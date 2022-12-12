(12-12-22) Predators-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- The Blues are right back at it today and will have at least one change in the lineup against the Nashville Predators.

Forward Alexey Toropchenko was recalled from his conditioning stint in Springfield of the American Hockey League on Monday and will be in the lineup when the Blues (12-15-1) and Predators (12-11-2) clash at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM).

Toropchenko was sent down to Springfield to get more minutes and more puck touches in to help gain a bit of confidence after playing in 15 games with the Blues following offseason shoulder surgery that caused him to miss most of training camp and preseason games.

"Of course to play more minutes is very important, especially when I didn't (have) a training camp and I didn't play preseason games," Toropchenko said. "To get more puck touches and get more ice time, be in the game, it's always good to feel that. I got to make plays and be more confident with the puck."

Toropchenko played five games with the Thunderbirds and had a goal and two assists and was a plus-1. He said he played 24-plus minutes in his first game, then averaged 18-22 in the ensuing four.

"It went really well," coach Craig Berube said of Toropchenko's . He had to get down to a situation where he could get a lot of minutes and get up to speed. It's handling the puck more and things like that where you get more confidence. I expect a much more confident player."

Which is?

"The size and the skating and he's right on top of people forechecking," Berube said. "He's a good player for us that way. I love the size and the skating. When he's on the forecheck or down in the offensive zone banging bodies around and being around the net, getting to the net. We need more guys like that that are big and can get to the net and create some havoc and pucks and get to rebounds and things like that.

"He's got a great attitude. He's a very happy person in general. His attitude is positive 24/7, which is infectious to the team in my opinion, rubs off. It will be a good addition."

- - -

Forward Pavel Buchnevich was on the ice for an optional skate Monday, and doing a lot of things trending in the right direction but will miss his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury.

Buchnevich hasn't played since a 6-4 loss at the New York Rangers a week ago today.

"Getting better," Berube said. "I think he took another step today and he's closer."

- - -

Center Logan Brown was also a participant on the ice, the first such sighting with the team since he departed Nov. 8 at Philadelphia with an upper-body injury.

Brown has been skating on his own with defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Marco Scandella (hip) but appears ready to do more team practices.

"He's feeling better too now," Berube said. "He's probably going to be skating with the team now.

"He's skated, but he needs team practices now for sure to get up to speed."

- - -

The Blues and Predators will play for the second time this season. Nashville won 6-2 on home ice on Oct. 27.

"They'll go to the net hard," Berube said. "They go to the net hard and they've got good size. They've got a big team. We're going to have to battle, we're going to have to battle at the net. We're going to have to do a good job of shot-blocking with Josi out there. He gets a lot of shots roaming around because he's a great player. We're going to have to do a good job with him and we're going to have to protect the middle of the ice."

The Blues are coming off a tough 3-2 overtime loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday afternoon, allowing the tying goal with 8.1 seconds on the clock in regulation, then losing 29 seconds into overtime.

"I thought we played pretty solid defensively and our penalty kill was solid," Berube said of the PK going 3-for-3 with a shorthanded goal by Brandon Saad with 1>36 remaining in the game.

"The game's there in the end, and that's where you want to get to, and that's important," Berube added. "We found a way to get two goals in the third period and we had the lead for a bit. We got a little unfortunate there. That's hockey though. Doing the right things the first two periods and you put yourself in a situation to win a game and we did that."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ivan Barbashev-Alexey Toropchenko

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Torey Krug-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Thomas Greiss could start in goal; Jordan Binnington would be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Calle Rosen and Will Bitten. Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) remains day to day. Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are out.

- - -

The Predators' projected lineup

Filip Forsberg-Mikael Granlund-Matt Duchene

Nino Niederreiter-Ryan Johansen-Colton Sissons

Yakov Trenin-Juuso Parssinen-Tanner Jeannot

Cole Smith-Cody Glass-Mark Jankowski

Roman Josi-Jordan Gross

Mattias Ekholm-Dante Fabbro

Kevin Gravel-Roland McKeown

Juuse Saros will start in goal; Kevin Lankinen will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Eeli Tolvanen and Michael McCarron (NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program). Ryan McDonagh (upper body), Mark Borowiecki (upper body), Alexandre Carrier (undisclosed) and Jeremy Lauzon (undisclosed) are out.