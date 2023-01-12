(1-12-23) Flames-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- A series within a series, albeit a mini one, will conclude today when the Blues (21-18-3) entertain the Calgary Flames (19-14-9) in a rematch of Tuesday's overtime thriller.

In the unusual occurrence of teams playing in back-to-back situations in the regular season unfolds today at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) after the Blues overcame a two-goal third-period deficit to knock off the Flames, 4-3 in OT, on a Robert Thomas goal 28 seconds into the extra session.

With a win in regulation, the Blues, 4-1-0 in their last five games since Ryan O'Reilly (foot) and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) departed the lineup with injuries, can catch the Flames in points along with the Edmonton Oilers in the wildcard but also potentially pull within a point of the Minnesota Wild for third in the Central Division.

Coach Craig Berube, however, needs to see some better play here tonight in the second of a seven-game homestand.

"I thought in the first two periods, we weren't skating and on top of them," Berube said. "We gave them too much time and space out there. I thought they carried the puck out of their zone too easily and through the neutral zone into our zone with numbers, and I think that's the most important thing tonight is coming out of the offensive zone, doing a better job of getting above people and checking them and forcing them to make bad puck plays or dump more pucks in. I didn't think we did a good enough job of that."

- - -

There will be two lineup changes for the Blues tonight.

Thomas Greiss will get the start in goal and will be opposed by Flames backup Dan Vladar in a battle of backups after Jordan Binnington and Jacob Markstrom went head-to-head on Tuesday, and Josh Leivo, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, will replace Nathan Walker.

"I think he's been a good player; he's been in and out, but he's provided offense for us and some real good play in the offensive zone down low, good wall battle play," Berube said of Leivo, who has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 30 games this season. "He gets scoring chances every game, and that's what's intriguing now. Would I like them to go in more? Yeah, and I'm sure he would too, but he gets a couple chances every game, which is good.

"The switching of the players, I want to keep everyone playing. I think it's important. We have a couple extra guys and I want to keep them involved and keep playing. They've done a good job for us. When they go in, they provide energy. It's just a little different of a player. That's kind of why. There's no real reason. Nathan Walker didn't do anything to come out of the lineup. He played a couple games for us, did a good job. It's the same when Leivo came out. I just want to keep guys playing, but Leivo provides a little more offense for sure."

- - -

One skater who remains in the lineup and will stick on the power play is Jake Neighbours, who was given his first opportunity to play on the man advantage in last Sunday's 3-0 win at Minnesota.

The power play is 2-for-6 in two games since Neighbours went in there and has matched a season-high for consecutive games with a power-play goal with five.

"Obviously with more opportunity comes a little more responsibility," Neighbours said. "It's kind of been the theme of this team right now with guys going down with injuries. Different guys have to step up. I got a look there in Minnesota and we were clicking. I thought our power play unit was really good and they decided to leave me on there, so I've got to keep doing what I'm doing.

"With ours, we're not going to do anything overly fancy. It's just about simple and getting pucks to the net."

Neighbours has moved around from the net front to the bumper to the flank, a rotation that's kept the opposition honest.

"Me, 'Barbs' and Saad are all left-handed shots and are capable of playing in different positions and I think we understand that," Neighbours said. "It makes a PP a lot more dangerous if you can have some different looks and different setups. I think it's good. We get some motion going in zone and get rolling around a little bit and it opens up some things for us and try to set that big boy up with some shots."

But Berube, more than anything, likes that net front presence Neighbours has provided.

"I do like that more than anything," Berube said. "That's probably where he's most effective is around that net. He does a good job of being in the lane as the shots are coming, tipping pucks and competitive around there, and puck recoveries. It's key for that front guy to recover pucks and he's pretty strong on the puck.

"He's played a lot of power play in his career in junior and stuff. He's been a power play guy around the net and probably used him in different fashions but he looks pretty comfortable to me out there."

"He drove wide (Tuesday) and took that puck to the net. I really like that move. Most of his chances are around the net. He's getting some looks because he's going to the net and he's always driving there and he's around that net. He's getting some pretty good looks, which is good."

- - -

Defenseman Nick Leddy participated in the morning skate for the first time since departing the lineup three games ago but will miss his fourth straight game tonight with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) also skated along with Logan Brown (upper body).

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Steven Santini

Thomas Greiss will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Dmitri Samorukov. Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) and Torey Krug (lower body) are out long-term. Nick Leddy (upper body) remains day to day. Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) was put on injured-reserve Monday and will miss a minimum of a week. Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are on LTIR and Logan Brown (upper body) is on IR.

- - -

The Flames' projected lineup:

Dillon Dube-Elias Lindholm-Tyler Toffoli

Milan Lucic-Nazem Kadri-Jonathan Huberdeau

Andrew Mangiapane-Mikael Backlund-Blake Coleman

Trevor Lewis-Adam Ruzicka-Walker Duehr

Noah Hanifin-Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar-Chris Tanev

Nikita Zadorov-Michael Stone

Dan Vladar will start in goal; Jacob Markstrom will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Connor Mackey, Jakob Pelletier and Radim Zohorna. Brett Ritchie (upper body) is out.