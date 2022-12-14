(12-15-22) Blues Notebook

Buchnevich to return against Oilers; Binnington OK after scare; Berube keeping Thomas/Kyrou together, wants more; Acciari misses practice; Brown skates

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Pavel Buchnevich is back.

The forward, who has missed four games with a lower-body injury, skated in full on Wednesday prior to the Blues (13-15-1) starting an important five-game trip beginning with the final matchup of the season Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers (17-13-0).

Buchnevich was close to returning Monday in a 1-0 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Monday, according to coach Craig Berube, after taking part in the morning skate but was given a couple extra days.

"He was good in practice today, I thought he looked good," Berube said Wednesday after practice at the Centene Community Ice Center. "Never heard anything after. Should be good to go.

"He's an all-situational guy for us. He's a good defensive player for sure, has got a great stick, but he has great anticipation out there. He's got great vision. He makes plays, he's got really great vision. He can also shoot too. We all know that, but his vision is probably his No. 1 asset."

Buchnevich, who has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 20 games this season, will skate on a line with Brayden Schenn and Vladimir Tarasenko, the first time Berube has used that line combination this season.

Buchnevich has played with Schenn in the past and with Robert Thomas and Tarasenko but not in this combination.

"Schenn and 'Buchy' have played together before and obviously with 'Vladi', but not all three of them, no," Berube said. "I think you've got a little bit of everything on that line with 'Buchy' being a playmaker and 'Vladi' obviously a scorer. 'Schenner' scores but grit. Hoping it's a competitive line and a good line."

* Line combinations rounding into a bit of form -- Besides the Buchnevich-Schenn-Tarasenko line, it seems Berube wants to keep Thomas and Jordan Kyrou together, at least for the time being but with a caveat.

"I do, but also in saying that, they've got to do their job, and we need other guys to do their job too," Berube said. "Hopefully the way we have it, it starts to click, we get some chemistry going here and put some wins together."

What does the Blues coach want from Thomas and Kyrou?

"More fight in the battles, I would say," he said. "You're going to get checked. They're very good in the open ice and they can make plays. Jordan had five shots on net the other night and 10 attempts. That's good, that's a good night., but need more around the net, a little bit more battle around the net, and like you said, Robby Thomas needs to shoot more and then do your job defensively. When the puck's whatever, not in your hands and it's in the other team's hands, you've got to check."

Berube has Ivan Barbashev on that line, someone who could add the grit and physicality needed to help their cause. It's the first time that trio has been used this season as well.

"He can help," Berube said of Barbashev. "He should be going to the net all night. He should be physical on the forecheck to create loose pucks for them. And then if he gets to the net, we've got a net presence and they can do their thing, and he's strong at the net. Barby's a big guy."

One area also where Thomas, who leads the Blues with 25 points on six goals and a team-leading 19 assists, is getting more pucks on net, which has been a recurring theme for the center.

Thomas has just five shots on goal the past nine games (and no more than one in any game) and in 28 games this season, he's reached multiple shots on goal in a game just 10 times.

"Yeah, there's probably times he can get more pucks to the net, especially when he's in the house," Berube said. "That's a prime shooting area. He's got to shoot pucks there. I get the other side of things where if he's delaying on the outside in the offensive zone, he's looking to make a play, I get all that, but when you're in the house, you've got to shoot pucks."

* Binnington OK -- Goalie Jordan Binnington was a full participant in practice Wednesday, but Blues brought an EBUG in just in case there was some concern Binnington couldn't go after he took a shot from Nashville's Mattias Ekholm off the forearm/wrist area late in the third period Monday after getting bumped at the top of the crease.

"He got through it. He's fine I think. He's all good," Berube said of Binnington. "If (the EBUG) needed to take some (drills). If (Binnington) was gooing to pull out of practice at some point. He got through it, so it's good."

* Acciari misses practice -- Noel Acciari was the lone absentee from practice on Wednesday, but Berube called it a maintenance day and the center, who has won 16 of 17 faceoffs the past two games, should be fine.

"He should be fine. Just banged up from two games ago. He plays hard," Berube said. "Faceoffs are important."

* Brown skates in full -- Logan Brown was at practice today, skating with the full group for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury Nov. 8 against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Brown, who has missed the past 18 games, skated during Monday's optional morning skate, was used as an extra defenseman Wednesday.

"Well, I wanted eight D today, so I had extra forwards and I put 'Brownie' on D," Berube said.

Brown will accompany the Blues on the upcoming trip but will need some time to practice with the group.

"Yeah, probably," Berube said. "He needs work, especially in his position."

* Important road trip -- Needless to say, where the Blues are in the standings, this five-game trip is of the utmost importance.

The trip will take the Blues up to Christmas and games will be against teams ahead od them in the standings, including the Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights.

"Big time. It's a big trip. We got (the) Christmas holiday," Berube said. "I think we're heading in the right direction here. We've been playing a lot better hockey maybe. Not getting the results we want. We got it last game. We're checking better. We're doing things better. We've just got to keep pushing on that.

"Long road trip. We've got to make some ground up here. Saying that, we've just got to focus on the one game and that's tomorrow."

The Blues have tightened things defensively the past two games, allowing just three goals, and only two in regulation since both games against Colorado and Nashville went to overtime, but as long as they continue to get the job done on the defensive side, get the saves and improve the penalty kill (7-for-7 the past two games), then things should trend upward, including the offense.

"Yeah, but it won't just come. You've got to do things right," Berube said. "Right now, we've been focusing on the penalty kill and the checking side of things. We've had our chances. We've had our looks. We've had some good Grade A's but we haven't capitalized on them. We did on the Island (against the New York Islanders) and in the Ranger game, but I'm not overly concerned about it.

"If we're doing things right and we're getting in the house, we're getting some looks and we're getting some net presence, pucks will go in."