by Leivo and it helped create defenseman Calle Rosen's eventual game-winner in the second period to each finish plus-2 in the game.

They did it with a forecheck and sustained pressure in the offensive zone, providing energy for their teammates and leaving the next unit coming into the ice in a good position.

"It was very good," Rosen said of the line. "They put the pucks deep and they went to work and they won the little battles down there. It's easy to play with them.

"Come in, bring energy and keep the puck low is always good. They did a good job today and it was fun to see."

Goalie Jordan Binnington added, "The fourth line, they were really solid. I think even 'Torpo' was out there in the last couple minutes finishing the game. They’re playing the right way, and they’re a key part of our group just to play the right way, keep the lines moving, get pucks deep. It’s good to see them contributing on the scoresheet, too."

Sure, the Leivo goal at 3:12 of the first period that gave the Blues a 1-0 lead was created by a fortuitous break, but had it not been for their hard work, that break never happens.

"I'm a big believer in that and you pretty much hit that hit the nail on the head," said Walker, who was with his two kids at the park Thursday afternoon before finding out he was in the lineup.

Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson was trying to reverse the puck around the boards from the right corner, but the puck inadvertently hit referee Marc Joannette. The Blues were able to converge on the puck and get it to the crease where Walker slid it to Leivo, who potted the shot high into the net.

"I just kind of scooped up the puck and I would have had to turn my hips to try and get a shot off," Walker said. "So I'm standing right there and figured it'd be a good play to hand the puck over to him."

Toropchenko and Leivo each had two hits in the game, but it was the line's effective forecheck that forced turnovers and forced Chicago defensemen to turn and retrieve pucks in uncomfortable positions.

They certainly forced a turnover by Boris Katchouk in the second period with their forecheck, culminated by defenseman Robert Bortuzzo's pinch and forecheck that led to Rosen's goal at 8:40 to make it 2-1.

"Our whole objective tonight was that as much as possible," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "Get on their defense and force them to make bad puck plays and things like that. We did a decent job at it, it could be better. But they did a good job, got us a couple big goals."

On most occasions when the game is hanging in the balance or the Blues are trailing, the fourth line typically doesn't see the ice much in the third period. Thursday wasn't one of those cases even in a 2-1 game before Brandon Saad iced it with 11 seconds remaining.

"Whenever you’re in a game, you just want to do your best and try and how to have a handprint in the game and do something, but it's obviously nice to contribute," Walker said. "... They both skate really well and when you get on the 'D' like that and 'D' are pinching, it's hard for them to break out pucks and I think we just got a bit lucky as well, which is nice on that first one, but we’ll obviously take it.

"I'm not a coach. So I don't really know the strategy behind that. But you know, we'll definitely take the ice time when we can for sure."