(1-21-23) BLUES NOTEBOOK

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- For all intents and purposes, Vladimir Tarasenko exhibited all the traits necessary to indicate a player is ready to return from injury.

That day, according to Tarasenko, won't be Saturday when the Blues (23-20-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth of a season-long seven-game homestand, but could be as early as Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres.

"No, I'm not going to play tomorrow. I feel better, close to coming back," Tarasenko said after practice Friday at Centene Community Ice Center. "Soon, I think soon. Every day you make progress at this point. Every day feels better. As far as goals this way, it's very close."

Tarasenko, who has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games this season, has missed nine games since injuring his right hand blocking a Matt Dumba shot in a 5-2 loss against the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 31. He has practiced in full for the better part of a week now and is scheduled to return sooner that the original prognosis of being reevaluated in four weeks.

"We work a lot on the hand and this one's tough to make it faster," Tarasenko said. "Being injured not a very fun part. I just want to come back and play faster.

"When the pain (is) gone and I am able to do things with the hand and stick for 100 percent. It's important time of the year for our team. I just want to help the team. Take some time, get healed and when I'm ready to play, I just go play.

"It's important time. If I can play, I'll go play. The day I feel like I can go, I will let them know and I will play."

Earlier in the week, Blues coach Craig Berube felt Tarasenko was on the verge of telling him when he would be ready to return and reaffirmed his feelings on how good the forward looks.

"He looks good to me," Berube said. "He's skating well, he's shooting well, but it's what he feels, how he feels and if he's ready to compete and battle and battle, puck battles and things like that, that's where he's probably not quite ready yet. But he looks ready to me.

"It's up to the player. He's got to be sure that he's ready and we're not going to force anybody. He's got to be ready. If he's not ready, he's not ready."

Tarasenko is the lone Blues representative for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Sunrise, Fla. on Feb. 4 and will be making his fourth appearance.

"I was excited," Tarasenko said. 'It was like long time ago and before injury, I knew. It' an honor to represent the team. It's not a fun part being injured, but I'm excited about coming back to play."

In the meantime, the Blues will continue to try and climb in the standings, while Tarasenko and other injured skaters on the mend return.

"I think guys play well last game," Tarasenko said of Thursday's 5-2 win against Nashville. "This will be very important month for all of us. The goal is the same. We have to push to the playoff spot. I think this group is very tight, very good group of guys. Everybody support each other. Like I said in the beginning, everybody believe in here. I think everything will be OK."

* Alexandrov reassigned, Brown removed from IR -- Blues forward Nikita Alexandrov was assigned to Springfield of the American Hockey League on Friday.

The 22-year-old, who has two goals and two assists in 16 games this season, was returned to the Thunderbirds because Logan Brown (upper-body injury) was activated off injured-reserve.

Alexandrov, who missed the past two games with an upper-body injury suffered in a 4-2 loss against Tampa Bay last Saturday, continues to make an impression going forward.

"I thought he did well. A lot of good things," Berube said. "He's got a lot of good hockey qualities. He's a smart player. He plays a pretty heavy game. I think he's involved physically and is on the right side of things defensively, and he's got pretty good puck skills. We're impressed. I thought he played well for us. I'm looking forward to the future with him."

With Nathan Walker playing well, Alexandrov was made expendable to go down and play more minutes and have more responsibilities.

"Every time 'Walks' is in the lineup, I think he gives you everything he's got," Berube said. "You don't question his effort or his work ethic. He's playing center right now, he's normally a wing, but he's doing a good job."

The Blues had an extra roster spot even with Brown coming off IR, but this was strictly a salary cap move to allow as much breathing room as possible.

Brown, 24, has been limited to nine games this season and hasn't played since Dec. 29.

"We'll make sure he's ready to go for sure," Berube said. "He's practiced with us now for a little bit. He'll get a couple more practices in and see where he's at and see where we're at and what's going on with our team and everything like that. I can't answer that question right now."

* Krug close, Acciari OK -- Torey Krug had another full day of practice on Friday and Berube said the defenseman is close to returning as well.

Krug has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury and hasn't played since the waning moments of overtime of a 5-4 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights on Dec. 23.

"He did well today," Berube said. 'We'll get him on the ice again tomorrow and skate. I think he's close."

Krug said on Thursday, his first day with the team and fourth or fifth day skating, that

"When you're skating on your own and you jump out with the team, you feel like you have a little bit more energy and it's one more step towards playing again," Krug said. "I feel good. A lot better, quicker than I expected. I'm just excited about getting back out there. I don't really know the timeline. Obviously you try and push it every day so I can get back and help the team hopefully."

Forward Noel Acciari took a maintenance day on Friday but Berube said the center is fine.

Acciari was injured early in the first period Thursday when it appeared his right left got twisted by Predators defenseman Jeremy Lauzon. He limped off the ice and went to the locker room but returned not long after and finished the game.

Acciari also had a collision in the third period with Nino Niederreiter in which Acciari crashed into the goal post and against the boards behind the Nashville goal.

"He's fine. Just kind of maintenance from last night. That's all," Berube said. "He's a physical guy. He's involved in every shift. He's getting hit or he's hitting somebody."