(10-29-22) Canadiens-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Craig Berube had the line blender out.

For that matter, the defensive blender was out as well.

The Blues' coach normally has a good pulse for when to switch things up. Today happens to be one of those times as the Blues (3-3-0) try and break a three-game losing streak when they host Jake Allen and the Montreal Canadiens (4-4-0) at 6 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

"We obviously haven't scored enough 5-on-5 goals, trying to look for some combinations, some chemistry to find some goals," Berube said. "The analytics show who's probably getting the most scoring chances and who's not, but I don't just go off of that though. It's just what I feel more than anything."

And right now, the coach feels it's time to put a different look out there among the top six forwards in the absence of Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) and Brandon Saad (upper body).

"It's different, absolutely," captain Ryan O'Reilly said. "I think it's kind of expected. We haven't been generating much so I think that's what happens. You're going to juggle lines and look for some spark. I think we know the last couple games we haven't been in them and falling apart in the third. We're right there, we're doing some things well, but there's a lot of things we have to clean up. It'll be a good test for us tonight. It's a team that's got a lot of skill, a lot of speed too so it's going to be a very good test."

"Any time there's a little bit of a dry spell, it's always good to change things up, get get new looks and play with different guys and get a good feel," center Robert Thomas said. "We kind of saw this one coming."

A blast from the past is one line that will be featured tonight with O'Reilly centering Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko. That trio had a lot of really good moments during the Stanley Cup run in 2019 but haven't been together much recently.

"Not in the last couple years to be honest," O'Reilly said. "I remember the year we won back in '19, we played the majority of the year together, me, him and Schenner. I've played with him before. He's awesome to play with, what he can do, any time he gets a step on a guy, the play he makes, it's exciting. We've had success before and hopefully we can spark something tonight together."

Thomas will get his buddy Jordan Kyrou on a line tonight along with rookie Jake Neighbours. Kyrou is the eldest at 24, Thomas is 23 and Neighbours is 20.

"I'm excited," Thomas said. "I've played with 'Rouzy' a lot, but Jakey boy, I haven't played with too much. He's playing really well. He's playing smart, fast, he's got a lot of skill. I'm excited to play with him.

"We feel like we can be fast. I think transitioning and creating turnovers. I think those two things will be a key to our game tonight."

Needless to say, Neighbours was excited when he came into the rink this morning and saw his name next to those two.

"I was excited obviously," Neighbours said. "Those are two players that play at a high pace, have a lot of offensive skill. I think for me, it's try not to change too much and continue what I've been doing and stay consistent with it. I think I can do a good job on the forecheck for them and try to recover pucks, get the puck into their hands and get myself to the front of the net.

"When you're having trouble scoring goals, there's a tendency to kind of just switch things around and find something that clicks and gets the team going. Obviously with a couple guys out right now, there's a lot of different combinations that guys can play in. Wherever I'm slotted in, where anyone's slotted in, we're ready to go."

- - -

Defensively, Berube said the change to all three pairs is simple.

"Puck mover on every pair," he said. "That's kind of like what we're looking at there. (Niko) Mikkola and (Colton) Parayko gave us some good games last year defensively and checking, being hard and heavy. I think that they can be a tough pair to play against and that's what we need right now."

Nick Leddy will be paired with Justin Faulk, a pairing we saw quite a bit of in the playoffs last season, especially when Torey Krug went down with a knee injury, and speaking of Krug, he'll slide in with Robert Bortuzzo.

"He can play the puck," Berube said of Krug. "'Borts' plays a heavy game around the net and you've got Krug, he can transport the puck up the ice. It gives us a little bit more of a better puck-moving pair in that bottom pair going with lines.

"They understand. They're looking for answers too and that's part of my job is to give them answers. I'm pretty sure they're not happy either. They want to win too and when you're on a three-game losing streak, not too many people are happy."

- - -

One area the Blues want to simplify is turnovers in the offensive zone that's leading to odd-man rushes the other way. It happened in Nashville Thursday as well as at home against Edmonton on Wednesday.

"I think the real focus for us right now is tightening up defensively," O'Reilly said. "That's the team aspect, that's our team focus. ... The main focus is let's be hard to play against, let's defend well as a team and build our game from there. We might have to win a game 2-1 or 1-0. That's the mindset we have to go into the game with and go from there.

"That's a big part of our team too and being hard to play against is not forcing plays. I know myself I've had some bad turnovers in the o-zone where you see a guy open and either you're trying to force a play through a few sticks and then it's picked off and gone the other way instead of just maybe cycling the puck, holding onto it, make them defend a little bit longer and then look for that opening or chance. I think as a group, that's something we have to be smarter with, getting to the harder areas and being smarter with the puck. We have to hold onto it and make them get it from us."

Perhaps getting into the mindset of simplifying the game would help.

"We've got a ton of skill, so I think it's always going to be plays we try and make," Thomas said. "Sometimes they don't always work out, especially since we haven't been scoring a lot lately. maybe we're trying to force stuff a little bit and it's leading to chances the other way. We're a skilled group and we're going to try and make those plays all the time.

"We definitely have got to simplify. There's times where there's plays to be made and there's times when there isn't and right now, we're trying to make them when they're not there. That's causing chances the other way and we're hanging our goalies out to dry. I think there's definitely a time to be a little more simple and more direct."

- - -

The Blues have picked up their shot attempts the past two games, even fired 73 shots on goal the past two games but have just three goals to show for it.

"The chances are there," Neighbours said. "We've been getting lots of shots on goal. I think we've had a good number of Grade A's and good looks. It's just a matter of when they start going in for us here soon. Once those start going in and we start cleaning up some of our own mistakes, I think we'll be better off."

One area that's helped is getting on the interior more and getting a net front presence, something the coaching staff has been searching for.

"I think we had a lot more guys going to the net and creating havoc around their paint," Neighbours said. "It's something we need to do. We've got to be a hard team to play against and that's where a lot of goals are scored, from the inside and in the paint there. It was good to see in Nashville, we've just got to keep it going.

"It's a mindset, it's a lot of work. You know you're going in there to some crosschecks and it's never easy when you're trying to get to the front of the net. It's a battle, it's one of the most important battles in the game. You've got to win those battles in front of the net and try to find second opportunities there."

- - -

Speaking of Buchnevich, the forward was on the ice Saturday for the morning skate but will miss his sixth straight game.

Berube said, "He's close, real close. He's fine. He's all good."

Close as in could potentially return Monday against the Los Angeles Kings.

As for Saad, he was not on the ice and will miss his fourth straight game.

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Torey Krug-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratches include Josh Leivo and Calle Rosen. Pavel Buchnevich (lower body), Brandon Saad (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are out.

- - -

The Canadiens' projected lineup:

Cole Caufield-Nick Suzuki-Mike Hoffman

Sean Monahan-Kirby Dach-Jonathan Drouin

Josh Anderson-Christian Dvorak-Brendan Gallagher

Rem Pitlick-Jake Evans-Evgenii Dadonov

Kaiden Guhle-David Savard

Jordan Harris-Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj-Chris Wideman

Jake Allen will start n goal; Sam Montembeault will be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Michael Pezzetta. Juraj Slafkovsky (upper body), Joel Armia (upper body), Mike Matheson (lower body), Joel Edmundson (lower body) and Emil Heineman (thumb) are out.