(12-27-22) Maple Leafs-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- There was good news/bad news coming from the Blues as they return from the Christmas break ready to begin a three-game homestand.

Forward Jordan Kyrou, who has missed the past two games with an upper-body injury, appears set to return today at 7 p.m. against the Toronto Maple Leafs (21-7-6) but news on Tuesday morning came that defenseman Torey Krug was placed on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

For Kyrou, who was blazing a storm with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) the last four games he played, he said he will return tonight but coach Craig Berube calls him a game-time decision.

"I feel great," Kyrou said. "It feels awesome to be able to get back in the lineup. Any time you know you're missing, you kind of feel like you let the boys down. It feels great to be back.

"I just kind of needed to see how I feel. I felt great."

Kyrou didn't run the normal line rushes, giving the indication that he would miss a third straight game but then he was part of one of the power play units and all bets were back on again.

"He wanted to get going and see how he felt first," Berube said. "When he felt good I thought it would be a good idea to put him on the power play so he gets his reps.

"He'll be a game-time decision tonight. He looked good out there, he felt good. Just see how the day goes for him and we'll make a decision later."

Kyrou, who leads the Blues in goals (16) and points (32), was injured with 1:31 remaining in last Monday's 5-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks when he was checked into the boards by Kyle Burroughs, hitting the side of his right head and knocking him a little woozy.

"I guess it was kind of a clean hit, but one minute left in the game and the game's over, it's kind of an unnecessary hit to be honest," Kyrou said. "I've just got to be a little more aware there I guess. One minute left in the game, I guess I've got to just try and get out of the way of that. I don't know."

- - -

Berube was not exactly sure of when Krug suffered his lower-body injury but he was on the ice late in overtime of a 5-4 shootout loss against the Golden Knights and blocked a William Karlsson shot with roughly 40 seconds to play.

"It's a tough break, obviously for him and the team for sure," Berube said.

"Obviously a very big part of our team, our back end," defenseman Colton Parayko said. "Tough one, but I think it's just on us to step in. I think we've done a good job of guys coming in throughout the year and just stepping in when needed. Points are crucial obviously for our team and it's just one of those things where we've got to focus on coming to the rink and preparing for each game, no matter who is in the lineup.

"... Obviously a very good player and very tough news. We're going to miss him for sure, but next man up, guys are going to have to step in and we've got good depth, so that's a good thing."

Krug, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) 31 games, will leave more than anything a void on the power-play.

"He's been a good power-play guy his whole career," Berube said. "He's one step ahead all the time with where the puck's going. I think that's the biggest thing. He moves it quick, he knows where it's going, knows where it should go. That's important, but Faulker's done a good job on the PP. We'll use Parayko on the other unit. He's got to use his shot. That's the biggest thing for me with Colton is he's got to use his shot."

- - -

Calle Rosen will step in and play tonight in Krug's spot and be paired with Justin Faulk, and the Blues recalled Tyler Tucker from Springfield of the American Hockey League to fill the hole.

Rosen will play for the first time in eight games, since Dec. 8 against Winnipeg.

"It's part of it. I know that's the role right now," Rosen said. "It's going to be fun to play again.

"Tough news. You never want to see a guy go down. I'm excited to play. That's all I can say about that."

Rosen actually leads the Blues in plus-minus at plus-9.

"Rosy's given us a lot of good games this year," Berube said. "His stats are actually good, but his game is his feet and his hands is what make him go. He's just got to make sure he's strong in the battles. That's the biggest thing for me."

- - -

With Krug's absense, Parayko will get that first crack at quarterbacking the power play, with Nick Leddy waiting in the wings if needed.

Parayko was on the unit with Ivan Barbashev, Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad and Brayden Schenn.

"It's always nice to be in that position, step in and try to help out any way possible," Parayko said. "I think that's just been my mentality. Wherever I'm put or whatever, the opportunity you get you make the most of it. That's just what I'm going to try to do is make the most of it and just enjoy the opportunity and embrace it.

"It's crazy. We have two really good units and even when some guys are out, you still have two really good units. That's kind of the personality we have is impressive. It's one of the good things we have is the depth we talked about earlier and just missing guys. It's good to have."

Like Berube mentioned earlier, Parayko has to use his shot, preferably the one-timer and net-front presence.

"More than anything, just quicker puck movement," Berube said. "Get a step ahead a little bit and move that puck quick, but using that shot, that's a big thing, especially off the pass. If he can one-time it, that's a dangerous shot."

- - -

Tucker played four games earlier this season from Nov. 16-21 and made his NHL debut against the Chicago Blackhawks, Thursday's opponent here, on Nov. 16, and will get the opportunity to play again at some point.

"Tuck's a simple d-man, does things right, he's physical, he's a gamer for sure," Berube said. "He's got a pretty good hockey IQ and that's what he's got going for him and he's got gamesmanship and he's tough."

- - -

With Krug going down, the time frame still hasn't changed for defensemen Marco Scandella (hip injury) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder), but each player has been skating and progressing in a fine fashion.

"That's probably too early yet to give an answer there for those two guys," Berube said. "They're both doing great, actually are ahead of time maybe a little bit, but it's still way too early to give an answer on that."

- - -

The Blues must get their bearings going on home ice, where they're 6-7-1 on the season, but coming off a 3-1-1 road swing, they will get tested tonight against one of the more potent offenses in the league.

"The Western Canada swing was good with all six points there, finished with seven of 10," Parayko said. "I think we did a pretty good job. Long trip, I think it was maybe the longest one of the year. I thought it went well, try to build off that with three games here at home and hopefully a good start here after the break.

"We're starting to find our game, finding the stride that we like to play. It's no secret how we like to play, just get pucks deep, work hard, get pucks towards the net and things like that. I think when we play like that, we give ourselves a very good chance. When we work hard, our skill takes over for sure. We have enough skill where all that will take care of itself. I look forward to obviously this second half or however you want to call it after the break."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup (will be updated pregame to see where Kyrou slots in and who comes out):

Brandon Saad-Ryan O'Reilly-Brayden Schenn

Pavel Buchnevich-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Ivan Barbashev-Noel Acciari-Josh Leivo

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Tyler Pitlick and Tyler Tucker. Jordan Kyrou (upper body) is projected to play but will be officially a game-time decision. Torey Krug (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are each out long-term.

- - -

The Maple Leafs' projected lineup:

Michael Bunting-Auston Matthews-William Nylander

Calle Jarnkrok-John Tavares-Mitchell Marner

Alexander Kerfoot-David Kampf-Pierre Engvall

Zach Aston-Reese-Pontus Holmberg-Joey Anderson

Mark Giordano-Justin Holl

Jordie Benn-Timothy Liljegren

TJ Brodie-Conor Timmins

Ilya Samsonov will start in goal; Matt Murray will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Wayne Simmonds, Dryden Hunt and Mac Hollowell. Morgan Rielly (lower body), Jake Muzzin (neck), Victor Mete (upper body), Rasmus Sandin (neck) and Nicholas Robertson (shoulder) are out.