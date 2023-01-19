(1-19-23) Predators-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- More and more, injured Blues players are trickling onto the ice and skating with the bigger group with more regularity.

Thursday morning was no exception prior to a Central Division showdown against the Nashville Predators.

Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip), Nikita Alexandrov (upper body) and Logan Brown (upper body) all participated in the morning skate.

None will play today (7 p.m.; BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) but all are now on the horizon of returning.

Tarasenko, who has been skating the past week with regularity, could be the closest, along with Alexandrov, who missed Monday's 2-1 win against Ottawa but coach Craig Berube said he is getting an extra day off.

"I didn't talk to him after the skate today, but I will, and I think he's probably close to telling me when he'll play, what game," Berube said of Tarasenko, who has missed eight games. "... Getting all those guys back in our group a little bit. Certain guys can do more than others, but they're all coming, making progress. Some of them are getting close."

It was the first group session for Krug, who has missed the past 11 games, and for Bortuzzo, who has missed five.

"When you're skating on your own and you jump out with the team, you feel like you have a little bit more energy and it's one more step towards playing again," said Krug, who has been skating on his own for four or five days. "I feel good. A lot better, quicker than I expected. I'm just excited about getting back out there. I don't really know the timeline. Obviously you try and push it every day so I can get back and help the team hopefully."

Krug blocked a shot in a 5-4 shootout loss at Vegas towards the end of overtime.

"I had a feeling, but you really never know because you get hit all the time," he said. "Sometimes you feel great the next day and sometimes you don't. Just a little bit unlucky with the bounce."

With the Blues in a fight for points each and every night, it's evident that players are trying to get back as quickly as they can to help in the push.

"You've got to push," Krug said. "We obviously have a great training staff here and good coaches to know when to pull you back. Every one of these guys that's not playing right now is pushing to get back in the lineup as soon as possible. You definitely have to be smart. That's why the trainers are there to pull on you when you're not being smart."

Ryan O'Reilly, who also has missed eight games with a broken foot, is the only one not skating at the moment, but he was put on a six-week timeline to be reevaluated.

"He can't get his skate on yet," Berube said.

Scott Perunovich (shoulder) has been skating regularly for some time but didn't go on the ice today.

- - -

One area that's been gray for the Blues in recent games is their shots on goal total. They've been held under 30 for seven straight games, with their last game at 30 or more coming in a 6-5 shootout win at Toronto on Jan. 3.

"No. No, we're not getting enough," Berube said. "There's games that we do, but not consistently enough. Again, in the offensive zone, we're not getting enough shots. Last game, I thought the attempts were OK, 50 attempts I think, but 20 of them were blocked, missed the net too. We've got to get more pucks through. Again, when you possess the puck more in the offensive zone and get to more puck recoveries in the offensive zone, you're going to get more shots, and right now, we've got to be better at that."

In their won over the Senators, the Blues had 20 shots on goal and 47 attempts.

"I think the 'D' have got to look to get past the first layer, that's the key," Berube said. "So there's a guy coming out on you normally and he's got to get that puck by that guy. That's key, and then obviously we've got to hit the net more."

- - -

Jake Neighbours being elevated to a line with Brayden Schenn is not just for the solid game he had Monday with a goal and a fight, an assist away from the Gordie Howe Hat Trick, but his play in recent games.

Schenn is one who can take pride in seeing the progression of Neighbours, who lived with Schenn when he first arrived in St. Louis learning the ropes of being in the NHL.

"That's just kind of what happens with the young guys sometimes," Schenn said. "Obviously last year he got some games and this year comes in, has a good training camp. Now the biggest thing is consistency and getting better each day. I think the thing with him, he's never going to stop learning. He respects the veteran guys on the team, he wants to get better day by day. When you have a guy like that that's willing to do that, he is going to get better. Right now you kind of see him, he's hounding pucks for us, he's scoring goals. Obviously the fight's going to give him confidence. Whether you believe it or not, it's going to fire him up a little bit. He's team player that's going to be here for a long time and for us, we just kind of try and help him day by day."

As for the fight?

"It's in his game. He's done it in juniors before," Schenn said. "That stuff goes a long way in your locker room and you see a guy that's willing to stand up and stick up for a teammate. Those are things in the game that you hope never go away and it's nice to see a 20-year-old do that. ... You're just going to gain respect around here just by doing that."

Robert Thomas has gone down a similar path, just not the part of being shuttled back and forth to the American Hockey League.

"Throughout the whole year, I thought he's been progressing really well," Thomas said of Neighbours. "Obviously we didn't help him by losing a lot of games. He didn't want to be around that. Ever since he's come up, he's done an unreal job, he's been playing really well. He's playing hard, smart, he's scoring too. I think he's done an amazing job since he's come back up.

"Jake had himself a game (Monday), that's for sure. (Noel) Acciari gets hit up a little bit high and Jake steps up for his teammate. That stuff doesn't go unnoticed. It's a big deal in the locker room when someone, especially a young guy like that, steps up for a teammate. Big kudos to him. Definitely got the team going in the right direction and helped us get that win."

The Blues have actually been decent in their past 18 games, going 10-5-3, and going back to that dreaded eight-game losing streak, they are 19-12-3 but the battle continues to try and climb in the standings.

"If you actually look back, we've had a pretty good record since the eight-game losing streak," Schenn said. "When you do have an eight-game losing streak, it's not easy coming out of it. You have to keep on digging and clawing and obviously were chasing teams. Tomorrow night's a chance for us to grab two points against a team that's right there with us. These are the games that you have to win to keep on climbing on up in the standings. We have six games here before the break. You don't want to look too far ahead, but it's a chance for us to grab some points at home here and keep pace and keep clawing before our top guys get back.

"We're definitely trending in the right direction," Thomas said. "Our overall record doesn't really indicate that just because of the hole we dug ourselves into at the start of the year. If you look at the last 18 games, it definitely is a step in the right direction. We're one big win streak away from being right in the mix. I think we feel good with kind of the way we've been the last month. We still know we've got more to give."

The Predators, who have won two in a row after losing three straight, are a point ahead of the Blues in the standings with a game in hand.

"They're playing good, they're playing tight," Berube said. "Low-scoring games. Last time we played them, you guys know it was 0-0 after three periods, hasn't happened since 1990 -- that was a joke. You don't see 0-0 games too often anymore, but their last two games, 2-1, 2-1, so it's tight hockey. They're playing tight, they're a heavy team, we all know that. Last time in here was a heavy game, physical game. So we expect the same thing.

"Big, heavy team. They've obviously got some skill too, led by (Roman) Josi. You've got to do a good job against him. Our last game here against them was a tight game, was a big, heavy game and we're going to see the same thing."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Steven Santini. Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Vladimir Tarasenko (hand), Torey Krug (lower body), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder), Logan Brown (upper body) and Nikita Alexandrov (upper body) are all out.

- - -

The Predators' projected lineup:

Filip Forsberg-Cody Glass-Matt Duchene

Nino Niederreiter-Ryan Johansen-Mikael Granlund

Cole Smith-Juuso Parssinen-Colton Sissons

Yakov Trenin-Tommy Novak-Tanner Jeannot

Ryan McDonagh-Roman Josi

Mattias Ekholm-Alexandre Carrier

Jeremy Lauzon-Dante Fabbro

Juuse Saros will start in goal; Kevin Lankinen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Mark Jankowski and Roland McKeown. Mark Borowiecki (upper body) is out.