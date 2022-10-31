(10-31-22) Kings-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues (3-4-0) will make a pair of changes when they try to shake off their four-game losing streak against the Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0) today at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

Logan Brown will come into the lineup and center the third line, replacing Nathan Walker, and Calle Rosen steps into the lineup for Niko Mikkola.

The Blues are looking to get back to winning hockey and will hope the changes can help implement some of the things needed in that direction.

"Just another puck mover back there, skates well," coach Craig Berube said of Rosen. "LA skates well, they get on top of you. It's going to be important that we can break pucks out under pressure, move the puck well tonight. That'll be a key. They come hard on their forecheck, they skate well. That's going to be a big key.

"... When he uses his feet and he can make plays with the puck, he sees the ice well and he's got good puck skills. He's got to compete in the battles, that'll be the biggest thing, being hard on our net, boxing people out and competing in the battles 1-on-1. This team tonight, they have heavy sticks, they compete hard on the puck."

Puck moving is something the Blues have looked at more often, and it's an ingredient Berube said has evolved over time.

"It's changed a lot, but you still need good defenders back there, but puck movement is at a higher premium now than it was in the past for sure," he said.

With Mikkola, who has played in each of the first seven games this season, the thought from Berube coming out of training camp was to have him improve in the area of transporting and moving pucks quicker and more efficiently to help round out his game.

"I think he's trying to do the right thing," Berube said. "He's played pretty well. I think our penalty kill, he's done a good job on the kill, he's aggressive and he does a good job there of killing plays. He's physical, he's hard to play against. It's not that he's played that poorly that he's coming out, it's just a different mindset going into tonight. That's all."

Brown comes in after being a healthy scratch the past two games; he last played last Wednesday against Edmonton and has been trying to find his footing against since suffering an upper-body injury Oct. 1 in the preseason.

"He got hurt in camp, he was having a good camp, came back, probably didn't get enough practice time, we threw him in there," Berube said. "He was OK, but he's had some more opportunities to get a few more practices under his belt, so I think he'll be more prepared tonight."

- - -

Noel Acciari finally got on the scoresheet with his first goal Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

The veteran forward has anchored the Blues' fourth line this season and was part of a line with Tyler Pitlick and Alexey Toropchenko that was real effective in the loss Saturday, one of the few groups that played well.

"He's played extremely hard every night," Berube said. "He's a physical player, he does a good job defensively, penalty killing. He's chipped in one goal, but he's had plenty of opportunities to score some goals. Just what we expected out of him."

- - -

The Blues are looking to eliminate turnovers, and be more efficient with shots on goal that will help alleviate some of their recent ails.

"It all starts with just taking care of each other, playing the right way," captain Ryan O'Reilly said. "It's not going to be easy, we have to build it one shift at a time. We talked about just the little details of our game, support and communicating, sticking to our structure. If we do those things, I think our game builds from there and I think we'll be fine.

"We've got away from what what makes our structure, our culture, makes us a team that's hard to play against. We got away from that and that happens at times, and now it's an opportunity tonight to get back into it and do the little things right. It's supporting the puck, competing for each other, helping each other out, it's making mistakes and having each other's backs out there. ... We've got to get back to having some fun and enjoying the way we play the game."

The Blues are averaging 12.1 missed shots per game through seven games on the season, with many of their chances what Berube calls Grade A's.

"Hit the net. Pretty much. Yeah, hit the net," he said. "When I say that, I get it, but the chances we're missing are Grade A chances. They're not B chances that we call it, they're Grade A's and Grade A's are Grade A's. You look at analytics and you look at everything in scoring, that's where you score goals is Grade A chances, and we're missing too many of them right now, missing the net, trying to be too cute maybe with your shot. Listen, I'm not a goal scorer so I can't really think about how they're thinking or about what they're doing, but we need to hit the net more on our Grade A opportunities. That's a fact."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Jordan Kyrou

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Logan Brown-Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Niko Mikkola. Brandon Saad (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are out.

- - -

The Kings' projected lineup:

Adrian Kempe-Anze Kopitar-Gabriel Vilardi

Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson

Kevin Fiala-Rasmus Kupari-Carl Grundstrom

Arthur Kaliyev-Blake Lizotte-Brendan Lemieux

Mikey Anderson-Drew Doughty

Sean Durzi-Matt Roy

Alexander Edler-Sean Walker

Jonathan Quick will start in goal; Cal Petersen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Brandt Clarke. Quinton Byfield (illness) and Alex Iafallo (lower body) are out.