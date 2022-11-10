(11-10-22) Sharks-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- When you're on a franchise-record eight-game losing streak in regulation, it's natural change will follow.

So when the Blues (3-8-0) try to snap this unexpected and unprecedented funk they're in when they host the San Jose Sharks (3-8-3) at Enterprise Center today at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM), there will be plenty of change to go with it.

The Blues on Wednesday recalled forwards Josh Leivo and Nikita Alexandrov from Springfield of the American Hockey League and assigned 2020 first-round pick Jake Neighbours to the Thunderbirds while also putting Logan Brown on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. Leivo and Alexandrov will be in the lineup tonight.

On Thursday, defenseman Robert Bortuzzo was placed on IR with an upper-body injury that coach Craig Berube said happened in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday and they recalled Tyler Tucker from Springfield.

Forward Tyler Pitlick will draw back into the lineup for Alexey Toropchenko and Calle Rosen will step in and play for Bortuzzo.

First, for Alexandrov, it will be the 22-year-old's NHL debut, who impressed during training camp and wasn't cut until right at the very end of camp.

"He's played well down there," Berube said. "I think he came into camp and showed us a lot. I think he's got real good details. He can play center or wing. He's a competitive guy too. He plays a pretty heavy game to be honest with you. He's physical and gets involved and has pretty good puck skills, but the thing for me is he's a smart player more than anything."

The 2019 second-round pick will skate on a line with Pitlick and Noel Acciari.

"It's probably the biggest dream for myself," Alexandrov said. "You always dream as a kid to play in the NHL and to finally go out there is unreal. ... My AHL coach came up to me and said I was going up. I'm probably going to bring a simple game tonight, just be hard-working and see what happens.

"They just told me I had a good camp and just keep working. I thought myself I had a better camp than the previous camps before. I was pretty confident going to the AHL and playing a good amount of minutes and getting ready for an opportunity like that."

The Blues need a spark, any kind of spark, and if it can come from a kid making his NHL debut, then so he it.

Alexandrov had four goals and four assists in nine games in Springfield.

"I've always been real impressed by the way he plays," center Robert Thomas said of Alexandrov. "He's a smart, skilled player, but he's hard-nosed, he plays the right way. He plays with that edge. I've always thought he was a very good player and I'm so excited for him to get his first game tonight.

"We'd like to get off to a good start. We'd like to get him into a winning environment and that comes with the start. He's going to be nervous regardless of what happens out there. If we can get off to a good start, it will ease his tension and let him kind of play the way he wants to."

- - -

Leivo, who played three games earlier this season before being sent down to Springfield, will jump in and play with Ryan O'Reilly and Brandon Saad, bringing a brand that Berube thinks can fit with the Blues captain.

"He's a good player down low in the offensive zone," Berube said of Leivo. "He scores in the American League, good around the net, he's got a decent shot and I think the wall plays and things like that, he makes really good puck plays in that area. He's got a good stick, a heavy stick. I had him out there with O'Reilly. O'Reilly's game's down low, we all know that. I think Leivo might be a good complimentary player for him in those tight areas making little plays and working together. That was kind of the thought process there."

Leivo had three goals and an assist in two games with the Thunderbirds.

- - -

The surprise of the line rushes Thursday may have been Toropchenko on the outside looking in.

The Russian winger had played in each of the 11 games this season, scoring one goal, but Berube thinks a reset might be in order after missing games during training camp.

"I think he needs a reset, he missed training camp, playing exhibition games and being involved in the practices and the scrimmages and such," Berube said. "He started the season and I just feel like he hasn't gotten to his game enough yet. I think a reset will be good here for him and we'll get him back in there. There's no doubt in my mind he's going to be a good player for us like he was last year. He's just caught in between a little bit right now. He's playing a little too safe, he's not aggressive enough, he's not getting on top of the forecheck enough for me right now."

- - -

With Neighbours, sliding down to the fourth line on Tuesday was probably a signal that he may be going down.

