(11-21-22) Ducks-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Colton Parayko is a game-time decision tonight as the Blues (9-8-0) look to make it seven wins in a row in a rematch against the Anaheim Ducks (5-12-1) at Enterprise Center (7 p.m.; BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The defenseman, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the morning skate again Monday and it initially appeared he was on the outs looking in, skating with Robert Bortuzzo (upper body) but had a chat with coach Craig Berube and assistant Mike Van Ryn before heading off the ice early.

"I think it will boil down to a game-time decision, but he's better," Berube said. "I want him in there all the time, but it boils down to what's best for him, like in long-term and things like that. That really weighs into the decision, but he's feeling a lot better. I'm confident he'll play tonight.

"It's not convincing me, I'm asking him how he's feeling and where he's at. That's what it boils down to. I want him in there playing, but the player's got to be confident he can go in there and play properly and do the job and hopefully not re-injure that."

Should Parayko return, it will likely spell the end for Tyler Tucker, who would have to be returned back to Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Also, forward Vladimir Tarasenko (illness), who missed Saturday's 6-2 win over the Ducks, will not play tonight. He was not on the ice Saturday or Monday.

"He decides where he's feeling and how he's doing," Berube said.

As for Bortuzzo, who has missed the past games, continues to skate and ir progressing towards a return.

"I think he's close, he's feeling good," Berube said. "I think it would be nice to get him into a regular practice or two first. I know he's out there working hard in pregame skates, but it's not a regular practice, more contact and things like that, but he seems fine."

- - -

Nikita Alexandrov's life in the NHL couldn't have been scripted any better thus far.

The forward, who was recalled just in time for the Blues to reel off six straight wins, has yet to experience what a loss in the NHL feels like.

"That's good," Alexandrov said. "Winning is always fun. Things are going the right way, everyone is in a good mood and that makes me more comfortable too and helps me play better as well."

Alexandrov, who has played on the wing the first five games, moved to the center position Saturday with Tarasenko going out, Alexey Toropchenko coming in and Noel Acciari moving up a line.

"I always play center," Alexandrov said. "Guys are way stronger on the face-off circle, way quicker, so I've just got to bear down. Yeah and guys really go on the hands too sometimes. Just got to be a little stronger and a little bit quicker."

Alexandrov was 1-for-8 on the dot Saturday, so it's an area he'd like to improve on.

"That's something that we work at with our centers. He'll get better," Berube said. "... He's played well for us, whether it's wing or center. He's a smart player, knows the game really well, reads the game really well, he's got good ability with the puck, not high-end but he's got good ability to make plays. He's got great composure out there as a young kid and he's physical. He's always involved physically, uses his body well, whether it's protecting pucks or knocking somebody off the puck."

Alexandrov, who has one assist in six games, has the thrill of performing in front of his father, Igor, and brother Artyom, who are in town after making a two-hour drive to Frankfurt, Germany, then flying 9.5 hours into Chicago before flying to St. Louis or the game on Saturday. They will be at the game tonight as well.

"It's really good," Alexandrov said. "It's nice to see them here. I heard about the interview and everything. I'm really happy that they came out here.

"My dad told me since I got called up, he would do anything to come here, doesn't matter what time. He just wants to be here and experience this. I'm glad that it worked out that they can be here."

- - -

It wasn't that long ago that Ryan O'Reilly was questioning his play and wondering if he was fighting for a job to stay in the NHL.

Sure, the Blues captain may have been exaggerating things a bit, but before the past seven games, O'Reilly had just one goal in the first 10 games of the season; he has seven points (four goals, three assists) the past seven games thanks to putting a line together with O'Reilly, Brandon Saad and Josh Leivo.

"It's getting a little better," O'Reilly said. "I think still think there's a lot more I can do better. I still think I'm not creating enough and still trying to play a little too safe, but I think there's something building. I think my linemates, 'Leivs' has been playing amazing, Saad's been playing great. I think we're starting to build something there. We're holding onto pucks and creating plays. There's something there for sure, I think it's growing, but I think there's another gear I can get to and just create more in general."

Saad and Leivo are skaters that hold onto pucks, which plays into the strength of O'Reilly's game.

"We're big bodies," O'Reilly said. "We need to forecheck hard, get pucks back, hold onto them. When we do that, I think not only does that give us good looks and such but it helps create momentum for our group. I think that's something where we have to lead the way in a sense in offensive possession time and being connected and getting looks from there. I really like our line right now. Those guys are playing awesome. I think we continue to keep getting better as we go."

- - -

Pavel Buchnevich was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week on Monday afternoon.

The Blues left wing had three goals and four assists in four games, helping the Blues win all four games; he tied his NHL career-high in points Saturday against the Ducks with two goals and two assists.

"I think at the start of the year, (he was) a little frustrated, had a bunch of chances, couldn't find the net and yeah, he seems to be all over the ice and ready to shoot and the shots are going in so it's great to see," Blues center Robert Thomas said.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was the first star with 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones was the third star after going 2-0-0 with a 1.90 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Noel Acciari

Alexey Toropchenko-Nikita Alexandrov-Tyler Pitlick

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Nick Leddy-Niko Mikkola

Tyler Tucker-Calle Rosen

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

The healthy scratch includes Nathan Walker. Colton Parayko (upper body) is a game-time decision. Vladimir Tarasenko (illness), Robert Bortuzzo (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are all out.

- - -

The Ducks' projected lineup:

Adam Henrique-Trevor Zegras-Troy Terry

Pavol Regenda-Ryan Strome-Frank Vatrano

Max Jones-Isac Lundestrom-Jakob Silfverberg

Sam Carrick-Mason McTavish

Cam Fowler-Dmitry Kulikov

Simon Benoit-John Klingberg

Colton White-Austin Strand

Kevin Shattenkirk

John Gibson will start in goal; Anthony Stolarz will be the backup.

The healthy scratch could include Brett Leason. Max Comtois (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen (upper body), Jamie Drysdale (labrum), Nathan Beaulieu (upper body) and Derek Grant (upper body) are all out.