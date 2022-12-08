(12-8-22) Jets-Blues Gameday Lineup

ST. LOUIS -- Thomas Greiss will get a second straight start for the first time this season when the Blues (12-14-0) return to begin a three-game homestand today at 7 p.m. (BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM) against the Winnipeg Jets (16-7-1).

"It's always exciting to get in," Greiss said. "I'm happy to help the team in whatever way I can do it

"There's a lot of back-to-backs coming up. It's always a busy month. We have a couple games there."

Greiss made his Blues debut against the Jets on Oct. 24, a 4-0 loss. He stopped 39 of 42 shots and held down the fort when the Blues were only down 1-0 heading into the third period.

"He's won three in a row, right, and played good against Winnipeg in Winnipeg," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "I thought he was really good that game. He had to make a lot of saves. They shot a lot of pucks, third period especially, and he gave us a chance. He played well against Winnipeg."

It also gives the Blues a chance to give Jordan Binnington a breather. The Blues' No. 1 starter has started in 20 of the 26 games and his numbers have fallen off in losing his past six decisions.

Binnington has allowed 27 goals on 156 shots (.827 save percentage) the past six games.

"Binner gets a few days here to work on his game and some practice time," Berube said. "I think a reset more than anything right now. I think he's played a lot of hockey this year, played a lot of good hockey. I think just a reset more than anything."

Greiss, who is 3-0-0 with a 3.50 goals-against average and .912 save percentage in his past four appearances, began his Blues career 0-3-0 but always got the start in five of his six starts, on the second of back-to-back games.

"He's played well this year," forward Brayden Schenn said. "He's stopped a lot of pucks. He always seems to get that back-to-back, which is obviously tougher on the goalies. Tonight he gets a chance and we'll be fresh in front of him and playing hard in front of him. He's kind of got that old school, stand up mentality, tough to score on in practice. He's obviously having a good year.

"I think what you guys don't see away from the rink is how much extra effort he puts into being prepared and ready, and that's whether it's working out or doing stuff off the ice or doing stuff with Davey on the ice. There's no secret why he's been in the league that long. He's a true pro and we love playing in front of him."

- - -

The Blues will ice the same lineup as the one that won 7-4 at the New York Islanders on Tuesday, meaning forward Pavel Buchnevich (lower-body injury) and Torey Krug (upper body) will each miss a second straight game.

Buchnevich was in workout clothes and did not take part in the morning skate Thursday, and Berube said he is day-to-day, but Krug did take part in the morning skate but will sit out.

"Buchy is still not good to go. Krug probably is," Berube said. "I think at this point, I'd like to see him get a couple practices in first and make sure. I don't want to go with seven D tonight and that's kind of where I'm at on that."

- - -

The Blues will try and avoid the continuation of the dubious stat of allowing three goals in a period. They've done it for eight straight games now and 15 times overall this season.

How can they do that, Greiss had the simple answer.

"Make a couple more saves I guess," he said.

Despite allowing three goals in the third period against the Islanders on Tuesday, the Blues played a mostly solid hockey game but had a few bounces go against them at UBS Arena and were rewarded with their largest offensive output of the season.

"We limited turnovers, we got pucks to the goal line," Schenn said. "We were able to get some good offensive zone shifts and get rewarded a bit, like on O'Reilly's goal. We've got to just keep on building here. Five pretty good periods for the most part over the past few games and playing harder defensively and checking and that's what we've got to focus on again tonight.

"When you check well, you're going to get rewarded offensively. That's happened over the past two games. Can't control the last period of last game. They got some shots that went in and behind the net. Those bounces are going to happen against you, but for the most part, guys are playing hard defensively, taking care of the puck and playing hard in front of our net. We've got to continue doing that moving forward."

- - -

The Blues' projected lineup:

Brayden Schenn-Ryan O'Reilly-Josh Leivo

Jordan Kyrou-Robert Thomas-Vladimir Tarasenko

Brandon Saad-Ivan Barbashev-Will Bitten

Nathan Walker-Noel Acciari-Tyler Pitlick

Nick Leddy-Colton Parayko

Calle Rosen-Justin Faulk

Niko Mikkola-Robert Bortuzzo

Thomas Greiss will start in goal; Jordan Binnington will be the backup.

The Blues have no healthy scratches. Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) and Torey Krug (upper body) are day-to-day. Marco Scandella (hip), Scott Perunovich (shoulder) and Logan Brown (upper body) are out.

- - -

The Jets' projected lineup:

Cole Perfetti-Mark Scheifele-Blake Wheeler

Kyle Connor-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Mikey Eyssimont

Morgan Barron-Adam Lowry-Saku Maenalanen

Axel Jonsson-Fjallby-David Gustafsson-Jansen Harkins

Josh Morrissey-Nate Schmidt

Brenden Dillon-Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg-Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck will start in goal; David Rittich will be the backup.

Healthy scratches include Sam Gagner and Kyle Capobianco. Dylan DeMelo (undisclosed) is a game-time decision. Nikolaj Ehlers (undisclosed) and Mason Appleton (wrist) are out.