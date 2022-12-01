(12-1-22) Hurricanes-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Robert Thomas was on the fast track the past two days of returning to the lineup and only missing one game for the Blues.

That will be the case. The center will return tonight for the Blues (11-11-0) against the Carolina Hurricanes (12-6-5) after missing Monday with a lower-body injury.

Thomas, who was injured roughly midway through the third period of last Saturday's 5-4 overtime win at Florida, was on the ice for the optional morning skate Thursday and declared himself good to go.

"You see in Florida after the game and you see he's walking a little weird and everyone's a little hesitant for sure, but to hear it's going a lot better and he's going to be alright, it's definitely great news for us," Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly said.

Thomas will be centering Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko. It's a line that hasn't been consistently together through the first 22 games whether it be injury or illness or just switching things up to get more consistency throughout the lineup, but one of the league's more dynamic lines last year, when together, just hasn't produced at a clip to keep it together often enough in the early going of this season.

"When they were successful last year, you had three guys that were playing at a high level, and that's what we need to get back to, for me," coach Craig Berube said. "I think there's been games where they've done good and looked good. Just not executing on their scoring side of things more than anything."

Simply put, when this line plays direct, it's dangerous. When it plays more of a east-west game, it tends to overthink, overpass, and undershoot.

"For sure, over-passing, not shooting," Berube said. "And then on the other side of things, just a little bit too much outside at times in the offensive zone. You've got to get to the net, got to use the D, they've got to pound pucks, you've got to get to the net, find rebounds and broken plays and things like that. They definitely need to do that."

Berube had a long chat with Jordan Kyrou before practice on Wednesday, probably to let the right wing know he will be off the Thomas line and play with Brayden Schenn and Ivan Barbashev to give the Blues more balance throughout the lineup and not reflective on his recent play.

In fact, when Kyrou, Schenn and Barbashev are together, they are usually pretty solid.

"They have been, and that's been an important line," Berube said. "We need all our guys to produce and play good hockey. You've got to form some lines that you think are going to be successful and they were. That line was good. That's one of the reasons we went back to it."

- - -

The Blues assigned forward Alexey Toropchenko to Springfield of the American Hockey League on a conditioning assignment to play games, not to allow more time for his surgically-repaired shoulder to heal more.

"His shoulder's fine. It's just play hockey," Berube said. "He hasn't played a lot, right? He needs to go down and play a little bit and get going."

Toropchenko has one goal in 15 games this season but hasn't played that straightline game that opened eyes last season. His play has seemed to be tentative, and understandably so after surgery and missing a good portion of training camp and preseason games.

"For sure, and I don't think it's because of his shoulder," Berube said. "It's just missing camp and missing all the work in camp and the games and all that probably have a lot to do with it, but going down there, he's going to play lots of minutes and play in key situations, which will be good for him."

- - -

The Blues could go with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for a third straight game and not necessarily because of a need but more so because of a want.

Defenseman Calle Rosen, who leads the Blues in plus-minus at plus-10 in 13 games this season, continues to play at a level that warrants him to remain in the lineup; he came into the season as the seventh defenseman but has, if not put himself on level playing ground, passed Robert Bortuzzo on the depth chart. But Berube also likes Bortuzzo's ability on the penalty kill and wants to keep both in the lineup.

But for Rosen, who has two goals and three assists this season, he continues to make plays.

"For me, being more aggressive," Berube said. "I think he's way more aggressive in the battles in his own end and competing and just using his feet to get up the ice now. He's really done a good job of jumping past getting off his check, jumping, getting going up the ice, beating people up the ice and creating offensive that way for us."

- - -

Passing Thanksgiving is usually a good benchmark for where a team is and where it is likely to finish at season's end. It's usually roughly the quarter mark for all teams and for the Blues, while they were in a playoff position when turkey day rolled around, there still remains plenty of work to do to stay on level ground, or try to move up the ranks when teams begin to make a bigger push towards Christmas.

"I think our starts have been a problem lately. I think we addressed that last game," Thomas said. "The start was a lot better. Other than the losing streak, you look at our last 11 games, we're 8-3. That's pretty good. I think over an 11-game span, you'll take that any day of the week. I think we're going in the right direction. This is a big month for us leading up to Christmas. We've got a lot of big games. We've just got to be consistent and be ready for it.

"There's always certain points you look at, Christmas break, All-Star break and then kind of trade deadline allows you to see where your team's at and whether we're trending in the right direction. I think it's a big moment for us as a team to step up and prove to everyone we belong at the top. I think that's the most important thing."

"I've seen it work both ways, whether you think it's a good benchmark or not," defenseman Torey Krug said. "Obviously statistics show if you're in a good spot here, you usually are at the end of the year. It's definitely a chance to grab a hold of your game and see which direction you want to go. The next group of games is a big one for us. We'll work on it for sure."

- - -

Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour, a 1988 first-round pick by the Blues, and Berube are going to be adversaries tonight, but the two coaches were once teammates, albeit briefly, with the Philadelphia Flyers from 1998-2000.

"Couldn't get him out of the gym or off the bike, practice, go to the gym, go to the weight room, bike, work, work, work, work, work nonstop," Berube said describing Brind'Amour. "He's a great pro. I enjoyed bing around him. I wasn't with him that long, but we played together for a while."

One story that popped up for the two coaches that have over a combined 2,500 combined NHL games played?

"I was in training camp and I was on a line with him and I was actually excited," Berube said. "I said, 'Roger Neilsen put me on a line with Rod Brind'Amour, things are looking up.' This guy named Frankie Lessard, I don't know if you remember him, he was a big, tough guy. He was at training camp with the Flyers and he just killed Roddy in the corner. I cross-checked Lessard and I had him on the ground and was giving it to him a little bit. I said, 'Don't touch Brind'Amour again.' Well the next day, Sandy McCarthy and Lessard dropped the gloves twice in the game, some great fights, and I said, 'I'm glad he didn't fight me.'"

Brind'Amour recalls his days with Berube, who had 3,149 regular-season penalty minutes in 1,049 games played.

"I was probably on my last legs at that point if they were sticking me with the Chief," Brind'Amour joked. "He was a great teammate. Nobody was going to say a bad thing about him. He's the kind of guy you want on your group or in your locker room. If you have him on your line, you're feeling pretty good about what's going on out there.

"It's interesting, I don't know if you ever thought this guy's going to be a coach when you're thinking about it, but when you look back now, you know this is a guy you can count on, a guy that's going to come to work every day and do it right, it's no surprise you see the success that he's had. I wasn't with him very long, but enough to get that out of it for sure."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Ivan Barbashev-Brayden Schenn-Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours-Noel Acciari

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Calle Rosen-Niko Mikkola

Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches could include Nathan Walker and Tyler Pitlick. Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are out.

- - -

The Hurricanes' projected lineup:

Seth Jarvis-Sebastian Aho-Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov-Jesperi Kotkaniemi-Stefan Noesen

Jordan Martinook-Jordan Staal-Jesper Fast

Jack Drury-Paul Stastny-Derek Stepan

Jaccob Slavin-Brent Burns

Brady Skjei-Brett Pesce

Calvin de Haan-Jalen Chatfield

Antti Raanta will start in goal; Pyotr Kochetkov will be the backup.

The healthy scratch will be Dylan Coghlan. Teuvo Teravainen (upper body), Frederik Andersen (lower body), Ondrej Kase (concussion) and Max Pacioretty (Achilles) are out.