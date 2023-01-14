(1-14-23) Lightning-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Nick Leddy will return for the Blues (21-19-3) today at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) when they play the third game of a season-long seven-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Lightning (26-13-1).

The defenseman has missed the past four games with an upper-body injury and skated the past two days, although he did not participate in an optional morning skate today.

Leddy, who has 11 assists in 39 games this season, will be paired with Justin Faulk.

"A puck mover and a guy that makes plays with the puck obviously coming out of our zone and through the neutral zone," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "He's got the ability to escape people in his own end and skate the puck out of the zone, which is a big deal."

With Leddy returning, Steven Santini will be a healthy scratch and the Blues will use an all-lefty third defensive pairing with Tyler Tucker and Calle Rosen.

- - -

The Blues and Lightning meet for the second and final time of the season, with the Lightning jumping out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first period en route to a 5-2 win in Tampa on Nov. 25.

"We turned a couple pucks over early and they capitalized on them and boom, we're down 2-0 right away and we're trying to fight back the rest of the game," Berube said. "And then we gave up a power-play goal. We were OK later on, but the game, they had the game in hand by then. We've got to get off to a better start and that's going to be a big thing tonight."

The Blues fell behind in that game, and that seemed to be a trend earlier in the season, but they have scored first in seven of the past eight games.

"Lately we've been getting leads and lately we've been playing it pretty tight in the third period most games," Berube said. "They're pretty tight games, a lot of them. That's a good sign, that's a good thing. We didn't get that one the other night against Calgary, but it's 1-1, it's right there, but who knows. We made a couple bad puck plays. That's the difference in the game."

One area of concentration for the Blues and their 27th ranked penalty kill is to try and contain the Lightning's second-ranked power play, which is 5-for-7 the past two games and has a goal in five of the past six games.

"That's the first part, stay out of the penalty box," Berube said. 'Their power play's lethal, we all know that. They have so many good options out there and players, it's tough to cover them all. It's going to be a good challenge for us for sure, as is the game itself. We've got to go out and predict how we want to play the game and we've got to be initiating here tonight."

- - -

It will be a homecoming for three Lightning who were members of the Blues at one time.

Of course, Oakville's Pat Maroon, who spent the 2018-19 Stanley Cup-winning season here returns again, as does defenseman Ian Cole, drafted by the Blues in the first round of the 2007 NHL Draft and played here from 2010-15, and goalie Brian Elliott, who played here from 2011-16 and the Blues record for most shutouts (25), save percentage (.925), goals-against average (2.01) and and shootout wins (16).

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Steven Santini. Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are all out.

- - -

The Lightning's projected lineup:

Brandon Hagel-Brayden Point-Nikita Kucherov

Anthony Cirelli-Steven Stamkos-Alex Killorn

Ross Colton-Nicholas Paul-Pat Maroon

Vladislav Namestnikov-Pierre-Edouard Bellemare-Corey Perry

Victor Hedman-Zach Bogosian

Mikhail Sergachev-Nick Perbix

Ian Cole-Erik Cernak

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start in goal; Brian Elliott will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Haydn Fleury and Cal Foote. Rudolfs Balcers (upper body) is out.