(11-3-22) Islanders-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues will now put the product on the ice that's been working the past couple days after a heart-to-heart with their general manager and on the heels of a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Islanders today at 7 p.m. at Enterprise Center (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

The Blues (3-5-0), who opened the season with three straight wins but have been outscored 25-8 in losing five straight since. They'll try and do so against an Islanders squad that's won four straight and is 6-4-0.

And they'll do so with a mix and match lineup among the forwards.

We already reported on Wednesday that Noel Acciari will move up from his fourth line position to play right wing with Ryan O'Reilly and Brayden Schenn, giving that group some identity that's been lacking with the Blues captain.

"You know exactly what you're going to get from him," Schenn said of Acciari, who has a goal and an assist the past two games. "Just by playing with him for the short amount of time here, he's up and down the ice, he's physical, he wins battles, he goes to the net. He's going to make the right play and simplify the game. He's had a good start to the season so far and he's played extremely hard for us. We're looking forward to playing with him.

"We've been flip-flopping lines all over the place. We're just trying to find something right now, not only goals but trying to find sustained momentum throughout the games and stuff like that. I think this is going to be a great game for us to come out and we know the Islanders are going to play hard. They have a north-south identity, they're physical and this is the type of game we need. It's going to allow us to get to our game, playing the structure and grinding this one out."

There will be a 'Russian Line' with Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko staying together but centered by Ivan Barbashev. There's the fourth line of Logan Brown centering Alexey Toropchenko and Tyler Pitlick, and then there's the 'Kid Line' with Robert Thomas centering Jordan Kyrou and Jake Neighbours.

Kyrou is the eldest at 24, Thomas at 23 and Neighbours at 20. It was supposed to be in tact on Saturday but when Buchnevich returned from a lower-body injury, it threw lines back towards what they looked like at the start of the season.

"I'm excited," Neighbours said. "I think we're a line that can play with a lot of pace and hopefully create offensively and at the same time be reliable for the team. I think that's our No. 1 focus is playing the right way and when we do that, things will come from it. I'm excited. It'll be good.

"That's the point of line shuffling. You're looking for something to click, looking for chemistry, something that works. I like the look of our lineup tonight. 'Cookie' up with 'Schenner' and 'O'Ry', that's a heavy line that's going to play hard. Obviously the Russian line there, they have some great relationships off the ice, which usually forms good chemistry on the ice. I think I would say the same thing about me, 'Rou' and 'Tommer.' Three of the younger guys that know each other pretty well and then obviously 'Brownie', 'Torpo' and 'Pitter' they're a hard-working line and a big line. It'll be good. The shuffling is for a reason and we're trying to find some chemistry and something to click and hopefully these lines work out."

Blues coach Craig Berube is entrusting the kids to try and provide some spark and energy but also to be responsible.

"They should. That's what you hope," Berube said. "There's a lot of skill on that line too. Jake does a lot of the little things out there for a line like that with puck battles and just heavy on the battles and going to the net, doing a lot of those little things. He's happy to do them and then Thomas and Kyrou do their thing with the puck, make plays and do what they do. I think it could be a good line, but time will tell, we'll see, but it's got to be direct. It can't be too cute and fancy. Pucks have to get to the net, and they've got to make good, puck decisions and not turn them over.

"(Neighbours) has got to realize that he doesn't always have to look to make all these plays. That's not his job. His job's to be direct with the puck and get on the forecheck when needed and go to the net and be a complimentary player for them."

Breaking Thomas away from Tarasenko and Buchnevich isn't easy considering how well they've played in the past but the Blues need some synergy from all their lines, so he put Barbashev there.

"They played together last year, a stretch of games," Berube said. "I think a lot of chemistry there with them together there all the time. They kind of know how they want to play. In the past, they've been good for us and should be a good, heavy line. They're all good-sized guys and should cause a lot of issues for teams in the offensive zone. That's the hope."

- - -

Brandon Saad was on the ice for an optional skate.

The forward has missed five games with an upper-body injury suffered Oct. 22 in a 2-0 win at Edmonton; he began skating lightly this week and the trajectory of his return seems to be on the right path.

"He's doing pretty good, so I think he'll practice with the team tomorrow, which is a great sign," Berube said.

If all goes well in the practice sessions on Friday and Sunday, there's the likelihood of Saad going on the two-game road swing to Boston on Monday and Philadelphia on Tuesday.

"I would think so, I think that's probably a pretty good call," Berube said. "We'll see how he does and go from there."

- - -

The Islanders are tied for second in the NHL with 27 goals at 5-on-5 strength, tied with the Bruins and one behind the Los Angeles Kings and Pittsburgh Penguins. The Blues, meanwhile, are tied for dead last in that category with the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, each with 11.

But the Blues' concern more than anything is keeping pucks out of their net. Against the Kings on a 5-1 loss on Monday, they allowed three backdoor tap-in goals.

"They're letting people get to our net uncontested," Berube said of his skaters. "We need better box-outs on the rush, we need better box-outs in zone and just being harder around our net, taking plays away. All those plays are defendable. If you look at all the plays, we have numbers and people back on all of them and they're just going right through us. We've got to get some skin, we've got to take the body a little bit more and boxing people out and taking sticks. That's the big thing right now."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Noel Acciari

Pavel Buchnevich-Ivan Barbashev-Vladimir Tarasenko

Jake Neighbours-Robert Thomas-Jordan Kyrou

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Nathan Walker and Calle Rosen. Brandon Saad (upper body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are out.

- - -

The Islanders' projected lineup:

Josh Bailey-Mathew Barzal-Oliver Wahlstrom

Anders Lee-Brock Nelson-Anthony Beauvillier

Zach Parise-Jean-Gabriel Pageau-Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin-Casey Cizikas-Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech-Ryan Pulock

Alexander Romanov-Noah Dobson

Sebastian Aho-Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin will start in goal; Semyon Varlamov will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Ross Johnston, Robin Salo and Nikita Soshnikov. The Islanders report no injuries.