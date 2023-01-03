With key injuries, Armstrong wants to see top players perform up to their standards

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- With the odds stacked heavily against them now that three key pieces are missing from the lineup due to injury, Doug Armstrong said it's on the Blues' top end skaters to elevate their respective games.

With top end players missing from lineup, skaters such as Brandon Saad (20) need to elevate their games for Blues to stay relevant. Jeff Le-USA TODAY Sports

"We have players that aren't playing up to, not my standards, they're not playing to their own standards," Armstrong said when specifically asked about defenseman Colton Parayko, being one of those top end players. "... Players are going to go through ebbs and flows and right now, we need our veteran players to lead the group and I know they can do it and I know they want do it because the standard that they set for themselves is probably higher than the standard I set for them. They've just got to reach those standards."

If Bob Parker were summoned to make the call ... Brayden Schenn, Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, Brandon Saad, Ivan Barbashev, Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy ... come on down.

It will be up to those higher-end players to carry the bulk of the workload while Ryan O'Reilly (broken foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Torey Krug (upper body) are out 4-6 weeks, with Krug and O'Reilly being on the longer-term of that time frame.

As they start a rugged four-game trip today at Toronto, the Blues (17-17-3) have 14 games that leads them to the All-Star break in February, and we'll have a good idea whether the Blues will be buyers or sellers come the March 3 trade deadline.

"Yeah, you know what, there's a bunch of us ... everyone can play better," Schenn said. "There's a bunch of us that can play, myself included, got to be able to produce and score goals and I will. Obviously a stretch there where they haven't been going in. This is a chance for me to elevate my game. I've got to obviously take on a bigger role and at the same time, don't try and do anything special, but I'm going to focus on myself and playing better and I'm confident I will."

Craig Berube isn't pointing fingers at any specific players. The coach just would like to see a better defensive game, and execution.

St. Louis is 25th in the league in goals allowed (135) at 3.65 per game.

"I don't know if it's an aspect of the game. We make mistakes," Berube said. "Right now, we've got to limit the mistakes. That's the biggest thing, limiting the mistakes. Some of them are from our puck play, some of them are just bad reads and things like that. I think if we have a conscious effort here with five guys on the ice doing the right thing without the puck and being in good position, taking care of the front of the net and the middle of the ice, I think they can be in good shape."

But how do they get there now that key pieces to the lineup aren't there?

Jake Neighbours (63) was called up from Springfield Monday and will get an opportunity to grab important minutes with some key players missing from the lineup. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

"Now I think maybe, I don't know if you want to say motivation or just the ability to know that this is what it is and we've got to make sure that we bear down and obviously some really good opponents coming up too, no light games," Parayko said. "I think throughout the year, we want to keep getting better and so it will be on the next guy to step up and obviously 'Jakey' (Jake Neighbours) coming back. He's going to come in, be a big part and just big mentality and having the focus on the guys in the group and in the locker room and those are the guys that are going to help win hockey games at the present moment. I think we'll be in good shape."

If the Blues would just focus on defense instead of trying to out-gun the opposition, leaving themselves exposed off the rush working back on defense, they wouldn't be in the predicament they're in.

"Obviously we're still looking at systems and we're still trying ... some games you do, some games you don't," Schenn said. "Obviously you have to be a consistent hockey team to win and we haven't been doing that enough lately. Maybe last year, goals came so easy and guys had career years and this and that. You just think it's going to happen every year and we all know that's not the case and maybe you try and chase points and goals and forget a little bit less about playing team defense and stuff. And that's on everyone. This is a chance for us to realize that we're not going to outscore teams in this time period of the season, so it's going to focus on our details and our defensive game and being 200-foot players and take five men checking each night, each shift and playing some good hockey."