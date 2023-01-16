(1-16-23) Senators-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Looking to get out of the home rut that's been troublesome for much of the season, the Blues (21-20-3) try to get back on the right path at 7 p.m. today (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) against the Ottawa Senators (19-20-3) in the fourth game of a season-long seven-game homestand.

The Blues have dropped two in a row and are 1-2-0 on the homestand but are just 8-10-2 at Enterprise Center.

On the flip side, the Blues' road record is among the best in the league, tied for the fifth-most wins (13).

"There's always different things with the homestand for me, but I think we've got to play a more of a direct game here at home," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "I think we play more of a direct game on the road."

The Blues are catching the Senators, with hometown captain Brady Tkachuk, coming in off a 7-0 thumping at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, which means they'll get an ornery group in here tonight.

"Ottawa, they play hard," Berube said. "They're a young team that has a lot of energy and they play with a lot of energy. I don't expect any easy games, I'll tell you that.

"They've got a lot of good, young players that are doing well. They've got a lot of speed, but the biggest thing that stands out for me is their work ethic is really high. They're going to give you a hard game. It's not going to be an easy game. They're not going to give you an easy game, they're not going to give you an easy out. You're going to have to work hard to match their work ethic and it's going to be a competitive game."

- - -

The only tactical change expected in the lineup tonight is Berube flipped Nick Leddy and Niko Mikkola on defense and will put Leddy back with Colton Parayko and Mikkola with Justin Faulk.

"Puck mover a little bit more in each group," Berube said. "That was my thought process on that."

Nathan Walker took initial line rushes Sunday at practice with Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari but it appears Josh Leivo will remain on that line and make Walker a healthy scratch again.

The Blues held an optional morning skate, and Vladimir Tarasenko (hand) was part of the skate after practicing in full but will not play tonight.

- - -

A couple lines that need to get going are the ones skating in the Blues' top six, and include Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou, along with Brandon Saad, Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev.

For the Buchnevich-Thomas-Kyrou line, Berube said, "They have to have the puck more than they do, for one, and for me, they created off the rush a goal last game, had a couple other opportunities off the rush, but offensively and in the offensive zone, they're not doing enough there of puck possession and creating offensive zone chances. They need to possess the puck more and they're going to have to work to get it in the offensive zone, forechecking and staying on it, puck recoveries in the offensive zone and being more connected."

The Saad-Schenn-Barbashev line was red-hot on the four-game road trip prior to coming home but the production has dried up a bit despite getting opportunities.

"I thought they had chances last game," Berube said. "They didn't go in, but I think they're still creating. Obviously it's dried up a little bit. I don't know if it's something that they really have to change. They've got to keep doing what they do, getting those goals around the net, getting pucks around the net. They'll eventually go in again, but they've just got to stick with it, for me."

- - -

Berube doesn't often get taken aback by much, but getting the chance to speak with legendary coach Scotty Bowman this past weekend when the Blues honored their first Hall of Fame class, one doesn't turn down that opportunity.

Bowman was the charter coach of the Blues, coaching them from 1967-71 before going on to win nine Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings. He holds the NHL record for most regular-season wins (1,244) covering 30 seasons.

"He's an interesting guy, great guy," Berube said of Bowman. "A lot of good stuff from him. I talked to him that night at the Hall of Fame (induction) for a while, but then he came down here on the day of the game in the locker room before practice and he went and watched the pregame skate a little bit. He's got a lot of knowledge obviously and a great memory, talking about a lot of different things. I love that. I like all the stories and I liked his days when he coached and the different eras and the things that he did and what he didn't do. We were talking about the Russian players, the Czech players, this and that and how he handled things and did things with those type of players. It was great. Loved it. I like all that stuff and I like the history of the game.

"(He's coached) a long time. Obviously you've got to love it and you've got to love the game to last that long. He still loves the game. He goes to all the games in Tampa. He's down there and loves the game of hockey and enjoys watching it now."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Steven Santini. Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) all remain out.

- - -

The Senators' projected lineup:

Brady Tkachuk-Tim Stutzle-Drake Batherson

Alex DeBrincat-Shane Pinto-Claude Giroux

Parker Kelly-Dylan Gambrell-Mathieu Joseph

Jacob Lucchini-Mark Kastelic-Austin Watson

Thomas Chabot-Travis Hamonic

Jake Sanderson-Nick Holden

Erik Brannstrom-Jacob Bernard-Docker

Cam Talbot is projected to start in goal; Anton Forsberg would be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Derick Brassard. Josh Norris (shoulder), Nikita Zaitsev (lower body), Tyler Motte (hand), Rourke Chartier (upper body) and Artem Zub (lower body) are out.