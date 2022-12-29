(12-29-22) Blackhawks-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Colton Parayko understands where Craig Berube is coming from, so when the defenseman saw he was paired with Niko Mikkola for today's 7 p.m. Central Division matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks, Parayko wasn't surprised.

Especially when the Blues (16-16-3) are looking to shore things up on the defensive side of the puck going against the Blackhawks (8-21-4).

"I just think for us, we've just got to play our game, play the way that we can and the style that we can," Parayko said. "Just being big guys, we've got to take away time and space, just be aggressive and pressure and be tough on guys. Obviously Niko plays a tough game, so I've just got to make sure to be there, be aggressive and move my feet but two big guys, hopefully we can be tough to play against and make it harder on the other guys."

Parayko has been paired for much of the season with Nick Leddy, 485.7 minutes of the season to be exact, and only 58.1 with Mikkola, but it's not as if the 6-foot-6 Parayko and 6-4 Mikkola haven't played together before.

That's why Berube didn't hesitate to go back to them.

"They played a lot together last year," Berube said. "Before Leddy got here, I think (Parayko) probably had half the season with (Marco) Scandella and half the season with Mikkola. I don't think it's going to be a big change for him, to be honest with you. The only change would be Leddy does skate a lot of pucks out of our zone. That might be the one change."

What it may enable Parayko to do more is filter into the offensive zone more and aggressively pinch when given the chance. Leddy was more of the puck mover/puck rusher playing with Parayko, who was more of the stay-at-home skater.

"I think for us, we're going to just try and focus on the defensive side of it first because that's where our mindset is right now as a group," Parayko said. "I think our chances will come, but I'm definitely going to jump up when I get the chance and join the rush and try and jump in holes when possible."

Berube sees it too.

"Yeah and get up the ice more," he said. "'Leds' does get up the ice a lot with the puck so Parayko stays back, but now Parayko will be able to get up the ice. Mikkola gets up the ice too, to be honest with you.

"(Parayko) had seven attempts last game, five on net. That's a good night, and we need him to keep pounding on those pucks. That's important and I think when he's skating and closing plays out but skating the pucks out of our zone and getting up the ice, he's effective, really effective."

- - -

With Torey Krug out a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury, Parayko was given the first crack to be the quarterback on the power play Tuesday in a 5-4 overtime loss against the Maple Leafs. But Leddy was switching in and out of the morning skate prep at the QB position with Parayko on Thursday and could be an option moving forward.

"It could be a switch whenever," Berube said. "Leddy's run a power play before. He did a good job when he ran the power play and other teams that he played for too."

The Blues have a power play goal in five straight games, which matches a season high for consecutive games; they are 6-for-15 in that stretch.

"We can still be a lot better though, I believe," Berube said. "There's still room for improvement. For me it would be a little bit more action at the net. I think last game before we scored, there was a lot of pressure by Toronto but it wasn't pass, pass, shoot. It wasn't that thought process. It has to be a little bit more of that."

The Blues seem to do a solid job when in zone and effectively working the man advantage, but at times, gaining the zone has been an issue, thus limiting their power play time.

"I think our percentage rate this year is pretty good," Berube said. "Obviously there's games where it's not clean all the time, but for the most part, I think we're pretty good at entering the zone."

- - -

Tonight's matchup against the Blackhawks is the second this season. The Blues won 5-2 in Chicago on Nov. 16 and are 8-0-2 the past 10 against the Hawks, the longest point streak against Chicago in franchise history, outscoring the Hawks 36-17.

The Blues have also won five straight against Chicago, which is 1-9-0 its past 10 and 2-16-1 its past 19 games.

The Blues are in need of the points and won't take the game lightly.

"We wouldn't think like that," Berube said. "Our guys will be prepared. They're still a dangerous team. They've got good players. We need the points."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Pavel Buchnevich-Ryan O'Reilly-Brayden Schenn

Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Noel Acciari-Ivan Barbashev

Alexey Toropchenko-Logan Brown-Josh Leivo

Nick Leddy-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Robert Bortuzzo

Jordan Binnington will start in goal; Thomas Greiss will be the backup.

Healthy scratches includes Nathan Walker, Tyler Pitlick and Tyler Tucker. Torey Krug (lower body), Marco Scandella (hip) and Scott Perunovich (shoulder) are each out on LTIR.

- - -

The Blackhawks' projected lineup:

Tyler Johnson-Max Domi-Patrick Kane

Philipp Kurashev-Jonathan Toews-Taylor Raddysh

Andreas Athanasiou-Jason Dickinson-MacKenzie Entwistle

Boris Katchouk-Reese Johnson-Colin Blackwell

Jake McCabe-Seth Jones

Isaak Phillips-Connor Murphy

Jack Johnson-Caleb Jones

Alex Stalock will start in goal; Petr Mrazek will be the backup.

Healthy scratch includes Ian Mitchell. Jujhar Khaira and Sam Lafferty each took a maintenance day from the morning skate. Lafferty is a game-time decision due to illness, Khaira is dinged up and unavailable. Jarred Tinordi (facial fracture) is out.