The forward, who also scored one goal in 11 games but was a minus-9, will get ample playing time at the AHL level while the Blues try and shed this funk they're in.

"Right now the situation we're in, it's tough on a kid like that," Berube said. "I don't think it's a good situation, even though he's probably upset that he's not here trying to battle his way with us to try and get out of it, because that's the type of kid that he is. He's got great character. He goes down, he's going to play lots of minutes down there, get going, get more puck touches and things like that, power play. He'll play all situational play. He'll be back, I'm certain of that. He's too good of a player not to be here."

- - -

Tucker wasn't on the ice for the morning skate since he was called up today, but he is expected to be at the game tonight but not dress.

The defenseman had a goal and six assists in nine games with the Thunderbirds.

"Tyler's a heavy guy," Berube said. "He's like a Bortuzzo type player but a younger version obviously. He's going to mix it up, he's going to play hard, he's going to play hard minutes, penalty kill, pretty simple with the puck but plays a good, team game. He's a good, team guy. He can handle himself. Plays a hard game."

- - -

The Blues are last in the league in goals scored at 2.09 per game, which is a far cry from where they were last season when they were third in the league at 3.77 per game.

And with the team not scoring at a decent clip, it's filtering into all sorts of other areas of the game, which leads to forced play, turnovers, poor puck decisions and most importantly, not enough sustained o-zone time.

"When the score's 1-0, 1-1, 2-1, you can't force things and force a puck, a turnover or a huge mistake and it's 3-1 now," Berube said. "It's tough. You've got to manage it and manage the game."

A prime example came in the game Tuesday, when it's 2-0, late in the period, the Blues turn the puck over twice in the d-zone trying to force plays and Philadelphia scores with three seconds left to make it 3-0, essentially putting a stake in the coffin.

"We have the puck, you're not going to score, I don't care who you are, it's not going to happen, just get (the puck) out," Berube said. "And it's not all on one guy, it's on all the guys managing the game and knowing the situation they're in.

"... In the Philly game, I liked our offensive game, especially early on. I thought that we were going a lot of good things, putting pucks deep, going to work down low belot the goal line, winning those battles, going low to high, shooting pucks, attacking, being on top of things. We could have had two or three goals in the first 10 minutes of the game but it didn't happen, but we have to continue to do that. That's the strength of our game, that's the strength of our team is the forecheck and the o-zone play and that type of hockey. That's how we play defense. We're a heavy, strong team in the offensive zone and we've got to continue to pound that away with our team because the strength of our team."

In other words, too many one-and-done's.

"A lot of times, yeah. It's not consistent, relentless hockey that we need," Berube said. "You've got to stay on it."

- - -

One line that will be reunited tonight is Pavel Buchnevich, Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, one of the stronger lines last season that just hasn't clicked on a consistent basis yet this season.

A lot of it has to do with Buchnevich missing five games with a lower-body injury but there's simply been too much inconsistent play from a top line to not be making an impact on games.

"We know we've got to be better," Thomas said. "We know we've got to provide that spark and help the team go in the right way and take over a game. I think that's the way we're looking at it and that's our mindset going into it tonight."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Nikita Alexandrov-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen-Niko Mikkola

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Alexey Toropchenko, Nathan Walker and Tyler Tucker. Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are on long-term injured reserve; Logan Brown (upper body) was placed on IR Wednesday, Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) was placed on IR Thursday.

- - -

The Sharks' projected lineup:

Timo Meier-Tomas Hertl-Kevin Labanc

Matt Nieto-Logan Couture-Alexander Barabanov

Oskar Lindblom-Nico Sturm-Luke Kunin

Noah Gregor-Nick Bonino-Jonah Gadjovich

Jaycob Megna-Erik Karlsson

Matt Benning-Mario Ferraro

Marc-Edouard Vlasic-Radim Simek

Kaapo Kahkonen will start in goal; James Reimer will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Steven Lorentz, Scott Harrington and Evgeny Svechnikov. Markus Nutivaara (lower body) is out.