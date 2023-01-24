(1-24-23) Sabres-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back for the Blues (23-21-3) when they close out a season-high seven-game homestand today at 7 p.m. against the Buffalo Sabres (24-19-3).

Tarasenko and Krug were each activated off injured-reserve, while Brown, who was activated off IR last week, will be needed tonight with Pavel Buchnevich going on IR after undergoing a minor surgical procedure to address an infection to his ankle at the site of a contusion suffered earlier in the season. Buchnevich will be re-evaluated after the All-Star Break and miss at least the next four games.

Tarasenko has missed the past 10 games with a hand injury; Krug missed 13 games with a lower-body injury and Brown will play for the first time since Dec. 29.

"I feel good," Krug said. "Obviously I feel comfortable enough to get back in the lineup. I'm ready to go. I just try to give our lineup the nudge that we need and just contribute a little bit.

"You just push every single day and when you're on the ice every day, you feel more and more comfortable. The second you feel comfortable, you let people know and try to get yourself back in the lineup. It was just pushing every day. We have a good training staff in here to help."

Tarasenko has 29 points (10 goals, 19 assists) in 34 games, and Krug has 17 points (five goal, 12 assists) in 31 games.

"Obviously Krug and Tarasenko have been good players for us," coach Craig Berube said. "They've been out quite a while. It's good to have them back. Both are players that can provide different things, offense, power play, scoring, puck movement, thinks like that. They're good players for us."

Buchnevich, who has 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) in 38 games, missed five games very early in the season and missed four more games in December due to a lower-body injury that has obviously been the one that Berube said was "lingering."

"That's tough luck for him and us," Berube said. "He's an all-around guy. We use him in every situation. He's a real good defensive player and penalty killer, offensive player too. We'll miss him."

Brown has played in just nine games this season with a variety of upper-body injuries and has just two assists. It's been, needless to say, a frustrating season thus far for the local native.

"Absolutely. It's tough when you're not playing," Brown said. "It's been a while I feel like. Hopefully I can get my legs under me and get the time and everything back. Injuries are part of it. It's brutal, but at the end of the day, it's part of the game.

"I'm excited to be back. I wasn't doing much there for a while. I wasn't feeling great, but I feel good and healthy, ready to go right now. We still have some bodies out. We need guys to step up and hoping I can do that tonight."

Brown will replace Josh Leivo on the lineup and skate with Jake Neighbours and Noel Acciari while also get some time on the power play.

"Well, I mean he's got to stay healthy, first of all," Berube said. "He's been injured most of the season. If you go back to last year, I guess the last month or two, he had a pretty good impact on our team playing pretty consistent hockey and it was just strong on pucks and he's got good offensive abilities, good hands and things like that. He's just got to get back to that. He played pretty consistent for us. It's just strong on pucks, doing his job in his own end, being good defensively and being strong in battles. That's the biggest thing I think. Got to get his feet going. When he gets a puck touch, get your feet going. He's a big guy, got to get his feet going and just be strong on the puck, try to get to the offensive zone and do his thing."

With Ryan O'Reilly (broken left foot) still in a walking boot, the Blues have done as well as can be with so many injured skaters out. They're 6-4-0 this month, and going back to when Krug went out, they're 7-5-1.

"I think they've done a great job," Krug said. "We've had a chance to win almost every single game that we've played. Whether or not we've been able to get over the hump, that's a different question, but I think the guys that have come in and played more minutes than usual or have gotten their first taste in the league have done a great job of giving us a chance to win. Hopefully the guys that can step back in the lineup can give us a nudge that we need."

- - -

The Blues will close out the homestand tonight looking to get above .500 on it. They're 3-3-0 coming off a disappointing loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The homestand has seen some mixed signals with some good and some not-so-good hockey on it.

"Some real good stuff and some not-so-good stuff," Berube said. "Obviously the last game's disappointing, we all know that. We take some good stuff out of it but also I find that we let some games slip away in my opinion. They're right there and the homestand wasn't good enough ... in the end. But we've got a game tonight here, we can do a good job here tonight and get a win, that's what we've got to focus on. I can't focus on what has already happened. I'm just focused on tonight's game."

The Blues own wins over Calgary (4-3 in OT), Ottawa (2-1) and Nashville (5-2), with losses to the Flames (4-1), Tampa Bay (4-2) and the Blackhawks (5-3). They'll face a potent Buffalo offense that's third in the league in goals scored (174) and second in goals-per-game average (3.78) but they give up 3.41 also.

"They're a very good rush team," Berube said of the Sabres, who beat the Blues 6-2 in Buffalo on Nov. 23. "We can't give them odd-man rushes and we've got to try and limit their rush attack as much as we can and be above them. We've got to check well tonight and we've got to be physical. If you're not going to take the body on Tage Thompson or (Rasmus) Dahlin or (Alex) Tuch and these guys, They have high-end ability that can make you pay. We've got to be hard on them, we've got to be on top of them as much as we can and slow them down and make it a difficult night. Obviously your puck play is going to be big because if you turn pucks over and you make bad puck plays in the offensive zone, they're gone the other way real quick. Their D are active obviously with Dahlin and (Owen) Power, they get up the ice quick. We've got to be smart that way."

Thompson, the Blues' first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2016 NHL Draft, leads the way with 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 46 games. He was sent to the Sabres July 1, 2018 in a package that brought the Blues O'Reilly and eventually, a Stanley Cup the ensuing season.

"At that time, it's hard to determine where someone's going to get in their career, but what I did know is a high character kid, a hard-working kid that wanted to do well and wanted to be a good player," Berube said. "Right there, that tells me that this guy's going to have potential to be something at some point because he had great ability. Every time we had all those camps here, he was clearly the top guy out there; he was very good. He had a great set of hands, but he wanted to become a good player, has good character, is a good kid and now he's a star."

- - -

With Krug back, Calle Rosen will be a healthy scratch after playing the past 13 games.

Tyler Tucker will stay in the lineup, and Berube gave the following reason why Tucker over Rosen:

"I think with Krug back, I wanted some size and some grit in there tonight," he said. "We're going to need that, I think. Basically that's the reason why."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brandon Saad-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari-Logan Brown

Alexey Toropchenko-Nathan Walker-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Niko Mikkola-Justin Faulk

Torey Krug-Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The heathy scratches include Josh Leivo and Calle Rosen. Ryan O'Reilly (foot), Pavel Buchnevich (ankle infection), Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are out.

- - -

The Sabres' projected lineup:

Jeff Skinner-Tage Thompson-Alex Tuch

JJ Peterka-Dylan Cozens-Jack Quinn

Casey Mittelstadt-Tyson Jost-Victor Olofsson

Zemgus Girgensons-Peyton Krebs-Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson-Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power-Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson-Ilya Lyubushkin

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is projected to start in goal; Eric Comrie would be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Craig Anderson, Rasmus Asplund and Kale Clague. The Sabres report no injuries.