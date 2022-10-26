(10-26-22) Oilers-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Tyler Pitlick has been in Blues camp as a professional tryout, then signs a contract on Tuesday, inking a one-year, one-way, $750,000 deal.

Now, the 30-year-old forward could be making his Blues debut tonight.

The Blues (3-1-0) held an optional morning skate Wednesday ahead of their return matchup against the Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0) at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) but Pitlick was off the ice early and could make his debut, potentially replacing Josh Leivo, who was skating on the ice longer, meaning he would be the odd-man out.

Coach Craig Berube wouldn't confirm Pitlick in, but the coach did say he "could" be in.

Coming off a 4-0 shutout loss against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, their first loss of the season, the Blues could possibly get an infusion in the absence of forwards Pavel Buchnevich (lower body injury) and Brandon Saad (upper body) out of the lineup.

"Skating, penalty killing, checking," Berube said describing Pitlick. "That's what he does."

Should Pitlick play, he will likely be slotted in with Jake Neighbours and Logan Brown.

"We'll see what happens here the next few games and how everything shakes out, but it's going to be good," Pitlick said Tuesday. "I’m going to get a lot of opportunity to have some good ice time and show what I got."

"He’s definitely a hard worker," Brown said. "That's good for him to finally get that deal done and we’re happy to have him."

- - -

The Blues blanked the Oilers, 2-0, on Saturday at Rogers Place, holding down the Oilers potent offensive attack, led by Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, limiting Edmonton's stars to five shots on goal.

They checked well, managed the puck well and Jordan Binnington, who made 23 saves for his 11th NHL shutout, did the rest.

"It's a big part of it for sure," Berube said of the checking aspect. "I think we obviously checked really well in the game, limited their rush attack and managed the puck really well because if you turn it over, you're going to be in trouble."

The Oilers are coming off a 6-3 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, setting a franchise record for shots in a period (26 in the second) and Draisaitl having a goal and two assists.

"Everybody makes some adjustments here and there," Berube said. "We go off a little bit of what they did against Pittsburgh last game too and the game Draisaitl had. They did some different things."

Binnington will get the start again. He's 7-1 in his past nine starts dating back to last season's playoffs with a 1.69 goals-against average and .946 save percentage, stopping 245 of 259 shots in 496:57 of action.

"He's played really well. Both of our goalies," Berube said. "(Thomas) Greiss had a really good game last game (39 saves). Binner's doing what he does. He's moving the puck extremely well, which is important. He looks dialed in to me."

- - -

It's just a small sample size, but the Blues are 30th in the league in shots for per game, ahead of only Chicago and Arizona, at 25 per game.

They've gone 25 shots, 28, 22 and 25 in each of their games this season, and Berube is looking for more ways to execute them, one in particular.

"I don't think from an offensive standpoint that we're getting on the inside enough right now," Berube said. "We're on the outside too much. That's where I've got it right now.

"I think our puck possession's fine. We're following up cycles too much and not just going to the net. We have sets and things in the offensive zone and we're not following them like we should be. And then it's just a matter of wanting to get to the net, especially when our defense are shooting a puck, we need to have two at the net. That's got to be our mindset."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev-Ryan O'Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Brayden Schenn-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Logan Brown-Tyler Pitlick

Alexey Toropchenko-Noel Acciari-Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Calle Rosen and Josh Leivo. Marco Scandella (hip) is on injured-reserve, Scott Perunovich (shoulder) is on long-term injured-reserve, Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) is on injured reserve and Brandon Saad (upper body) is day to day.

- - -

The Oilers' projected lineup:

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman

Evander Kane-Leon Draisaitl-Kailer Yamamoto

Warren Foegele-Ryan McLeod-Jesse Puljujarvi

Devin Shore-Derek Ryan

Darnell Nurse-Cody Ceci

Ryan Murray-Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak-Tyson Barrie

Markus Niemelainen

Stuart Skinner will start in goal; Jack Campbell will be the backup.

The Oilers have no healthy scratches. Dylan Holloway (upper body) is out.