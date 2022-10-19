(10-19-22) Blues-Kraken Gameday Lineup

Setting aside the two games played in the Czech Republic between San Jose and Nashville, the NHL began its season in full on Oct. 11.

That was eight days ago, and while there are 11 teams that have already played four games and three more that have played five, the Blues (1-0-0) will be playing in just their second today when they open up their road schedule with a date against the Seattle Kraken (1-2-1) at 9 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena.

After tonight's game, there will be two more days off before a third game for the Blues. That will mark two games in 11 days before getting into the meat of their schedule, then set up a 10-day sprint in which they will play six games.

After a season-opening 5-2 win over Columbus last Saturday, the Blues simply want to play, they need to play, so let's get Kraken.

"We get good practice time, which is good," coach Craig Berube said. "But from a playing standpoint, we play a game, then we've got three days before we play again. That's the way it's going to be for a little bit, so we've just got to deal with it.

"After camp, you're ready to play games. Preseason's not the same. You get ready to play games, but yet you still play one, wait, play one, wait. It's a little difficult."

It has been difficult to say the least, since training camp opened over a month ago, the Blues have played just one meaningful game, eight preseason games and a slew of practices.

"That's what we were just talking about. You try to work on things and stuff, but practice obviously doesn't simulate the game as much as you'd like," forward Brayden Schenn said. "I guess we kind of got our break towards the start of the year, which is what you really don't want, but at the end of the day, you're going to go out and play some catch-up and play a lot of hockey here coming up and we're looking forward to it."

They certainly will be playing quite a bit of catch-up, but not in the interim, to say the least. Nevertheless, it's back to action tonight for what Ryan O'Reilly, to put it a little less humorous than the captain did, said was a bunch of older guys.

"I don't know why we're sitting around and watching a lot of hockey right now, but it's maybe because we've got a bunch of old farts on the team," O'Reilly said. "They want to give us more time to get in shape I guess to get ready for the season. It's weird watching, but it's nice. We're back at it (tonight) and it'll be good to get going. We've got to find a rhythm here.

"You want to dive into it and get going with the games, get the timing back and such. It's a little bit difficult like that. You have one game and you sit on it, you just want to get going and get rolling, but it is what it is. It's the way the schedule works. It does give some time to reflect and check in on our systems and focus on the details. We've got to take advantage of it."

But ...

"I think it helps us build excitement for the games," O'Reilly said. "I think in practice, you are getting a little tired of competing against each other. We want to get the season going and such like that. I think for all of us, it makes it more exciting to play. You've got to sit here and watch, the rest of the league is playing and going every night."

- - -

Blues defenseman Colton Parayko will play in his 500th NHL game tonight.

A third-round pick in the 2012 NHL Draft, the St. Albert, Alberta native has 206 points (47 goals, 159 assists) in 499 regular-season games and another 32 points (10 goals, 22 assists) in 82 playoff games.

Hard to imagine he's at 500 games, but that's where the 29-year-old who helped anchor the Blues' defensive unit that fueled their run to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

"It went by quick. It doesn't seem like 500," Parayko said. "But yeah, it's a cool number obviously to hit. You just dream of playing one year, one game in the NHL, and to get this far, it's been exciting, and to be on a good team every year, it's awesome.

"Just lucky and pretty fortunate to be pretty healthy throughout my career and get to play a lot of the games."

Parayko is anchoring the blue line this season, playing alongside Nick Leddy; he and Jay Bouwmeester were a shutdown pair throughout the 2019 playoffs.

"Yeah, great number," Berube said. "He's been a very good player for us, kind of an all-around guy that does everything in my opinion. We use him as a shutdown D, penalty-kill, but there were times where he was running the power play, too. So, very capable of doing everything, a very good player, and that's a good feat, 500 games."

- - -

Forward Pavel Buchnevich will be a game time decision tonight. The forward, who did not skate on Tuesday prior to departing for the trip, briefly skated Wednesday morning before leaving.

Forward Josh Leivo or defenseman Calle Rosen, should the Blues go 11 forwards and seven defensemen, would step into the lineup if Buchnevich, who scored a power-play goal in the opener against Columbus, can't go.

- - -

Tonight's game will see the Blues square off against former teammate Jaden Schwartz for the first time since the forward left St. Louis via free agency prior to last season when he signed a five-year, $27.5 million contract.

The Blues, who went 3-0-0 against Seattle last season, outscoring the Kraken 11-2, did not see Schwartz in any of the three games due to injury. They will face again and already have faced former Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, selected by the Kraken in the 2021 Expansion Draft.

Prior to joining Seattle, Schwartz spent 10 seasons with the Blues after being selected with the 14th pick in the 2010 draft; he played in 560 regular-season games and had 385 points (154 goals, 231 assists) and 54 points (26 goals, 28 assists) in 88 playoff games, including 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) in the Stanley Cup run.

"Heck of a teammate, heck of a guy," Schenn said of Schwartz. Was in my wedding party this summer. One of those guys where you go out, have dinner with him the night before and then battle him the next day. I don't think he's played against us, so I'm sure he's looking forward to it. I'm sure it's going to be weird for him playing against some of his buddies. But it's business and it's going to be good to see him over there."

A number of Blues had dinner with Schwartz on Tuesday night, including Schenn.

"It'll be good. It's always weird seeing him after everything we've been through those couple years," O'Reilly said. "It's always weird, but it'll be good to see him."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Brayden Schenn-Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Josh Leivo and Calle Rosen, one of which will play should Buchnevich be unavailable. Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are on long-term injured-reserve. Logan Brown (upper body) remains out. Tyler Pitlick is on the trip as a non-rostered player.

- - -

The Kraken's projected lineup:

Andre Burakovsky-Alex Wennberg-Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann-Yanni Gourde-Karson Kuhlman

Jaden Schwartz-Matty Beniers-Jordan Eberle

Ryan Donato-Shane Wright-Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn-Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak-Justin Schultz

Carson Soucy-Will Borgen

Martin Jones will start in goal; Philipp Grubauer will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Cale Fleury. Joonas Donskoi (upper body) is out.