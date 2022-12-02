(12-3-22) BLUES NOTEBOOK

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- The message was delivered after another winnable game that slipped away Thursday, 6-4 against the Carolina Hurricanes, the fourth loss in five games for the Blues that could be five straight losses if not for an epic third-period comeback in Florida last week.

Coach Craig Berube said after the game that the Blues "need more guys to step it up. That's basically what it boils down to."

Judging by Friday's line combinations at practice prior to departing for the start of a three-game trip that begins Saturday in Pittsburgh, veterans Vladimir Tarasenko and Ivan Barbashev are two of the skaters Berube wants, and needs, to step up.

Tarasenko was skating on a line with Noel Acciari and Nathan Walker, while Barbashev was skating with Tyler Pitlick with the Blues short a forward (more on that later).

Jordan Kyrou was moved up to play with Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Thomas, and Ryan O'Reilly, Brandon Saad and Josh Leivo remained together during Friday's skate, but it was obvious that Tarasenko and Barbashev need to step their respective games up.

Tarasenko had two assists Thursday, giving him 17 points (five goals, 12 assists) in 21 games, but both assists came on the power play, but he has just one goal in 12 games and his individual expected goals created is at 3.79 on the season, which is the lowest of his career.

Tarasenko also had a critical turnover in the neutral zone that led to Jordan Martinook's go-ahead goal with under five minutes left of a 3-3 game.

For Barbashev, he has just three goals and seven assists in 23 games after putting up a career-high 26 goals last season; he hasn't scored in eight games and turning pucks over have been an issue.

"They've got to play better. That's for sure," Berube said. 'It's not just them but we've got a few guys that have to step up and play better hockey for sure. That's the bottom line. We need them to play well, need them to work and compete, play at a high level.

"We'll see what tomorrow brings, but we've got (Tarasenko) with two workers."

* Schenn questionable -- Center Brayden Schenn was absent from practice Friday with a recurring lower-body injury that kept him off the ice in the third period last Saturday in a 5-4 overtime win at Florida.

Schenn has not missed a game since, playing Monday against Dallas and on Thursday, but it was evident he was making some uncharacteristic puck plays and his line with Barbashev and Kyrou wasn't as effective as in the past.

Right now, Berube is calling Schenn questionable against the Penguins.

"We'll see," Berube said. "It's been nagging on him for a while now. Keep him off today and we'll see how he is tomorrow.

"Maybe we shouldn't have played him (Thursday), but he's the type of guy that wants to play. It's tough."

* Neighbours assigned to Springfield -- It was a shorter stint for 2020 first-round pick Jake Neighbours this time around, as the forward was assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League on Friday.

Neighbours played the past two games and has just one goal in 13 games this season with the Blues, but playing 11:44 against the Stars and just 9:08 against the Hurricanes, it's evident the Blues need to get him more time down in the AHL.

"This is a situation that's good for Neighbours, and it's not that he came up and played badly or anything," Berube said. "It's maybe not the best situation right now. We need him to go play and be involved. A lot of times with our games right now, it's hard to keep him involved. And that's not good enough. He's a better player than that."

Berube wasn't sure if the team would call up someone else in time for the game Saturday, but with Schenn's uncertainty and the team only having 11 healthy forwards at practice Friday, the Blues may go 11 forwards and seven defensemen against the Penguins should there be no recall.

"I'm not sure right now. We'll just see where we're at here," Berube said.

* Schedule doesn't get easier -- The Blues started December with Carolina, a very formidable opponent from the Eastern Conference before facing the Penguins, then New York Rangers and New York Islanders on the road trip before coming home to play Winnipeg, Colorado and Nashville before encountering on a grueling five-game, 10-day road trip leading up to Christmas at Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle and Vegas.

"Last night we played a very good team that plays a very certain style of hockey," Berube said. "I said last night, two periods we were right with them. I didn't like our second period for sure and I thought the third period we were playing a really good third period, doing a great job (and) we made a mistake.

"We have the ability to do things. We have the ability to put games together and win hockey games, but we won't do it if we don't play as a team and we don't compete and we don't play a lot harder for 60 minutes."

Two of the goals against on Thursday were a result of guys getting sticks on pucks that changed direction of the shot attempts that got past Jordan Binnington. One was off Colton Parayko's stick that tied the game 2-2, and the other was off Nick Leddy's stick that broke the 3-3 tie late in the third period.

"You've got to get stick on puck, but we've got to do a better job of it," Berube said. 'Someone asked last night we're giving up too many shots. Yeah, because you don't get your stick on the puck and that's the bottom line. You've got to check. That's checking. Those pucks that go off our sticks like that, we've got to be heavier on it. If you're heavier on it, you probably kill the play. That's it. Body too. It's a physical game. When you're playing defense and you're checking, you've got to use your body and your stick and you've got to be heavy, and we've got to be a lot better at it."